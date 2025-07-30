Dye & Durham Announces Further Enhancements to Executive Leadership Team to Drive Operational Improvements and Optimize Core Products

TORONTO, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced that it has appointed Chris Louie as Chief Marketing Officer and Corey Banks as Chief Legal Officer.

Mr. Louie was previously Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at Nielsen and was most recently an executive at Thomson Reuters. Mr. Banks was most recently with Therium Capital Management and previously practiced law at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Additionally, Sandra Bell has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer effective immediately following the departure of Avjit Kamboj. Ms. Bell has extensive experience as a public company CFO.

"Since joining the Company six weeks ago, I have become increasingly excited about the opportunities embedded in this business," said CEO George Tsivin. "In conjunction with the Board's review of strategic alternatives, it is imperative that we continue to unlock the value of the Company's core software assets. In pursuit of our value-creating initiatives, we have made strategic additions to our leadership team to ensure we have the collective expertise to enhance our operational execution and help our customers grow their businesses. We are confident that Dye & Durham has significant untapped potential to become the operating system of choice for legal specialists across the globe."

Separately, Ritu Khanna has stepped down from the Board as she has transitioned to a new professional role with significant responsibilities and time commitment. The Board thanks Ms. Khanna for her service and wishes her luck in her new role.

Chris Louie Biography – Chief Marketing Officer

Mr. Louie brings more than a decade of product marketing and strategy expertise. Previously, Mr. Louie led global product marketing for Nielsen's marketing effectiveness product suite as Senior Vice President of Product Marketing. In this role, he oversaw product positioning, pricing, sales strategy, external marketing, sales training and global expansion. Mr. Louie joins Dye & Durham from Thomson Reuters, where he most recently served as Head of Talent Development. Mr. Louie holds an M.B.A from Columbia Business School and earned a B.S. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Corey Banks Biography – Chief Legal Officer

Mr. Banks previously served as a Litigation Associate at prominent New York law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, where he worked on a broad range of commercial disputes, including corporate and financial matters and antitrust. His previous roles also include clerking at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and serving as an Associate at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. Mr. Banks joins Dye & Durham from Therium Capital Management, where he managed the firm's commercial legal finance business in the U.S. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School and holds a B.A. from Tufts University.

Sandra Bell – Interim Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Bell currently serves as an Independent Director of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM), where she chairs the Risk Committee and serves on the Audit Committee. She also serves as a Managing Director in the Interim Management Practice at Riveron Consulting, LLC. Previously, Ms. Bell served as the Chief Financial Officer of Tiptree Inc. Prior to Tiptree, Ms. Bell served as Chief Financial Officer of Prospect Mortgage, LLC and as Chief Financial Officer of PHH Corporation. Before that, Ms. Bell served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and as a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank Securities in project and structured finance. Ms. Bell received an M.B.A from Harvard Business School and holds a B.A. from The Ohio State University.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "confident", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "ensure", "assumes", "appears", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In particular, statements regarding the review of strategic alternatives, and the potential sale of the Company, divestiture of assets, recapitalization or merger transactions, unlocking the value of the Company's core software assets, the pursuit of value-creating initiatives and the Company's untapped potential to become the operating system of choice for legal specialists across the globe are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the outcome of the strategic review process, the ability to successfully enter into a transaction with a third party relating to the Company, including a potential sale, divesture of assets, recapitalization or merger transaction, the impact of the changes to the Company's leadership team, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

