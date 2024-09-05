Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results

Enghouse Systems Limited

Sep 05, 2024, 17:00 ET

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces third quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended July 31, 2024. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue increased 17.6% to $130.5 million from $111.0 million in Q3 2023 and 13.9% for the nine-month period to $376.8 million from $330.9 million last year;
  • Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, grew 22.8% to $88.8 million compared to $72.3 million in Q3 2023, and represents 68.1% of total revenue. For the nine-month period, recurring revenue increased to $258.4 million from $210.4 million in the prior period, an increase of 22.8%, as we continue to prioritize this revenue stream;
  • Results from operating activities increased to $34.3 million compared to $30.9 million in Q3 2023 and increased for the nine-month period to $100.4 million, from $86.4 million in the prior period;
  • Net income was $20.6 million compared to $17.6 million in Q3 2023 and $58.7 million year to date compared to $47.1 million last year, as we grow our business with a focus on profitability;
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $37.7 million compared to $33.4 million, growing by 12.9%, while achieving a 28.9% margin. Year to date Adjusted EBITDA was $108.2 million compared to $95.9 million in the prior year, an increase of 12.8%;
  • Cash flow from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, was $37.4 million compared to $35.5 million in the prior quarter and $111.5 million year to date compared to $97.0 million in the comparable period. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments reached near record highs at $258.7 million as at July 31, 2024.

Our third quarter operating performance continued its upward trend with revenue, profitability and operating cash flow, all exhibiting positive growth. Our commitment to operational efficiency, alongside our capability in executing and integrating acquisitions continues to deliver positive results. This quarter we completed the acquisition of SeaChange, expanding our IPTV market presence, a growing sector for Enghouse. We have effectively integrated SeaChange into our Asset Management Group, achieving profitability in its first quarter, post-acquisition, although not yet at our standard levels.

Our strategic direction remains steadfast as we continue to expand our business profitably. Offering both SaaS and on-premise solutions positions us uniquely in the marketplace. Operational enhancements across our existing businesses and recent acquisitions are driving positive outcomes, enabling us to maintain robust cash reserves while simultaneously increasing annual dividends, repurchasing shares and pursuing acquisitions. 

Quarterly dividends:          

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable on November 29, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

For the period ended July 31

Three months

Nine months

2024

2023

Var ($)

Var (%)

2024

2023

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue

$

130,501

$

110,997

19,504

17.6

$

376,803

$

330,893

45,910

13.9














Direct costs

45,836

35,872

9,964

27.8

130,619

108,786

21,833

20.1

Revenue, net of direct costs

$

84,665

$

75,125

9,540

12.7

$

246,184

$

222,107

24,077

10.8

As a % of revenue

64.9 %

67.7 %



65.3 %

67.1 %















Operating expenses

49,120

43,901

5,219

11.9

144,331

133,323

11,008

8.3

Special charges

1,243

331

912

275.5

1,440

2,360

(920)

(39.0)

Results from operating activities

$

34,302

$

30,893

3,409

11.0

$

100,413

$

86,424

13,989

16.2

As a % of revenue

26.3 %

27.8 %



26.6 %

26.1 %















Amortization of acquired software and      
customer relationships

(9,663)

(9,730)

67

0.7

(31,183)

(28,400)

(2,783)

(9.8)

Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(1,747)

356

(2,103)

(590.7)

(3,550)

(1,487)

(2,063)

(138.7)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(132)

(172)

40

23.3

(430)

(531)

101

19.0

Finance income

2,333

1,701

632

37.2

7,296

3,683

3,613

98.1

Finance expenses

(29)

(5)

(24)

(480.0)

(41)

(136)

95

69.9

Other income (expenses)

407

(1,312)

1,719

131.0

513

(1,967)

2,480

126.1

Income before income taxes

$

25,471

$

21,731

3,740

17.2

$

73,018

$

57,586

15,432

26.8

Provision for income taxes

4,891

4,164

727

17.5

14,331

10,460

3,871

37.0

Net Income for the period

$

20,580

$

17,567

3,013

17.2

$

58,687

$

47,126

11,561

24.5














Basic earnings per share

0.37

0.32

0.05

15.6

1.06

0.85

0.21

24.7

Diluted earnings per share

0.37

0.32

0.05

15.6

1.06

0.85

0.21

24.7














Operating cash flows

40,333

39,020

1,313

3.4

100,488

86,980

13,508

15.5

Operating cash flows excluding changes
   in working capital

37,363

35,481

1,882

5.3

111,533

96,988

14,545

15.0














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities

34,302

30,893

3,409

11.0

100,413

86,424

13,989

16.2














Depreciation


647

585

62

(10.6)

1,692

1,824

(132)

7.2

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,530

1,606

(76)

4.7

4,606

5,273

(667)

12.6

Special charges

1,243

331

912

(275.5)

1,440

2,360

(920)

39.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$

37,722

$

33,415

4,307

12.9

$

108,151

$

95,881

12,270

12.8














Adjusted EBITDA margin

28.9 %

30.1 %



28.7 %

29.0 %















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

$

0.68

$

0.60

0.08

13.3

$

1.95

$

1.73

0.22

12.7

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

   As at July 31,
2024

As at October 31,
2023

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

257,713

$

239,532

   Short-term investments

980

827

   Accounts receivable

108,543

93,383

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

16,445

15,515

   Income taxes recoverable

-

114



383,681

349,371

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

4,305

3,273

   Right-of-use assets

13,963

12,242

   Intangible assets

106,878

109,659

   Goodwill

307,291

280,241

   Deferred income tax assets

24,719

28,884



457,156

434,299


$

840,837

$

783,670






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

71,652

$

67,769

   Income tax payable

2,645

-

   Dividends payable

14,397

12,156

   Provisions

1,974

2,238

   Deferred revenue

131,405

109,019

   Lease obligations

5,330

6,322



227,403

197,504

Non-current liabilities:




   Income taxes payable

-

1,333

   Deferred income tax liabilities

11,135

13,340

   Deferred revenue

7,630

8,170

   Net employee defined-benefit obligation

1,960

1,912

   Lease obligations

8,042

6,080



28,767

30,835



256,170

228,339

 

Shareholders' equity:




   Share capital

114,812

107,701

   Contributed surplus



10,268

10,404

   Retained earnings

441,391

426,397

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

18,196

10,829



584,667

555,331


$

840,837

$

783,670

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)                                            


Three months

Nine months

Periods ended July 31

2024

2023

2024

2023






Revenue

     Software licenses

 

$  19,579

$  19,836

 

$  57,046

$  62,587

     SaaS and maintenance services

88,812

72,302

258,383

210,439

     Professional services

18,231

15,904

51,577

50,790

     Hardware

3,879

2,955

9,797

7,077


130,501

110,997

376,803

330,893

Direct costs




     Software licenses

1,689

720

3,104

2,288

     Services

41,696

33,476

122,178

102,694

     Hardware

2,451

1,676

5,337

3,804


45,836

35,872

130,619

108,786

Revenue, net of direct costs

84,665

75,125

246,184

222,107






Operating expenses




     Selling, general and administrative

23,980

22,454

71,661

67,187

     Research and development

22,963

19,256

66,372

59,039

     Depreciation


647

585

1,692

1,824

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,530

1,606

4,606

5,273

     Special charges

1,243

331

1,440

2,360


50,363

44,232

145,771

135,683






Results from operating activities

34,302

30,893

100,413

86,424






Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   


(9,663)

(9,730)

(31,183)

(28,400)

Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(1,747)

356

(3,550)

(1,487)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(132)

(172)

(430)

(531)

Finance income

2,333

1,701

7,296

3,683

Finance expenses

(29)

(5)

(41)

(136)

Other income (expenses)

407

(1,312)

513

(1,967)

Income before income taxes

25,471

21,731

73,018

57,586






Provision for income taxes

4,891

4,164

14,331

10,460





Net income for the period

20,580

17,567

58,687

47,126

 

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment

5,929

(13,632)

7,367

7,406






Other comprehensive income (loss)

5,929

(13,632)

7,367

7,406






Comprehensive income

$  26,509

$    3,935

$  66,054

$  54,532

Earnings per share




Basic

$      0.37

$      0.32

$      1.06

$      0.85

Diluted

$      0.37

$      0.32

$      1.06

$      0.85

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

 

Three months

 

Nine months

Periods ended July 31

2024

2023

2024

2023

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the period

$    20,580

$    17,567

$    58,687

$    47,126


Adjustments for non-cash items









   Depreciation

647

585

1,692

1,824

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,530

1,606

4,606

5,273

   Interest expense – lease obligations

132

172

430

531

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

9,663

9,730

31,183

28,400

   Stock-based compensation expense

298

340

1,076

1,271

   Provision for income taxes

4,891

4,164

14,331

10,460

   Finance expenses and other (income) expenses

(378)

1,317

(472)

2,103


37,363

35,481

111,533

96,988






Changes in non-cash operating working capital

6,243

4,367

(246)

380

Income taxes paid

(3,273)

(828)

(10,799)

(10,388)

Net cash provided by operating activities

40,333

39,020

100,488

86,980






INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Net purchase of property and equipment

(683)

(436)

(1,461)

(607)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(30,854)

(2,361)

(43,448)

(27,978)

Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisition

-

(1,245)

171

(1,012)

Purchase of short-term investments

-

-

-

(69)

Net cash used in investing activities

(31,537)

(4,042)

(44,738)

(29,666)






FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of share capital

1,412

-

6,095

604

Normal course issuer bid share repurchases

(1,759)

-

(2,906)

Repayment of lease obligations

(2,347)

(1,474)

(5,747)

(5,754)

Dividends paid

(14,398)

(12,160)

(38,742)

(32,606)

Net cash used in financing activities

(17,092)

(13,634)

(41,300)

(37,756)

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

3,091

(4,711)

3,731

 

4,122






(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


(5,205)

16,633

18,181

23,680

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

262,918

232,151

239,532

225,104

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$  257,713

$  248,784

$  257,713

$  248,784

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $245 and $742 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2024, and nil and $2,088 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2023, respectively. 

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended July 31

2024

2023

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

77,522

$

52,979

$

130,501

$

64,302

$

46,695

$

110,997

Direct costs

(27,981)

(17,855)

(45,836)

(18,884)

(16,988)

(35,872)

Revenue, net of direct costs

49,541

35,124

84,665

45,418

29,707

75,125

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,257)

(14,190)

(35,447)

(20,401)

(10,803)

(31,204)

Depreciation


(389)

(258)

(647)

(403)

(182)

(585)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(997)

(533)

(1,530)

(1,239)

(367)

(1,606)

Segment profit

$

26,898

$

20,143

$

47,041

$

23,375

$

18,355

$

41,730

Special charges




(1,243)




(331)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(11,496)




(10,506)

Results from operating activities



$

34,302



$

30,893














Nine months ended July 31

2024

2023

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

234,189

$

142,614

$

376,803

$

186,733

$

144,160

$

330,893

Direct costs

(79,960)

(50,659)

(130,619)

(54,451)

(54,335)

(108,786)

Revenue, net of direct costs

154,229

91,955

246,184

132,282

89,825

222,107

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(66,166)

(37,637)

(103,803)

(62,686)

(34,719)

(97,405)

Depreciation


(1,158)

(534)

(1,692)

(1,484)

(340)

(1,824)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(2,930)

(1,676)

(4,606)

(3,280)

(1,993)

(5,273)

Segment profit

$

83,975

$

52,108

$

136,083

$

64,832

$

52,773

$

117,605

Special charges




(1,440)




(2,360)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(34,230)




(28,821)

Results from operating activities



$

100,413



$

86,424














About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides mission critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy to grow earnings focuses on organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded only through operating cash flows as the Company has no outstanding external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free +1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 59337. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, (905) 946-3200, [email protected]

