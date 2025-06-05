Enghouse Releases Second Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces second quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended April 30, 2025. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenue decreased 0.8% to $124.8 million from $125.8 million in Q2 2024 and increased 1.0% for the six-month period to $248.8 million from $246.3 million last year;

from in Q2 2024 and increased 1.0% for the six-month period to from last year; Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, increased 1.4% to $86.2 million compared to $85.0 million in Q2 2024, and represents 69.1% of total revenue. For the six-month period, recurring revenue increased to $174.1 million from $169.6 million in the prior period, an increase of 2.7%, as we continue to prioritize this revenue stream;

compared to in Q2 2024, and represents 69.1% of total revenue. For the six-month period, recurring revenue increased to from in the prior period, an increase of 2.7%, as we continue to prioritize this revenue stream; Results from operating activities decreased to $25.1 million compared to $33.5 million in Q2 2024 and decreased for the six-month period to $56.1 million from $66.1 million in the comparable period;

compared to in Q2 2024 and decreased for the six-month period to from in the comparable period; Net income was $13.5 million compared to $20.0 million in Q2 2024 and $35.4 million year to date compared to $38.1 million last year;

compared to $20.0 million in Q2 2024 and year to date compared to last year; Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $28.6 million compared to $35.7 million in Q2 2024, while achieving a 22.9% margin. Year to date Adjusted EBITDA was $61.7 million compared to $70.4 million in the prior year, a decrease of 12.4%;

million compared to in Q2 2024, while achieving a 22.9% margin. Year to date Adjusted EBITDA was compared to in the prior year, a decrease of 12.4%; Net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in working capital and income taxes paid, was $25 .5 million compared to $38 .6 million in Q2 2024 and $63 .3 million year to date compared to $74.2 million in the comparable period. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $263.5 million as at April 30, 2025 .

During the second quarter Enghouse continued to execute on its long-term strategy amid heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. We have observed some demand-side hesitancy and delays in capital investment decisions from our customer base and remain focused on operational discipline, sustainable cash generation, and the integration of recent acquisitions to strengthen our foundation for future growth. We believe the current environment of global uncertainty creates opportunities, which combined with our strong cash position and proven experience with acquisitions, positions us well to act decisively.

Acquisitions remain a key pillar of our growth strategy. The integration of Margento, a provider of scalable Mobility-as-a-Service ("MaaS") solutions acquired earlier in the quarter, is largely complete. We also completed the acquisition of Trafi, a Lithuania-based MaaS platform provider offering a comprehensive, user-centric solution for complex transportation networks. These acquisitions enhance our transportation portfolio and support our broader mobility strategy within the Asset Management Group. We continue to evaluate additional opportunities that align with our strategic direction and long-term vision.

Enghouse ended the quarter with $263.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, compared to $274.7 million as of October 31, 2024, after spending $33.4 million on acquisitions and $28.7 million on dividends year-to-date, while continuing to operate with no external debt financing. Our solid balance sheet supports our strategic priorities and allows us to respond swiftly to emerging opportunities, while maintaining financial resilience.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended April 30 Three months

Six months

2025

2024 Var ($) Var (%)



2025

2024 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 124,819 $ 125,813 (994) (0.8)

$ 248,819 $ 246,302 2,517 1.0



























Direct costs

45,985

43,201 2,784 6.4



90,448

84,783 5,665 6.7 Revenue, net of direct costs $ 78,834 $ 82,612 (3,778) (4.6)

$ 158,371 $ 161,519 (3,148) (1.9) As a % of revenue

63.2 %

65.7 %







63.6 %

65.6 %































Operating expenses

52,345

49,031 3,314 6.8



100,802

95,211 5,591 5.9 Special charges

1,401

106 1,295 1221.7



1,492

197 1,295 657.4 Results from operating activities $ 25,088 $ 33,475 (8,387) (25.1)

$ 56,077 $ 66,111 (10,034) (15.2) As a % of revenue

20.1 %

26.6 %







22.5 %

26.8 %































Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(7,296)

(11,146) 3,850 34.5



(15,775)

(21,520) 5,745 26.7 Foreign exchange losses

(3,962)

(86) (3,876) (4507.0)



(1,653)

(1,803) 150 8.3 Interest expense – lease obligations

(131)

(148) 17 11.5



(259)

(298) 39 13.1 Finance income

1,913

2,602 (689) (26.5)



4,217

4,963 (746) (15.0) Finance expenses

(24)

(12) (12) (100.0)



(27)

(12) (15) (125.0) Other income

1,201

220 981 445.9



1,500

106 1,394 1315.1 Income before income taxes $ 16,789 $ 24,905 (8,116) (32.6)

$ 44,080 $ 47,547 (3,467) (7.3) Provision for income taxes

3,328

4,931 (1,603) (32.5)



8,715

9,440 (725) (7.7) Net Income for the period $ 13,461 $ 19,974 (6,513) (32.6)

$ 35,365 $ 38,107 (2,742) (7.2)



























Basic earnings per share

0.24

0.36 (0.12) (33.3)



0.64

0.69 (0.05) (7.2) Diluted earnings per share

0.24

0.36 (0.12) (33.3)



0.64

0.69 (0.05) (7.2)



























Net cash provided by operating activities

36,671

40,256 (3,585) (8.9)



57,920

60,155 (2,235) (3.7) Net cash provided by operating activities excluding changes in working capital and income taxes paid

25,543

38,613 (13,070) (33.8)



63,284

74,170 (10,886) (14.7)



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

25,088

33,475 (8,387) (25.1)



56,077

66,111 (10,034) (15.2)



























Depreciation

647

551 96 (17.4)



1,300

1,045 255 (24.4) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,430

1,570 (140) 8.9



2,808

3,076 (268) 8.7 Special charges

1,401

106 1,295 (1221.7)



1,492

197 1,295 (657.4) Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,566 $ 35,702 (7,136) (20.0)

$ 61,677 $ 70,429 (8,752) (12.4)



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

22.9 %

28.4 %







24.8 %

28.6 %































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.52 $ 0.64 (0.12) (18.8)

$ 1.12 $ 1.27 (0.15) (11.8)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at April 30,

2025 As at October 31,

2024 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 263,285 $ 274,240 Short-term investments



236

487 Accounts receivable



104,957

92,348 Prepaid expenses and other assets



18,809

16,100





387,287

383,175 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



4,359

4,192 Right-of-use assets



11,376

11,473 Intangible assets



99,162

98,594 Goodwill



339,389

309,831 Deferred income tax assets



27,100

26,228





481,386

450,318



$ 868,673 $ 833,493











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 77,897 $ 70,087 Income tax payable



4,920

5,525 Dividends payable



16,547

14,397 Provisions



1,389

1,834 Deferred revenue



130,884

114,080 Lease obligations



5,664

5,344





237,301

211,267 Non-current liabilities:









Deferred income tax liabilities



12,786

10,500 Deferred revenue



9,997

8,094 Net employee defined-benefit obligation



2,169

2,081 Lease obligations



5,162

5,744





30,114

26,419





267,415

237,686 Shareholders' equity:









Share capital



117,750

118,217 Contributed surplus



10,311

9,764 Retained earnings



445,731

446,748 Accumulated other comprehensive income



27,466

21,078





601,258

595,807



$ 868,673 $ 833,493

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)

Three months Six months Periods ended April 30

2025 2024 2025 2024











Revenue Software licenses

$ 16,885 $ 20,492 $ 34,666 $ 37,467 SaaS and maintenance services

86,189 84,984 174,121 169,571 Professional services

17,625 17,401 33,733 33,346 Hardware

4,120 2,936 6,299 5,918



124,819 125,813 248,819 246,302 Direct costs









Software licenses

703 741 1,439 1,415 Services

43,431 40,951 85,928 80,482 Hardware

1,851 1,509 3,081 2,886



45,985 43,201 90,448 84,783 Revenue, net of direct costs

78,834 82,612 158,371 161,519











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative

24,980 24,812 48,616 47,681 Research and development

25,288 22,098 48,078 43,409 Depreciation

647 551 1,300 1,045 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,430 1,570 2,808 3,076 Special charges

1,401 106 1,492 197



53,746 49,137 102,294 95,408











Results from operating activities

25,088 33,475 56,077 66,111











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(7,296) (11,146) (15,775) (21,520) Foreign exchange losses

(3,962) (86) (1,653) (1,803) Interest expense – lease obligations

(131) (148) (259) (298) Finance income

1,913 2,602 4,217 4,963 Finance expenses

(24) (12) (27) (12) Other income

1,201 220 1,500 106 Income before income taxes

16,789 24,905 44,080 47,547











Provision for income taxes

3,328 4,931 8,715 9,440









Net income for the period

13,461 19,974 35,365 38,107 Item that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

(3,183) 9,455 6,388 1,438











Other comprehensive (loss) income

(3,183) 9,455 6,388 1,438











Comprehensive income

$ 10,278 $ 29,429 $ 41,753 $ 39,545 Earnings per share









Basic

$ 0.24 $ 0.36 $ 0.64 $ 0.69 Diluted

$ 0.24 $ 0.36 $ 0.64 $ 0.69





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months Six months Periods ended April 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period

$ 13,461 $ 19,974 $ 35,365 $ 38,107

Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation

647 551 1,300 1,045 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,430 1,570 2,808 3,076 Interest expense – lease obligations

131 148 259 298 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

7,296 11,146 15,775 21,520 Stock-based compensation expense

427 501 535 778 Provision for income taxes

3,328 4,931 8,715 9,440 Finance expenses and other (income) expenses

(1,177) (208) (1,473) (94)



25,543 38,613 63,284 74,170











Changes in non-cash operating working capital

16,261 6,651 4,370 (6,489) Income taxes paid

(5,133) (5,008) (9,734) (7,526) Net cash provided by operating activities

36,671 40,256 57,920 60,155











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Net purchase of property and equipment

(403) (418) (807) (778) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(26,813) (12,594) (33,399) (12,594) Recovery of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisition

- - - 171 Net cash used in investing activities

(27,216) (13,012) (34,206) (13,201)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of share capital

- 373 - 4,683 Normal course issuer bid share repurchases

- (1,147) (5,950) (1,147) Repayment of lease obligations

(1,835) (1,798) (3,209) (3,400) Dividends paid

(14,340) (12,188) (28,737) (24,344) Net cash used in financing activities

(16,175) (14,760) (37,896) (24,208) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(299) 3,682 3,227 640











(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(7,019) 16,166 (10,955) 23,386 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

270,304 246,752 274,240 239,532 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 263,285 $ 262,918 $ 263,285 $ 262,918





*Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $6,667 and $9,287 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, and $497 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2024, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended April 30

2025

2024 IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 74,118 $ 50,701 $ 124,819 $ 80,530 $ 45,283 $ 125,813 Direct costs

(25,811)

(20,174)

(45,985)

(26,573)

(16,628)

(43,201) Revenue, net of direct costs

48,307

30,527

78,834

53,957

28,655

82,612 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(24,001)

(14,957)

(38,958)

(23,483)

(11,751)

(35,234) Depreciation

(393)

(254)

(647)

(392)

(159)

(551) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(927)

(503)

(1,430)

(997)

(573)

(1,570) Segment profit $ 22,986 $ 14,813 $ 37,799 $ 29,085 $ 16,172 $ 45,257 Special charges









(1,401)









(106) Corporate and shared service expenses









(11,310)









(11,676) Results from operating activities







$ 25,088







$ 33,475





























Six months ended April 30

2025

2024 IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 147,339 $ 101,480 $ 248,819 $ 156,666 $ 89,636 $ 246,302 Direct costs

(51,524)

(38,924)

(90,448)

(51,979)

(32,804)

(84,783) Revenue, net of direct costs

95,815

62,556

158,371

104,687

56,832

161,519 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(46,603)

(26,935)

(73,538)

(44,909)

(23,447)

(68,356) Depreciation

(795)

(505)

(1,300)

(769)

(276)

(1,045) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,836)

(972)

(2,808)

(1,933)

(1,143)

(3,076) Segment profit $ 46,581 $ 34,144 $ 80,725 $ 57,076 $ 31,966 $ 89,042 Special charges









(1,492)









(197) Corporate and shared service expenses









(23,156)









(22,734) Results from operating activities







$ 56,077







$ 66,111





























About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides a wide range of mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded only through net cash provided by operating activities as the Company has no outstanding external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free +1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 61977. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

