Enghouse Systems Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MARKHAM, ON, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today the results of the vote on directors at its March 3, 2022 annual shareholders' meeting. Issuers listed on the TSX are required to issue a news release providing this information. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular relating to the meeting was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following results:



















Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes

Withheld Stephen Sadler

43,722,752

96.552%

1,561,278

3.448% Eric Demirian

44,174,563

97.550%

1,109,467

2.450% Reid Drury

41,948,288

92.634%

3,335,742

7.366% Pierre Lassonde

35,593,368

78.600%

9,690,662

21.400% Jane Mowat

45,233,911

99.889%

50,119

0.111% Melissa Sonberg

45,227,692

99.876%

56,338

0.124% Paul Stoyan

34,879,838

77.025%

10,404,192

22.975%

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on telehealth, visual computing and communications networks. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com .

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, [email protected]