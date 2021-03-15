Enghouse Systems Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Mar 15, 2021, 16:45 ET
TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today the results of the vote on directors at its March 11, 2021 annual shareholders' meeting. Issuers listed on the TSX are required to issue a news release providing this information. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular relating to the meeting was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following results:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes
|
Stephen Sadler
|
43,590,445
|
95.167%
|
2,213,940
|
4.833%
|
Eric Demirian
|
44,660,773
|
97.503%
|
1,143,612
|
2.497%
|
Reid Drury
|
40,394,749
|
88.190%
|
5,409,636
|
11.810%
|
John Gibson
|
40,775,705
|
89.021%
|
5,028,680
|
10.979%
|
Pierre Lassonde
|
42,070,638
|
91.848%
|
3,733,747
|
8.152%
|
Jane Mowat
|
45,750,348
|
99.882%
|
54,037
|
0.118%
|
Paul Stoyan
|
39,576,134
|
86.403%
|
6,228,251
|
13.597%
About Enghouse Systems Limited
Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company which provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next-generation software-defined networks. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.
For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, [email protected]
