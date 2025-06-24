Japan Communications Selects Enghouse Networks Core Messaging System to Power Its Neo-Carrier Strategy

MARKHAM, ON and TOKYO , June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Enghouse Networks, a global leader in telecommunications and media solutions, in collaboration with Japan Communications Inc. (TSE Prime: 9424) ("JCI"), a pioneering mobile innovator shaping secure digital infrastructure and trusted mobile connectivity, today announced that its core messaging and security solutions have been selected as part of JCI's Neo-Carrier Strategy initiative.

As JCI announced on February 14, 2024, the company is progressing toward the launch of its Neo-Carrier service by May 24, 2026. Designed to operate independently from traditional mobile network operator constraints, the Neo-Carrier initiative integrates voice, SMS and data connectivity directly with MNO infrastructure. JCI has already begun building out its voice and SMS networks with the deployment of Enghouse Networks' SMS Core System. The System, comprising SMSC, SMS Firewall and Voicemail, marks a key milestone in the realization of its vision.

The SMS Core System, built on Enghouse Networks' distributed modular architecture, delivers industry-leading performance, high availability and cost-effective scalability as well as bulk messaging, anti-fraud protection and service creation. It also complies with all open standards that are defining the future of mobile messaging. With native integration into IMS networks, Enghouse's messaging solutions enable JCI to position its SMS Core System for evolution toward the next generation of mobile messaging services based on the ultimate Mobile Data Network.

"As we continue building the Neo-Carrier platform, it's important that every component meets strict standards for reliability and openness," said Greg Deickman, CTO of JCI. "Enghouse Networks' SMS Core System gives us a solid, standards-based foundation for SMS and voicemail, while also allowing us to move quickly and independently. It's a practical, future-ready solution that fits well with how we're approaching our next phase."

"JCI's Neo-Carrier approach is reshaping the future of secure mobile connectivity in Japan," said Thomas Kolb, President of Enghouse Networks. "We are honored that Enghouse Networks' technology has been selected to support this transformation with reliable, standards-compliant messaging infrastructure."

About Japan Communications Inc.

Japan Communications Inc. (JCI), founded in 1996, is a pioneer who created the MVNO market and has brought innovation to the telecommunications industry. While JCI has established a stable profit model in their major business, simple and rational mobile communication services, JCI is aiming for further growth. JCI has strengths in patented technologies such as the mobile leased line "Closed SIM-to-SIM Communication" and the digital authentication technology "FPoS," and is focusing on providing mobile communication services and digital authentication infrastructure based on the authentication technology. The PCI DSS-certified mobile leased line is adopted by high-security sectors, such as police and bank. The FPoS supports security at the highest global standards and convenience. Under the mission of "carrying bit in safety and security," JCI is aiming for developing social infrastructure such as secure mobile environment beyond national borders and is working on sustainable growth and improving corporate value.

About Enghouse Networks

Enghouse Networks is a leading global telecommunications technology and solutions provider. The Enghouse Networks technology portfolio spans Network Infrastructure, Media Solutions, Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Digital Transformation solutions. For further information, visit www.enghousenetworks.com. Enghouse Networks is a division of Enghouse Systems Ltd. of Markham, Ontario.

