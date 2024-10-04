Enghouse Systems Limited Announces Resignation of its President and Transition of Responsibilities

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced that Vince Mifsud, President, has tendered his resignation from the Company to pursue another opportunity. His departure will be effective December 2024, upon completion of the 2024 Enghouse fiscal year. Mr. Mifsud will transition his responsibilities to Steve Sadler, Chairman and CEO of Enghouse prior to his departure. The Company intends to conduct a comprehensive search for Mr. Mifsud's replacement.

"We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining our strategic momentum," said Mr. Sadler. "I look forward to guiding the team through this period and continuing to drive value for our shareholders."

The Company wishes Mr. Mifsud the best in his new endeavor and thanks him for his dedication and many contributions over the seven years he has been with Enghouse.

About Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the company's website at www.enghouse.com.

