Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its third quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended July 31, 2022. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 compared to the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021 are as follows:

Revenue achieved was $102.1 and $319.5 million , respectively, compared to revenue of $117.6 and $354.1 million ;

and , respectively, compared to revenue of and ; Results from operating activities was $29.8 and $96.5 million , respectively, compared to $38.5 and $116.1 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Net income was $18.1 and $57.5 million , respectively, compared to $21.2 and $62.6 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 and $104.8 million , respectively, compared to $41.7 and $126.4 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $34 .1 and $107 .3 million, respectively, compared to $41 .1 and $125 .4 million.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $102.1 million with results from operating activities of $29.8 million and cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital of $34.1 million. As a result, we closed the quarter with $229.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments with no external debt. This was accomplished while completing two acquisitions for $6.1 million, paying quarterly dividends of $10.3 million and repurchasing $9.0 million of common stock from shareholders. We remain focused on operating a profitable, cash-flow-positive business generating the necessary capital to fund our acquisition strategy without the need for financing.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was down from $117.6 million in the same period in the prior year and was negatively impacted by $3.6 million as a result of foreign exchange as European currencies continue to devalue as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Interactive Management Group ("IMG") continues to experience a market shift from on-premise perpetual licensing towards software as a service ("SaaS") cloud offerings. This has translated into a decrease in overall IMG revenue despite increased sales of our cloud products. Revenue in our Asset Management Group ("AMG"), on a constant-currency basis, remains consistent this fiscal year compared to prior year.

Net income for the quarter was $18.1 million or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $21.2 million or $0.38 per diluted share last year. The decrease is a result of lower revenue net of decreased operating expenses relative to the comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 million or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $41.7 million or $0.75 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

Enghouse completed two acquisitions late in the quarter, purchasing Competella AB on June 23, 2022 and NTW Software GmbH on July 6, 2022. Competella AB offers a complete contact center platform focused on the Scandinavian and Swiss markets with both a SaaS and on-premise solution. NTW Software GmbH provides an attendant console and contact center offering for organizations that have adopted the Cisco communications platform. Both acquisitions augment our contact center offerings and broaden our cloud hosted solutions portfolio. We believe that acquisition valuations are becoming more favourable in this environment as rising interest rates increases debt servicing costs and reduces profitability for many companies in the technology segment.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share, payable on November 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2022.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended July 31 Three months

Nine months

2022

2021 Var ($) Var (%)



2022

2021 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 102,111 $ 117,644 (15,533) (13.2)

$ 319,525 $ 354,078 (34,553) (9.8)



























Direct costs

31,348

33,437 (2,089) (6.2)



97,757

98,478 (721) (0.7) Revenue, net of direct costs $ 70,763 $ 84,207 (13,444) (16.0)

$ 221,768 $ 255,600 (33,832) (13.2) As a % of revenue

69.3 %

71.6 %







69.4 %

72.2 %































Operating expenses

40,790

45,267 (4,477) (9.9)



124,970

138,629 (13,659) (9.9) Special charges

216

433 (217) (50.1)



280

873 (593) (67.9) Results from operating activities $ 29,757 $ 38,507 (8,750) (22.7)

$ 96,518 $ 116,098 (19,580) (16.9) As a % of revenue

29.1 %

32.7 %







30.2 %

32.8 %































Amortization of acquired software and

customer relationships

(8,484)

(10,355) 1,871 18.1



(27,348)

(31,983) 4,635 14.5 Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,045

(453) 1,498 330.7



1,023

(1,976) 2,999 151.8 Interest expense – lease obligations

(173)

(212) 39 18.4



(571)

(818) 247 30.2 Finance income

290

46 244 530.4



541

162 379 234.0 Finance expenses

(18)

(12) (6) (50.0)



(62)

(76) 14 18.4 Other (expenses) income

(93)

( 516) 423 82.0



930

(1,962) 2,892 147.4 Income before income taxes $ 22,324 $ 27,005 (4,681) (17.3)

$ 71,031 $ 79,445 (8,414) (10.6) Provision for income taxes

4,243

5,778 (1,535) (26.6)



13,482

16,837 (3,355) (19.9) Net Income for the period $ 18,081 $ 21,227 (3,146) (14.8)

$ 57,549 $ 62,608 (5,059) (8.1)



























Basic earnings per share

0.33

0.38 (0.05) (13.2)



1.04

1.13 (0.09) (8.0) Diluted earnings per share

0.33

0.38 (0.05) (13.2)



1.03

1.12 (0.09) (8.0)



























Operating cash flows

29,158

33,552 (4,394) (13.1)



84,642

93,254 (8,612) (9.2) Operating cash flows excluding changes

in working capital

34,081

41,105 (7,024) (17.1)



107,334

125,422 (18,088) (14.4)



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

29,757

38,507 (8,750) (22.7)



96,518

116,098 (19,580) (16.9)



























Depreciation

665

719 (54) 7.5



2,090

2,212 (122) 5.5 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,849

2,006 (157) 7.8



5,930

7,201 (1,271) 17.7 Special charges

216

433 (217) 50.1



280

873 (593) 67.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,487 $ 41,665 (9,178) (22.0)

$ 104,818 $ 126,384 (21,566) (17.1)



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

31.8 %

35.4 %







32.8 %

35.7 %































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.59 $ 0.75 (0.16) (21.3)

$ 1.88 $ 2.26 (0.38) (16.8)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at July 31, 2022 As at October 31, 2021 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 225,946 $ 195,890 Short-term investments



3,539

2,944 Accounts receivable



86,002

89,374 Prepaid expenses and other assets



14,639

13,322 Income taxes recoverable



-

2,130





330,126

303,660 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



4,249

6,246 Right-of-use assets



20,686

25,943 Intangible assets



81,705

101,822 Goodwill



218,432

223,021 Deferred income tax assets



15,202

13,932





340,274

370,964



$ 670,400 $ 674,624











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 59,507 $ 71,506 Income taxes payable



3,589

- Dividends payable



10,224

8,889 Provisions



3,295

5,588 Deferred revenue



87,409

80,614 Lease obligations



7,032

7,941





171,056

174,538 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



2,420

2,949 Deferred income tax liabilities



12,272

13,392 Deferred revenue



5,307

9,111 Net employee defined-benefit obligation



2,443

2,663 Lease obligations



13,453

17,660





35,895

45,775





206,951

220,313 Shareholders' equity:









Share capital



107,032

106,470 Contributed surplus



8,406

7,406 Retained earnings



374,861

355,019 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(26,850)

(14,584)





463,449

454,311



$ 670,400 $ 674,624

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)

Three months Nine months Periods ended July 31

2022 2021 2022 2021











Revenue Software licenses

$ 19,816 $ 26,807 $ 65,014 $ 80,274 Hosted and maintenance services

63,530 68,419 193,702 211,064 Professional services

16,751 18,779 52,582 53,076 Hardware

2,014 3,639 8,227 9,664



102,111 117,644 319,525 354,078 Direct costs









Software licenses

1,023 1,334 3,636 4,020 Services

29,014 29,633 89,168 88,248 Hardware

1,311 2,470 4,953 6,210



31,348 33,437 97,757 98,478 Revenue, net of direct costs

70,763 84,207 221,768 255,600











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative

20,572 23,726 62,876 68,885 Research and development

17,704 18,816 54,074 60,331 Depreciation

665 719 2,090 2,212 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,849 2,006 5,930 7,201 Special charges

216 433 280 873



41,006 45,700 125,250 139,502











Results from operating activities

29,757 38,507 96,518 116,098











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(8,484) (10,355) (27,348) (31,983) Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,045 (453) 1,023 (1,976) Interest expense – lease obligations

(173) (212) (571) (818) Finance income

290 46 541 162 Finance expenses

(18) (12) (62) (76) Other (expenses) income

(93) (516) 930 (1,962) Income before income taxes

22,324 27,005 71,031 79,445











Provision for income taxes

4,243 5,778 13,482 16,837









Net income for the period

$ 18,081 $ 21,227 $ 57,549 $ 62,608 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

(7,194) 3,953 (12,266) (19,189)











Other comprehensive (loss) income

(7,194) 3,953 (12,266) (19,189)











Comprehensive income

$ 10,887 $ 25,180 $ 45,283 $ 43,419 Earnings per share









Basic

$ 0.33 $ 0.38 $ 1.04 $ 1.13 Diluted

$ 0.33 $ 0.38 $ 1.03 $ 1.12

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months Nine months Periods ended July 31

2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period

$ 18,081 $ 21,227 $ 57,549 $ 62,608

Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation

665 719 2,090 2,212 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,849 2,006 5,930 7,201 Interest expense – lease obligations

173 212 571 818 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

8,484 10,355 27,348 31,983 Stock-based compensation expense

475 280 1,232 1,725 Provision for income taxes

4,243 5,778 13,482 16,837 Finance and other expenses (income)

111 528 (868) 2,038



34,081 41,105 107,334 125,422











Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(1,983) (942) (11,672) (9,857) Income taxes paid

(2,940) (6,611) (11,020) (22,311) Net cash provided by operating activities

29,158 33,552 84,642 93,254











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Net purchase of property and equipment

(240) (505) (598) (1,849) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(6,092) (3,837) (6,092) (36,137) Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisition

- (1,263) (408) (158) (Purchase) sale of short-term investments

- (44) (60) 1,570 Net cash used in investing activities

(6,332) (5,649) (7,158) (36,574)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of share capital

- 666 970 4,846 Normal course issuer bid repurchases

(8,950) - (8,950) - Repayment of lease obligations

(1,984) (2,398) (6,225) (7,319) Dividends paid

(10,284) (8,879) (28,062) (106,853) Net cash used in financing activities

(21,218) (10,611) (42,267) (109,326) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(3,039) 1,471 (5,161) (7,717)











(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,431) 18,763 30,056 (60,363) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

227,377 165,666 195,890 244,792 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 225,946 $ 184,429 $ 225,946 $ 184,429

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $3,647 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 and $2,150 and $3,613 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended July 31, 2022 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 55,077 $ 47,034 $ 102,111 Direct costs

(15,508)

(15,840)

(31,348) Revenue, net of direct costs

39,569

31,194

70,763 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(17,915)

(11,684)

(29,599) Depreciation

(557)

(108)

(665) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,111)

(738)

(1,849) Segment profit $ 19,986 $ 18,664 $ 38,650 Special charges









(216) Corporate and shared service expenses









(8,677) Results from operating activities







$ 29,757

Three months ended July 31, 2021 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 65,556 $ 52,088 $ 117,644 Direct costs

(17,273)

(16,164)

(33,437) Revenue, net of direct costs

48,283

35,924

84,207 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,822)

(11,718)

(33,540) Depreciation

(607)

(112)

(719) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,203)

(803)

(2,006) Segment profit $ 24,651 $ 23,291 $ 47,942 Special charges









(433) Corporate and shared service expenses









(9,002) Results from operating activities







$ 38,507

Nine months ended July 31, 2022 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 174,166 $ 145,359 $ 319,525 Direct costs

(46,264)

(51,493)

(97,757) Revenue, net of direct costs

127,902

93,866

221,768 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(56,877)

(33,958)

(90,835) Depreciation

(1,753)

(337)

(2,090) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(3,630)

(2,300)

(5,930) Segment profit $ 65,642 $ 57,271 $ 122,913 Special charges









(280) Corporate and shared service expenses









(26,115) Results from operating activities







$ 96,518

Nine months ended July 31, 2021 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 201,738 $ 152,340 $ 354,078 Direct costs

(49,660)

(48,818)

(98,478) Revenue, net of direct costs

152,078

103,522

255,600 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(68,559)

(36,057)

(104,616) Depreciation

(1,902)

(310)

(2,212) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(4,687)

(2,514)

(7,201) Segment profit $ 76,930 $ 64,641 $ 141,571 Special charges









(873) Corporate and shared service expenses









(24,600) Results from operating activities







$ 116,098

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertical enterprise software solutions focused on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG"). Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-416-764-8646 or North American Toll-Free +1-888-396-8049. Confirmation code: 56625798. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

