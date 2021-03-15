Enghouse Systems Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Enghouse Systems Limited

Mar 15, 2021, 16:45 ET

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today the results of the vote on directors at its March 11, 2021 annual shareholders' meeting. Issuers listed on the TSX are required to issue a news release providing this information. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular relating to the meeting was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following results:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Stephen Sadler

43,590,445

95.167%

2,213,940

4.833%

Eric Demirian

44,660,773

97.503%

1,143,612

2.497%

Reid Drury

40,394,749

88.190%

5,409,636

11.810%

John Gibson

40,775,705

89.021%

5,028,680

10.979%

Pierre Lassonde

42,070,638

91.848%

3,733,747

8.152%

Jane Mowat

45,750,348

99.882%

54,037

0.118%

Paul Stoyan

39,576,134

86.403%

6,228,251

13.597%

About Enghouse Systems Limited
Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company which provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next-generation software-defined networks.  The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows.  The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

