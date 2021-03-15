Enghouse Systems Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today the results of the vote on directors at its March 11, 2021 annual shareholders' meeting. Issuers listed on the TSX are required to issue a news release providing this information. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular relating to the meeting was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following results:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Stephen Sadler 43,590,445 95.167% 2,213,940 4.833% Eric Demirian 44,660,773 97.503% 1,143,612 2.497% Reid Drury 40,394,749 88.190% 5,409,636 11.810% John Gibson 40,775,705 89.021% 5,028,680 10.979% Pierre Lassonde 42,070,638 91.848% 3,733,747 8.152% Jane Mowat 45,750,348 99.882% 54,037 0.118% Paul Stoyan 39,576,134 86.403% 6,228,251 13.597%

About Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company which provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next-generation software-defined networks. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.enghouse.com

