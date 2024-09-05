Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces third quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended July 31, 2024. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased 17.6% to $130.5 million from $111.0 million in Q3 2023 and 13.9% for the nine-month period to $376.8 million from $330.9 million last year;

from in Q3 2023 and 13.9% for the nine-month period to from last year; Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, grew 22.8% to $88.8 million compared to $72.3 million in Q3 2023, and represents 68.1% of total revenue. For the nine-month period, recurring revenue increased to $258.4 million from $210.4 million in the prior period, an increase of 22.8%, as we continue to prioritize this revenue stream;

compared to in Q3 2023, and represents 68.1% of total revenue. For the nine-month period, recurring revenue increased to from in the prior period, an increase of 22.8%, as we continue to prioritize this revenue stream; Results from operating activities increased to $34.3 million compared to $30.9 million in Q3 2023 and increased for the nine-month period to $100.4 million , from $86.4 million in the prior period;

compared to in Q3 2023 and increased for the nine-month period to , from in the prior period; Net income was $20.6 million compared to $17.6 million in Q3 2023 and $58.7 million year to date compared to $47.1 million last year, as we grow our business with a focus on profitability;

compared to in Q3 2023 and year to date compared to last year, as we grow our business with a focus on profitability; Adjusted EBITDA increased to $37.7 million compared to $33.4 million , growing by 12.9%, while achieving a 28.9% margin. Year to date Adjusted EBITDA was $108.2 million compared to $95.9 million in the prior year, an increase of 12.8%;

compared to , growing by 12.9%, while achieving a 28.9% margin. Year to date Adjusted EBITDA was compared to in the prior year, an increase of 12.8%; Cash flow from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, was $37.4 million compared to $35.5 million in the prior quarter and $111 .5 million year to date compared to $97 .0 million in the comparable period. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments reached near record highs at $258.7 million as at July 31, 2024 .

Our third quarter operating performance continued its upward trend with revenue, profitability and operating cash flow, all exhibiting positive growth. Our commitment to operational efficiency, alongside our capability in executing and integrating acquisitions continues to deliver positive results. This quarter we completed the acquisition of SeaChange, expanding our IPTV market presence, a growing sector for Enghouse. We have effectively integrated SeaChange into our Asset Management Group, achieving profitability in its first quarter, post-acquisition, although not yet at our standard levels.

Our strategic direction remains steadfast as we continue to expand our business profitably. Offering both SaaS and on-premise solutions positions us uniquely in the marketplace. Operational enhancements across our existing businesses and recent acquisitions are driving positive outcomes, enabling us to maintain robust cash reserves while simultaneously increasing annual dividends, repurchasing shares and pursuing acquisitions.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable on November 29, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended July 31 Three months

Nine months

2024

2023 Var ($) Var (%)



2024

2023 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 130,501 $ 110,997 19,504 17.6

$ 376,803 $ 330,893 45,910 13.9



























Direct costs

45,836

35,872 9,964 27.8



130,619

108,786 21,833 20.1 Revenue, net of direct costs $ 84,665 $ 75,125 9,540 12.7

$ 246,184 $ 222,107 24,077 10.8 As a % of revenue

64.9 %

67.7 %







65.3 %

67.1 %































Operating expenses

49,120

43,901 5,219 11.9



144,331

133,323 11,008 8.3 Special charges

1,243

331 912 275.5



1,440

2,360 (920) (39.0) Results from operating activities $ 34,302 $ 30,893 3,409 11.0

$ 100,413 $ 86,424 13,989 16.2 As a % of revenue

26.3 %

27.8 %







26.6 %

26.1 %































Amortization of acquired software and

customer relationships

(9,663)

(9,730) 67 0.7



(31,183)

(28,400) (2,783) (9.8) Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(1,747)

356 (2,103) (590.7)



(3,550)

(1,487) (2,063) (138.7) Interest expense – lease obligations

(132)

(172) 40 23.3



(430)

(531) 101 19.0 Finance income

2,333

1,701 632 37.2



7,296

3,683 3,613 98.1 Finance expenses

(29)

(5) (24) (480.0)



(41)

(136) 95 69.9 Other income (expenses)

407

(1,312) 1,719 131.0



513

(1,967) 2,480 126.1 Income before income taxes $ 25,471 $ 21,731 3,740 17.2

$ 73,018 $ 57,586 15,432 26.8 Provision for income taxes

4,891

4,164 727 17.5



14,331

10,460 3,871 37.0 Net Income for the period $ 20,580 $ 17,567 3,013 17.2

$ 58,687 $ 47,126 11,561 24.5



























Basic earnings per share

0.37

0.32 0.05 15.6



1.06

0.85 0.21 24.7 Diluted earnings per share

0.37

0.32 0.05 15.6



1.06

0.85 0.21 24.7



























Operating cash flows

40,333

39,020 1,313 3.4



100,488

86,980 13,508 15.5 Operating cash flows excluding changes

in working capital

37,363

35,481 1,882 5.3



111,533

96,988 14,545 15.0



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

34,302

30,893 3,409 11.0



100,413

86,424 13,989 16.2



























Depreciation

647

585 62 (10.6)



1,692

1,824 (132) 7.2 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,530

1,606 (76) 4.7



4,606

5,273 (667) 12.6 Special charges

1,243

331 912 (275.5)



1,440

2,360 (920) 39.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,722 $ 33,415 4,307 12.9

$ 108,151 $ 95,881 12,270 12.8



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

28.9 %

30.1 %







28.7 %

29.0 %































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.68 $ 0.60 0.08 13.3

$ 1.95 $ 1.73 0.22 12.7

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) As at July 31,

2024 As at October 31,

2023 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 257,713 $ 239,532 Short-term investments



980

827 Accounts receivable



108,543

93,383 Prepaid expenses and other assets



16,445

15,515 Income taxes recoverable



-

114





383,681

349,371 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



4,305

3,273 Right-of-use assets



13,963

12,242 Intangible assets



106,878

109,659 Goodwill



307,291

280,241 Deferred income tax assets



24,719

28,884





457,156

434,299



$ 840,837 $ 783,670











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 71,652 $ 67,769 Income tax payable



2,645

- Dividends payable



14,397

12,156 Provisions



1,974

2,238 Deferred revenue



131,405

109,019 Lease obligations



5,330

6,322





227,403

197,504 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



-

1,333 Deferred income tax liabilities



11,135

13,340 Deferred revenue



7,630

8,170 Net employee defined-benefit obligation



1,960

1,912 Lease obligations



8,042

6,080





28,767

30,835





256,170

228,339 Shareholders' equity:









Share capital



114,812

107,701 Contributed surplus



10,268

10,404 Retained earnings



441,391

426,397 Accumulated other comprehensive income



18,196

10,829





584,667

555,331



$ 840,837 $ 783,670

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)

Three months Nine months Periods ended July 31

2024 2023 2024 2023











Revenue Software licenses

$ 19,579 $ 19,836 $ 57,046 $ 62,587 SaaS and maintenance services

88,812 72,302 258,383 210,439 Professional services

18,231 15,904 51,577 50,790 Hardware

3,879 2,955 9,797 7,077



130,501 110,997 376,803 330,893 Direct costs









Software licenses

1,689 720 3,104 2,288 Services

41,696 33,476 122,178 102,694 Hardware

2,451 1,676 5,337 3,804



45,836 35,872 130,619 108,786 Revenue, net of direct costs

84,665 75,125 246,184 222,107











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative

23,980 22,454 71,661 67,187 Research and development

22,963 19,256 66,372 59,039 Depreciation

647 585 1,692 1,824 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,530 1,606 4,606 5,273 Special charges

1,243 331 1,440 2,360



50,363 44,232 145,771 135,683











Results from operating activities

34,302 30,893 100,413 86,424











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(9,663) (9,730) (31,183) (28,400) Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(1,747) 356 (3,550) (1,487) Interest expense – lease obligations

(132) (172) (430) (531) Finance income

2,333 1,701 7,296 3,683 Finance expenses

(29) (5) (41) (136) Other income (expenses)

407 (1,312) 513 (1,967) Income before income taxes

25,471 21,731 73,018 57,586











Provision for income taxes

4,891 4,164 14,331 10,460









Net income for the period

20,580 17,567 58,687 47,126 Item that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

5,929 (13,632) 7,367 7,406











Other comprehensive income (loss)

5,929 (13,632) 7,367 7,406











Comprehensive income

$ 26,509 $ 3,935 $ 66,054 $ 54,532 Earnings per share









Basic

$ 0.37 $ 0.32 $ 1.06 $ 0.85 Diluted

$ 0.37 $ 0.32 $ 1.06 $ 0.85

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Three months Nine months Periods ended July 31

2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period

$ 20,580 $ 17,567 $ 58,687 $ 47,126

Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation

647 585 1,692 1,824 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,530 1,606 4,606 5,273 Interest expense – lease obligations

132 172 430 531 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

9,663 9,730 31,183 28,400 Stock-based compensation expense

298 340 1,076 1,271 Provision for income taxes

4,891 4,164 14,331 10,460 Finance expenses and other (income) expenses

(378) 1,317 (472) 2,103



37,363 35,481 111,533 96,988











Changes in non-cash operating working capital

6,243 4,367 (246) 380 Income taxes paid

(3,273) (828) (10,799) (10,388) Net cash provided by operating activities

40,333 39,020 100,488 86,980











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Net purchase of property and equipment

(683) (436) (1,461) (607) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(30,854) (2,361) (43,448) (27,978) Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisition

- (1,245) 171 (1,012) Purchase of short-term investments

- - - (69) Net cash used in investing activities

(31,537) (4,042) (44,738) (29,666)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of share capital

1,412 - 6,095 604 Normal course issuer bid share repurchases

(1,759) - (2,906)

Repayment of lease obligations

(2,347) (1,474) (5,747) (5,754) Dividends paid

(14,398) (12,160) (38,742) (32,606) Net cash used in financing activities

(17,092) (13,634) (41,300) (37,756) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

3,091 (4,711) 3,731 4,122











(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(5,205) 16,633 18,181 23,680 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

262,918 232,151 239,532 225,104 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 257,713 $ 248,784 $ 257,713 $ 248,784

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $245 and $742 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2024, and nil and $2,088 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2023, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended July 31 2024

2023 IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 77,522 $ 52,979 $ 130,501 $ 64,302 $ 46,695 $ 110,997 Direct costs

(27,981)

(17,855)

(45,836)

(18,884)

(16,988)

(35,872) Revenue, net of direct costs

49,541

35,124

84,665

45,418

29,707

75,125 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,257)

(14,190)

(35,447)

(20,401)

(10,803)

(31,204) Depreciation

(389)

(258)

(647)

(403)

(182)

(585) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(997)

(533)

(1,530)

(1,239)

(367)

(1,606) Segment profit $ 26,898 $ 20,143 $ 47,041 $ 23,375 $ 18,355 $ 41,730 Special charges









(1,243)









(331) Corporate and shared service expenses









(11,496)









(10,506) Results from operating activities







$ 34,302







$ 30,893





























Nine months ended July 31 2024

2023 IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 234,189 $ 142,614 $ 376,803 $ 186,733 $ 144,160 $ 330,893 Direct costs

(79,960)

(50,659)

(130,619)

(54,451)

(54,335)

(108,786) Revenue, net of direct costs

154,229

91,955

246,184

132,282

89,825

222,107 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(66,166)

(37,637)

(103,803)

(62,686)

(34,719)

(97,405) Depreciation

(1,158)

(534)

(1,692)

(1,484)

(340)

(1,824) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(2,930)

(1,676)

(4,606)

(3,280)

(1,993)

(5,273) Segment profit $ 83,975 $ 52,108 $ 136,083 $ 64,832 $ 52,773 $ 117,605 Special charges









(1,440)









(2,360) Corporate and shared service expenses









(34,230)









(28,821) Results from operating activities







$ 100,413







$ 86,424





























About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides mission critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy to grow earnings focuses on organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded only through operating cash flows as the Company has no outstanding external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com .

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free +1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 59337. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, (905) 946-3200, [email protected]