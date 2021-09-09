Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its third quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended July 31, 2021. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021 compared to the three and nine months ended July 31, 2020 are as follows:

Revenue achieved was $117 .6 and $354 .1 million, respectively, compared to revenue of $131 .3 and $382 .9 million;

.6 and .1 million, respectively, compared to revenue of .3 and .9 million; Results from operating activities was $38 .5 and $116 .1 million, respectively, compared to $42 .2 and $119 .3 million;

.5 and .1 million, respectively, compared to .2 and .3 million; Net income was $21 .2 and $62 .6 million, respectively, compared to $26 .0 and $69.2 million ;

.2 and .6 million, respectively, compared to .0 and ; Adjusted EBITDA was $41 .7 and $126 .4 million, respectively, compared to $45 .6 and $130 .2 million while Adjusted EBITDA margins increased from 34.0% to 35.7% for the current year to date period;

.7 and .4 million, respectively, compared to .6 and .2 million while Adjusted EBITDA margins increased from 34.0% to 35.7% for the current year to date period; Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $41 .1 and $125 .4 million, respectively compared to $45 .3 and $130 .5 million.

Revenue achieved for the quarter was $117.6 million, compared to revenue of $131.3 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease reflects exceptional revenue in the comparative period as a result of COVID-19 related demand. Similar to the second quarter of 2021, the comparatively higher revenue last year was driven primarily by the previous year's significant increase in our Vidyo business that has now returned to levels that are more consistent with pre-COVID volumes. Revenue for the quarter was also negatively impacted by $6.2 million as a result of foreign exchange as the Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar and Euro.

During the quarter, Enghouse completed two tuck-in acquisitions, adding Nebu BV on June 3, 2021 and Momindum SAS on July 7, 2021. Nebu is an Amsterdam-based provider of market research and data analytics software solutions, which augments our existing market research and survey solutions. Momindum is an enterprise software provider of a secure, SaaS based platform for virtual events, recording, editing and sharing interactive video presentations. Momindum is complementary to our Vidyo offering and broadens our video collaboration solutions.

Enghouse closed the quarter with $187.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $251.8 million at October 31, 2020 and $169.6 million as of April 30, 2021. The cash balance was achieved after making payments of $36.3 million for acquisitions and $106.9 million for dividends this year. Enghouse continues to prioritize its long-term growth strategy over quarter-to-quarter results, investing in products while ensuring continued profitability and maximizing operating cashflows. As a result, Enghouse continues to replenish its acquisition capital, while returning $83.2 million in special dividends to shareholders and annually increasing its eligible quarterly dividend.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share payable on November 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2021.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)









For the period ended July 31 Three months

Nine months

2021

2020 Var ($) Var (%)



2021

2020 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 117,644 $ 131,324 (13,680) (10.4)

$ 354,078 $ 382,880 (28,802) (7.5)



























Direct costs

33,437

39,740 (6,303) (15.9)



98,478

111,916 (13,438) (12.0) Revenue, net of direct costs $ 84,207 $ 91,584 (7,377) (8.1)

$ 255,600 $ 270,964 (15,364) (5.7) As a % of revenue

71.6%

69.7%







72.2%

70.8%































Operating expenses

45,267

49,351 (4,084) (8.3)



138,629

150,157 (11,528) (7.7) Special charges

433

35 398 1137.1



873

1,490 (617) (41.4) Results from operating activities $ 38,507 $ 42,198 (3,691) (8.7)

$ 116,098 $ 119,317 (3,219) (2.7) As a % of revenue

32.7%

32.1%







32.8%

31.2%































Amortization of acquired software and

(10,355)

(11,502) 1,147 10.0



(31,983)

(33,182) 1,199 3.6 customer relationships Foreign exchange losses

(453)

(1,102) 649 58.9



(1,976)

(1,148) (828) (72.1) Interest expense – lease obligations

(212)

(302) 90 29.8



(818)

(864) 46 5.3 Finance income

46

209 (163) (78.0)



162

691 (529) (76.6) Finance expenses

(12)

(5) (7) (140.0)



(76)

(39) (37) (94.9) Other (expenses) income

(516)

3,827 (4,343) (113.5)



(1,962)

4,224 (6,186) (146.4) Income before income taxes $ 27,005 $ 33,323 (6,318) (19.0)

$ 79,445 $ 88,999 (9,554) (10.7) Provision for income taxes

5,778

7,330 (1,552) (21.2)



16,837

19,781 (2,944) (14.9) Net Income for the period $ 21,227 $ 25,993 (4,766) (18.3)

$ 62,608 $ 69,218 (6,610) (9.5)



























Basic earnings per share

0.38

0.47 (0.09) (19.1)



1.13

1.26 (0.13) (10.3) Diluted earnings per share

0.38

0.46 (0.08) (17.4)



1.12

1.25 (0.13) (10.4)



























Operating cash flows

33,552

55,690 (22,138) (39.8)



93,254

133,156 (39,902) (30.0) Operating cash flows excluding changes in

41,105

45,294 (4,189) (9.2)



125,422

130,510 (5,088) (3.9) working capital



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

38,507

42,198







116,098

119,317































Depreciation

719

801







2,212

2,446



Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,006

2,534







7,201

6,925



Special charges

433

35







873

1,490



Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,665 $ 45,568 (3,903) (8.6)

$ 126,384 $ 130,178 (3,794) (2.9)



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

35.4%

34.7%







35.7%

34.0%































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.75 $ 0.81 ( 0.06) (7.4)

$ 2.26 $ 2.35 ( 0.09) (3.8)









Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position





(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at July 31, 2021 As at October 31, 2020 (unaudited)





ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 184,429 $ 244,792 Short-term investments



3,368

6,999 Accounts receivable



94,266

90,789 Prepaid expenses and other assets



12,645

14,772





294,708

357,352 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



5,931

6,301 Right-of-use assets



29,957

42,832 Intangible assets



113,447

123,616 Goodwill



226,852

217,426 Deferred income tax assets



16,169

16,119





392,356

406,294



$ 687,064 $ 763,646











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 71,138 $ 80,339 Income taxes payable



5,089

13,245 Dividends payable



8,883

7,472 Provisions



6,657

5,697 Deferred revenue



92,197

89,927 Lease obligations



8,387

9,914





192,351

206,594 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



2,967

3,829 Deferred income tax liabilities



19,256

14,782 Deferred revenue



10,631

7,021 Net employee defined benefit obligation



2,739

2,855 Lease obligations



21,071

32,242





56,664

60,729





249,015

267,323 Shareholders' equity









Share capital



105,276

99,405 Contributed surplus



7,283

6,583 Retained earnings



333,722

379,378 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(8,232)

10,957





438,049

496,323



$ 687,064 $ 763,646



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)

Three months Nine months Periods ended July 31

2021 2020 2021 2020











Revenue









Software licenses

$ 26,807 $ 29,438 $ 80,274 $ 106,629 Hosted and maintenance services

68,419 77,356 211,064 213,733 Professional services

18,779 16,059 53,076 47,329 Hardware

3,639 8,471 9,664 15,189



117,644 131,324 354,078 382,880 Direct costs









Software licenses

1,334 2,058 4,020 8,445 Services

29,633 30,417 88,248 91,843 Hardware

2,470 7,265 6,210 11,628



33,437 39,740 98,478 111,916 Revenue, net of direct costs

84,207 91,584 255,600 270,964











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative

23,726 25,812 68,885 80,106 Research and development

18,816 20,204 60,331 60,680 Depreciation

719 801 2,212 2,446 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,006 2,534 7,201 6,925 Special charges

433 35 873 1,490



45,700 49,386 139,502 151,647











Results from operating activities

38,507 42,198 116,098 119,317











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(10,355) (11,502) (31,983) (33,182) Foreign exchange losses

(453) (1,102) (1,976) (1,148) Interest expense – lease obligations

(212) (302) (818) (864) Finance income

46 209 162 691 Finance expenses

(12) (5) (76) (39) Other (expenses) income

(516) 3,827 (1,962) 4,224 Income before income taxes

27,005 33,323 79,445 88,999











Provision for income taxes

5,778 7,330 16,837 19,781









Net income for the period

$ 21,227 $ 25,993 $ 62,608 $ 69,218









Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

3,953 2,868 (19,189) 15,319











Other comprehensive income (loss)

3,953 2,868 (19,189) 15,319











Comprehensive income

$ 25,180 $ 28,861 $ 43,419 $ 84,537 Earnings per share









Basic

$ 0.38 $ 0.47 $ 1.13 $ 1.26 Diluted

$ 0.38 $ 0.46 $ 1.12 $ 1.25









Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows





(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months Nine months (unaudited) Periods ended July 31 2021 2020 2021 2020









OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income for the period $ 21,227 $ 25,993 $ 62,608 $ 69,218 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by







operating activities









Depreciation 719 801 2,212 2,446 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,006 2,534 7,201 6,925 Interest expense – lease obligations 212 302 818 864 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships 10,355 11,502 31,983 33,182 Stock-based compensation expense 280 654 1,725 2,279 Provision for income taxes 5,778 7,330 16,837 19,781 Finance expenses and other expenses (income) 528 (3,822) 2,038 (4,185)

41,105 45,294 125,422 130,510









Changes in non-cash operating working capital (942) 17,614 (9,857) 18,150 Income taxes paid (6,611) (7,218) (22,311) (15,504) Net cash provided by operating activities 33,552 55,690 93,254 133,156









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchase of property and equipment (505) (458) (1,849) (1,902) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired* (3,837) 1,103 (36,137) (46,561) Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions (1,263) 3,201 (158) 2,655 (Purchase) sale of short-term investments (44) 233 1,570 (1,569) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (5,649) 4,079 (36,574) (47,377)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Issuance of share capital 666 7,789 4,846 13,361 Repayment of loans - - - (62) Repayment of lease obligations (2,398) (2,483) (7,319) (6,935) Dividends paid (8,879) (7,427) (106,853) (19,496) Net cash used in financing activities (10,611) (2,121) (109,326) (13,132) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 1,471 (555) (7,717) 2,012









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18,763 57,093 (60,363) 74,659 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 165,666 162,330 244,792 144,764 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 184,429 $ 219,423 $ 184,429 $ 219,423



* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $2,150 and $3,613 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021, respectively, and nil and $6,906 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2020, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)









Three months ended July 31, 2021 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 65,556 $ 52,088 $ 117,644 Direct costs

(17,273)

(16,164)

(33,437) Revenue, net of direct costs

48,283

35,924

84,207 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,822)

(11,718)

(33,540) Depreciation of property and equipment

(607)

(112)

(719) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,203)

(803)

(2,006) Segment profit $ 24,651 $ 23,291 $ 47,942 Special charges









(433) Corporate and shared service expenses









(9,002) Results from operating activities







$ 38,507









Three months ended July 31, 2020 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 75,151 $ 56,173 $ 131,324 Direct costs

(18,152)

(21,588)

(39,740) Revenue, net of direct costs

56,999

34,585

91,584 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(22,871)

(12,735)

(35,606) Depreciation of property and equipment

(646)

(155)

(801) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,447)

(1,087)

(2,534) Segment profit $ 32,035 $ 20,608 $ 52,643 Special charges









(35) Corporate and shared service expenses









(10,410) Results from operating activities







$ 42,198









Nine months ended July 31, 2021 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 201,738 $ 152,340 $ 354,078 Direct costs

(49,660)

(48,818)

(98,478) Revenue, net of direct costs

152,078

103,522

255,600 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(68,559)

(36,057)

(104,616) Depreciation of property and equipment

(1,902)

(310)

(2,212) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(4,687)

(2,514)

(7,201) Segment profit $ 76,930 $ 64,641 $ 141,571 Special charges









(873) Corporate and shared service expenses









(24,600) Results from operating activities







$ 116,098









Nine months ended July 31, 2020 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 227,949 $ 154,931 $ 382,880 Direct costs

(54,240)

(57,676)

(111,916) Revenue, net of direct costs

173,709

97,255

270,964 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(69,722)

(40,815)

(110,537) Depreciation of property and equipment

(1,619)

(827)

(2,446) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(3,891)

(3,034)

(6,925) Segment profit $ 98,477 $ 52,579 $ 151,056 Special charges









(1,490) Corporate and shared service expenses









(30,249) Results from operating activities







$ 119,317

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next-generation software-defined networks. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-689-4521 or North American Toll-Free +1-833-235-7649. Confirmation code: 8499981. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

****

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

