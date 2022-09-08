Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its third quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended July 31, 2022.  All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 compared to the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021 are as follows:

  • Revenue achieved was $102.1 and $319.5 million, respectively, compared to revenue of $117.6 and $354.1 million;
  • Results from operating activities was $29.8 and $96.5 million, respectively, compared to $38.5 and $116.1 million;
  • Net income was $18.1 and $57.5 million, respectively, compared to $21.2 and $62.6 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 and $104.8 million, respectively, compared to $41.7 and $126.4 million;
  • Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $34.1 and $107.3 million, respectively, compared to $41.1 and $125.4 million.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $102.1 million with results from operating activities of $29.8 million and cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital of $34.1 million. As a result, we closed the quarter with $229.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments with no external debt. This was accomplished while completing two acquisitions for $6.1 million, paying quarterly dividends of $10.3 million and repurchasing $9.0 million of common stock from shareholders. We remain focused on operating a profitable, cash-flow-positive business generating the necessary capital to fund our acquisition strategy without the need for financing.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was down from $117.6 million in the same period in the prior year and was negatively impacted by $3.6 million as a result of foreign exchange as European currencies continue to devalue as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Interactive Management Group ("IMG") continues to experience a market shift from on-premise perpetual licensing towards software as a service ("SaaS") cloud offerings. This has translated into a decrease in overall IMG revenue despite increased sales of our cloud products. Revenue in our Asset Management Group ("AMG"), on a constant-currency basis, remains consistent this fiscal year compared to prior year.

Net income for the quarter was $18.1 million or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $21.2 million or $0.38 per diluted share last year. The decrease is a result of lower revenue net of decreased operating expenses relative to the comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 million or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $41.7 million or $0.75 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

Enghouse completed two acquisitions late in the quarter, purchasing Competella AB on June 23, 2022 and NTW Software GmbH on July 6, 2022. Competella AB offers a complete contact center platform focused on the Scandinavian and Swiss markets with both a SaaS and on-premise solution. NTW Software GmbH provides an attendant console and contact center offering for organizations that have adopted the Cisco communications platform. Both acquisitions augment our contact center offerings and broaden our cloud hosted solutions portfolio. We believe that acquisition valuations are becoming more favourable in this environment as rising interest rates increases debt servicing costs and reduces profitability for many companies in the technology segment.

Quarterly dividends:                                                                                                      
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share, payable on November 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2022.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

For the period ended July 31

Three months

Nine months

2022

2021

Var ($)

Var (%)

2022

2021

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue

$

102,111

$

117,644

(15,533)

(13.2)

$

319,525

$

354,078

(34,553)

(9.8)














Direct costs

31,348

33,437

(2,089)

(6.2)

97,757

98,478

(721)

(0.7)

Revenue, net of direct costs

$

70,763

$

84,207

(13,444)

(16.0)

$

221,768

$

255,600

(33,832)

(13.2)

As a % of revenue

69.3 %

71.6 %



69.4 %

72.2 %















Operating expenses

40,790

45,267

(4,477)

(9.9)

124,970

138,629

(13,659)

(9.9)

Special charges

216

433

(217)

(50.1)

280

873

(593)

(67.9)

Results from operating activities

$

29,757

$

38,507

(8,750)

(22.7)

$

96,518

$

116,098

(19,580)

(16.9)

As a % of revenue

29.1 %

32.7 %



30.2 %

32.8 %















Amortization of acquired software and     
   customer relationships

(8,484)

(10,355)

1,871

18.1

(27,348)

(31,983)

4,635

14.5

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,045

(453)

1,498

330.7

1,023

(1,976)

2,999

151.8

Interest expense – lease obligations

(173)

(212)

39

18.4

(571)

(818)

247

30.2

Finance income

290

46

244

530.4

541

162

379

234.0

Finance expenses

(18)

(12)

(6)

(50.0)

(62)

(76)

14

18.4

Other (expenses) income

(93)

( 516)

423

82.0

930

(1,962)

2,892

147.4

Income before income taxes

$

22,324

$

27,005

(4,681)

(17.3)

$

71,031

$

79,445

(8,414)

(10.6)

Provision for income taxes

4,243

5,778

(1,535)

(26.6)

13,482

16,837

(3,355)

(19.9)

Net Income for the period

$

18,081

$

21,227

(3,146)

(14.8)

$

57,549

$

62,608

(5,059)

(8.1)














Basic earnings per share

0.33

0.38

(0.05)

(13.2)

1.04

1.13

(0.09)

(8.0)

Diluted earnings per share

0.33

0.38

(0.05)

(13.2)

1.03

1.12

(0.09)

(8.0)














Operating cash flows

29,158

33,552

(4,394)

(13.1)

84,642

93,254

(8,612)

(9.2)

Operating cash flows excluding changes
   in working capital

34,081

41,105

(7,024)

(17.1)

107,334

125,422

(18,088)

(14.4)














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities

29,757

38,507

(8,750)

(22.7)

96,518

116,098

(19,580)

(16.9)














Depreciation


665

719

(54)

7.5

2,090

2,212

(122)

5.5

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,849

2,006

(157)

7.8

5,930

7,201

(1,271)

17.7

Special charges

216

433

(217)

50.1

280

873

(593)

67.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$

32,487

$

41,665

(9,178)

(22.0)

$

104,818

$

126,384

(21,566)

(17.1)














Adjusted EBITDA margin

31.8 %

35.4 %



32.8 %

35.7 %















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

$

0.59

$

0.75

(0.16)

(21.3)

$

1.88

$

2.26

(0.38)

(16.8)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

   As at July 31,

2022

As at October 31,

2021

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

225,946

$

195,890

   Short-term investments

3,539

2,944

   Accounts receivable

86,002

89,374

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

14,639

13,322

   Income taxes recoverable

-

2,130



330,126

303,660

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

4,249

6,246

   Right-of-use assets

20,686

25,943

   Intangible assets

81,705

101,822

   Goodwill

218,432

223,021

   Deferred income tax assets

15,202

13,932



340,274

370,964


$

670,400

$

674,624






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

59,507

$

71,506

   Income taxes payable

3,589

-

   Dividends payable

10,224

8,889

   Provisions

3,295

5,588

   Deferred revenue

87,409

80,614

   Lease obligations

7,032

7,941



171,056

174,538

Non-current liabilities:




   Income taxes payable

2,420

2,949

   Deferred income tax liabilities

12,272

13,392

   Deferred revenue

5,307

9,111

   Net employee defined-benefit obligation

2,443

2,663

   Lease obligations

13,453

17,660



35,895

45,775



206,951

220,313

 

Shareholders' equity:




   Share capital

107,032

106,470

   Contributed surplus



8,406

7,406

   Retained earnings

374,861

355,019

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(26,850)

(14,584)



463,449

454,311


$

670,400

$

674,624

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)                                            


Three months

Nine months

Periods ended July 31

2022

2021

2022

2021






Revenue

     Software licenses

 

$  19,816

$  26,807

 

$  65,014

$  80,274

     Hosted and maintenance services

63,530

68,419

193,702

211,064

     Professional services

16,751

18,779

52,582

53,076

     Hardware

2,014

3,639

8,227

9,664


102,111

117,644

319,525

354,078

Direct costs




     Software licenses

1,023

1,334

3,636

4,020

     Services

29,014

29,633

89,168

88,248

     Hardware

1,311

2,470

4,953

6,210


31,348

33,437

97,757

98,478

Revenue, net of direct costs

70,763

84,207

221,768

255,600






Operating expenses




     Selling, general and administrative

20,572

23,726

62,876

68,885

     Research and development

17,704

18,816

54,074

60,331

     Depreciation


665

719

2,090

2,212

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,849

2,006

5,930

7,201

     Special charges

216

433

280

873


41,006

45,700

125,250

139,502






Results from operating activities

29,757

38,507

96,518

116,098






Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   


(8,484)

(10,355)

(27,348)

(31,983)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,045

(453)

1,023

(1,976)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(173)

(212)

(571)

(818)

Finance income

290

46

541

162

Finance expenses

(18)

(12)

(62)

(76)

Other (expenses) income

(93)

(516)

930

(1,962)

Income before income taxes

22,324

27,005

71,031

79,445






Provision for income taxes

4,243

5,778

13,482

16,837





Net income for the period

$  18,081

$  21,227

$  57,549

$  62,608

 

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment

(7,194)

3,953

(12,266)

(19,189)






Other comprehensive (loss) income

(7,194)

3,953

(12,266)

(19,189)






Comprehensive income

$    10,887

$    25,180

$  45,283

$  43,419

Earnings per share




Basic

$       0.33

$      0.38

$      1.04

$      1.13

Diluted

$       0.33

$      0.38

$      1.03

$      1.12

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

 

Three months

 

Nine months

Periods ended July 31

2022

2021

2022

2021

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the period

$    18,081

$    21,227

$    57,549

$    62,608


Adjustments for non-cash items









   Depreciation

665

719

2,090

2,212

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,849

2,006

5,930

7,201

   Interest expense – lease obligations

173

212

571

818

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

8,484

10,355

27,348

31,983

   Stock-based compensation expense

475

280

1,232

1,725

   Provision for income taxes

4,243

5,778

13,482

16,837

   Finance and other expenses (income)

111

528

(868)

2,038


34,081

41,105

107,334

125,422






Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(1,983)

(942)

(11,672)

(9,857)

Income taxes paid

(2,940)

(6,611)

(11,020)

(22,311)

Net cash provided by operating activities

29,158

33,552

84,642

93,254






INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Net purchase of property and equipment

(240)

(505)

(598)

(1,849)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(6,092)

(3,837)

(6,092)

(36,137)

Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisition

-

(1,263)

(408)

(158)

(Purchase) sale of short-term investments

-

(44)

(60)

1,570

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,332)

(5,649)

(7,158)

(36,574)






FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of share capital

-

666

970

4,846

Normal course issuer bid repurchases

(8,950)

-

(8,950)

-

Repayment of lease obligations

(1,984)

(2,398)

(6,225)

(7,319)

Dividends paid

(10,284)

(8,879)

(28,062)

(106,853)

Net cash used in financing activities

(21,218)

(10,611)

(42,267)

(109,326)

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(3,039)

1,471

(5,161)

 

(7,717)






(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


(1,431)

18,763

30,056

(60,363)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

227,377

165,666

195,890

244,792

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$  225,946

$  184,429

$  225,946

$  184,429

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $3,647 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 and $2,150 and $3,613 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 Three months ended July 31, 2022

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

55,077

$

47,034

$

102,111

Direct costs

(15,508)

(15,840)

(31,348)

Revenue, net of direct costs

39,569

31,194

70,763

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(17,915)

(11,684)

(29,599)

Depreciation

(557)

(108)

(665)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,111)

(738)

(1,849)

Segment profit

$

19,986

$

18,664

$

38,650

Special charges




(216)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(8,677)

Results from operating activities



$

29,757

Three months ended July 31, 2021

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

65,556

$

52,088

$

117,644

Direct costs

(17,273)

(16,164)

(33,437)

Revenue, net of direct costs

48,283

35,924

84,207

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,822)

(11,718)

(33,540)

Depreciation

(607)

(112)

(719)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,203)

(803)

(2,006)

Segment profit

$

24,651

$

23,291

$

47,942

Special charges




(433)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(9,002)

Results from operating activities



$

38,507

 Nine months ended July 31, 2022

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

174,166

$

145,359

$

319,525

Direct costs

(46,264)

(51,493)

(97,757)

Revenue, net of direct costs

127,902

93,866

221,768

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(56,877)

(33,958)

(90,835)

Depreciation

(1,753)

(337)

(2,090)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(3,630)

(2,300)

(5,930)

Segment profit

$

65,642

$

57,271

$

122,913

Special charges




(280)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(26,115)

Results from operating activities



$

96,518

 Nine months ended July 31, 2021

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

201,738

$

152,340

$

354,078

Direct costs

(49,660)

(48,818)

(98,478)

Revenue, net of direct costs

152,078

103,522

255,600

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(68,559)

(36,057)

(104,616)

Depreciation

(1,902)

(310)

(2,212)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(4,687)

(2,514)

(7,201)

Segment profit

$

76,930

$

64,641

$

141,571

Special charges




(873)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(24,600)

Results from operating activities



$

116,098

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertical enterprise software solutions focused on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG"). Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-416-764-8646 or North American Toll-Free +1-888-396-8049. Confirmation code: 56625798. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

