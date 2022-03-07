Enghouse Systems Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Mar 07, 2022, 16:00 ET
MARKHAM, ON, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today the results of the vote on directors at its March 3, 2022 annual shareholders' meeting. Issuers listed on the TSX are required to issue a news release providing this information. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular relating to the meeting was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following results:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes
|
Stephen Sadler
|
43,722,752
|
96.552%
|
1,561,278
|
3.448%
|
Eric Demirian
|
44,174,563
|
97.550%
|
1,109,467
|
2.450%
|
Reid Drury
|
41,948,288
|
92.634%
|
3,335,742
|
7.366%
|
Pierre Lassonde
|
35,593,368
|
78.600%
|
9,690,662
|
21.400%
|
Jane Mowat
|
45,233,911
|
99.889%
|
50,119
|
0.111%
|
Melissa Sonberg
|
45,227,692
|
99.876%
|
56,338
|
0.124%
|
Paul Stoyan
|
34,879,838
|
77.025%
|
10,404,192
|
22.975%
About Enghouse
Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on telehealth, visual computing and communications networks. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.
SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited
For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, [email protected]
