Engine Capital Fails Dye & Durham Shareholders and Proposes a Value Destructive Path for the Company

Engine plans to interrupt the Company's momentum while it learns about the business and spends over a year implementing its plan

Engine's proposed Chair and Interim CEO has made disqualifying public statements, and brings dated and irrelevant experience

Engine attempting to hijack independent CEO selection process even before the new Board is constituted

Dye & Durham's Board recommends a vote FOR all seven of the Company's nominees on the GOLD Proxy or GOLD VIF

Toronto, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND) today refuted the deliberate falsehoods, blatant mischaracterizations, and bizarre contradictions contained in Engine Capital LP's (together with affiliates, "Engine") presentation and updated proxy materials, filed on December 3, 2024. Engine's materials were filed in furtherance of its attempt to elect its six nominees to the board of directors of Dye & Durham (the "Board") at the upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") scheduled for December 17, 2024.

Dye & Durham wishes to highlight the following critical considerations for shareholders which decisively refute Engine's 'fact-pattern' in its error-riddled presentation. The Company intends to release a more fulsome response but wanted to ensure shareholders had the facts before casting their votes:

'Multiple Expansion' is Not a Plan and Aspirations Are Not Execution

Engine, having over a year to develop its own value creation plan for shareholders, and seeking a control slate of directors, fails to deliver. Shareholders are forced to wade through 95 pages of smears and personal attacks, before Engine finally reveals a thin and aspirational "plan" that borrows from Dye & Durham's Value Creation Plan and lacks specificity . Engine's claim that it will drive a 3x return for shareholders is predicated on "multiple expansion", a factor that is entirely arbitrary.

Engine Attacks Dye & Durham for Utilizing its Access to Capital to Grow the Company into a Canadian Success Story

Engine repeatedly and confusingly attacks Dye & Durham for setting ambitious targets and driving towards them. If the Company had followed Engine's prescriptions during its early scale-up period, it would still be a $20 million revenue company . Dye & Durham grew rapidly and opportunistically, marrying access to capital with a deliberate M&A strategy. As market conditions changed, the Company adapted its capital allocation approach, and is transitioning its business model, reducing leverage and driving organic growth. With the Company repositioned, it is leading an orderly CEO succession process.

Engine Plans to Interrupt a Record Quarter and Tremendous Momentum with a 100-Day Listening Tour and then take up to a Year to Implement its Still to be Formulated Plan

Shareholders (and Engine's own investors) will be shocked to learn that Engine openly admitted that it still doesn't have an understanding of the Company's "business fundamentals" or "current issues" nor does it have a "strategy and plan". Running Dye & Durham is not something you learn on the job – nor should the Company stand still while Engine figures out its plan . The election of Engine's nominees will be value destructive for the Company and shareholders.

Engine Finally Turns its Attention to Integration and Cross-Selling Opportunities After its First Year of Figuring Things Out – Something the Company is Already Executing on and Driving Tangible Results

Engine's understanding of the business is not just weak but dated. As detailed in the Company's Value Creation Plan, and demonstrated by the Company's record ARR and Q2 FY2025 Guidance, the management team is delivering on the organic growth opportunities driven by Dye & Durham's integrated product suite. That Engine plans to wait a year before turning its attention to the key organic growth drivers for the Company, exemplifies its lack of urgency and poor understanding of the business .

Engine wants Dye & Durham to Go Down Market and Lower its Pricing to Try to Drive Customer Volumes

Engine's simplistic and pessimistic view of the business has led it to draw erroneous conclusions. Dye & Durham has competed by driving customer experience and product improvements – not by reverting to cheap, disjointed and cumbersome products which had previously plagued the industry. Engine appears to be suggesting that Dye & Durham offer budget pricing and then to try and make up the difference in volume. This is a ridiculous and failing strategy in the market for professional legal tools . In fact, Dye & Durham's market share in real estate transactions in Canada, by way of example, has been growing, and the Company supports 82% of Canadian real estate transactions up from 73% in FY20231.

Engine Had to Backtrack on its Earlier Irresponsible Representations that it Would Replace the Management Team and then Again Reaffirmed its Intention to Do Just That

Just one month ago, Engine's Arnaud Adjler represented that he intended to "recruit a world class management team". Engine now claims on slide 28 of its presentation, that it has no intention of doing so. As recently as two weeks ago he was boasting about walking multiple executives out of the building the day after he won. Yet later, on slide 105, Engine again says it intends to hire an executive team and "hold the new leadership team accountable". The loss of the senior leadership team who is successfully executing on the Value Creation Plan would be value destructive . Engine would put Dye & Durham's business continuity at risk.

Mr. Adjler is not even capable of managing the portfolio of falsehoods he is spinning to shareholders – let alone managing a real business.

Engine's Proposed Chair and Interim CEO Hans Gieskes Brings Pre-Internet Era Experience, a Checkered Work History, and Lacks the Professionalism to be the Company's CEO

Mr. Gieskes' social media posts, including professional sites like LinkedIn, demonstrate a lack of prudence, professionalism, and are disqualifying for a public company CEO . Mr. Gieskes has made inflammatory and unprintable comments about a public company executive, political candidates and even the President of the United States2.

In addition, Mr. Gieskes' experience at Elsevier and Lexis-Nexis was at a time when the Company still printed physical books to distribute its data. Media reports at the time suggested he had been pushed out of the Company in 2000. He then had series of short tenured positions, none of which appear to be relevant to Dye & Durham's sophisticated legal technology business.

Engine's selection of Mr. Gieskes as its candidate for Chair and Interim CEO is demonstrative of its lack of due diligence and good business judgement.

Engine's Other Nominees Bring Big Logos but Mid-Level Experience

Engine constructed a "slate" (to use its words) of individuals who lack the senior level experience and backgrounds required to act as independent fiduciaries in the boardroom. Engine's nominees appear to have been recruited for the big names on their resumes, rather than actual executive or business building experience. This slate is intended to allow Engine and Mr. Adjler, a free hand to run the Company as it sees fit.

Engine's Anonymous CEO Candidates are Illusory, and the Search Should be Led by the New Board, Not Engine

Engine purports to have identified three CEO candidates through a search firm retained by Engine and provides nameless profiles for shareholders. While the provision of these "straw men" is a clever fiction, it lays bare Engine's plan to drive the CEO search. Engine is attempting to influence the CEO search by setting its own criteria and generating a list of candidates to present to the new Board, without allowing the new Board the chance to set its own criteria and conduct an independent search .

Dye & Durham's Board has committed to allowing the independent members of the new Board to lead the search and recruitment for the successor CEO.

Engine has Advanced Several Falsehoods, Mischaracterizations, and Contradictions in its Presentation and Proxy Materials and Dye & Durham Would Like to Set the Record Straight

Shareholder Returns : Dye & Durham has outperformed the vast majority of its peer set and all relevant benchmarks with a 173% share price performance since IPO[3]. This is based on a more appropriate measure of share price performance based on the IPO offer price. See December 2, 2024 presentation, "Simple Choice for Shareholders".

Engine's Operating Plan : It isn't a plan at all. Engine has not advanced any new meaningful suggestions that Dye & Durham has not already achieved or is focused on achieving in the near term, per the Value Creation Plan.

People & Culture : The Company's 2024 employee survey, with a response rate of 70%, had a trust index score in line with the 2024 Average Workplace scores as defined by Great Places to Work. See slide 37 of the Value Creation Plan. Engine likes to cite Glassdoor, which is not a reflective indicator of broader employee satisfaction rates and largely represents terminated or former employees. Furthermore, there have only been four CFOs in Dye & Durham's existence, contrary to Engine's claims. Dennis Barnhart is currently the Managing Director of our APAC business and has not left the Company as Engine claims. In addition, Wojtek Dabrowski, another executive, remains a consultant to the Company, and multiple other individuals have retired from the workforce.

M&A : Only 12% of capital deployed on acquisitions was outlaid during the past nine quarters. In addition, the past two years have featured much smaller acquisitions at a significantly slower pace. See slide 13 of the Value Creation Plan.

Free Cash Flow Conversion : The Company's recent refinancing is expected to save the Company approximately $20 million annualized in net interest costs4, the Company's stated guidance of $90-110 million of Leveraged Free Cash Flow4,[5] per annum in the near term.

Engine's AUM and Returns : Only Engine can set the record straight here. Engine inconsistently claims to manage approximately $1 billion and in other instances $1.5 billion. While Engine quotes IRR figures, the Company's own analysis suggests Engine is poor deployer of capital. Details matter.

The Board and management team are executing against the Value Creation Plan, and delivering results now – not a year from now.

Additional information is available in the Company's recently filed Letter to Shareholders, Management Information Circular, presentation, and press releases, can be found on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Dye & Durham's website.

1 Based on Company analysis, driven from Unity Platform, which is not present in British Columbia and Quebec. 2 https://www.linkedin.com/posts/hansgieskes_hey-linkedin-wtf-is-wrong-with-you-ive-activity-7026614064852164608-_evm/

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/hansgieskes_money-isnt-everything-in-the-great-re-evaluation-activity-6850418330789056512-_1dO/

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7186715958034485249/

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/hansgieskes_the-best-people-are-staying-so-im-not-activity-6999504981540143104-UbbF/

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7210263430681784320/

https://www.threads.net/@hgieskes/post/DA3fRAxPgon?hl=en

https://www.threads.net/@hgieskes/post/DAvnQQNPXbh?hl=en

https://www.threads.net/@hgieskes/post/DBBmOMVvwd_?hl=en

https://www.threads.net/@hgieskes/post/C1dAjO8P94h?xmt=AQGzhT2dr527oAN- 3 Sources: Company filings, street research, FactSet as of November 28, 2024. Current based on closing price as at November 28, 2024 . Share performance measured from July 17, 2020 to current. 4 This may constitute forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements. Please see "Forward-Looking Statements". 5 Leveraged Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS measure. Please see "Non-IFRS Measures".

