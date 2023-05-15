Enghouse Systems Appoints Sam Castiglione Vice President Of Corporate Development

MARKHAM, ON, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH), a leading vertical enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Castiglione as Vice President of Corporate Development.

With over 15 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, strategic finance and operations management, Mr. Castiglione brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Enghouse Systems. In his new role, he, with Sam Anidjar, will be responsible for driving the company's acquisition growth strategy. Mr. Castiglione will report to Stephen Sadler, Chairman and CEO of Enghouse Systems.

"Sam is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of sourcing deals and executing successful corporate transactions," said Mr. Sadler. "We are pleased to welcome him to our team and look forward to his leadership as we continue to expand our business and enhance our position in the marketplace."

Prior to joining Enghouse Systems, Mr. Castiglione held senior acquisition-focused roles at several companies, including SAI360 and Livingston International. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Western University, is a graduate of the Director's Education Program at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

"I am excited to join Enghouse Systems and I look forward to working with the team to identify and execute on strategic opportunities that will help drive Enghouse's continued growth," said Mr. Castiglione.

About Enghouse Systems Ltd.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. For more information, please visit www.enghouse.com.

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, [email protected]