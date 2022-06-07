Enghouse Releases Second Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its second quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended April 30, 2022. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 compared to the three and six months ended April 30, 2021 are as follows:

Revenue achieved was $106.3 and $217.4 million , respectively, compared to revenue of $117.3 and $236.4 million ;

and , respectively, compared to revenue of and ; Results from operating activities was $31.1 and $66.8 million , respectively, compared to $36.9 and $77.6 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Net income was $17.9 and $39.5 million , respectively, compared to $20.7 and $41.4 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 and $72.3 million , respectively, compared to $40.2 and $84.7 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $34 .5 and $73 .3 million, respectively, compared to $42 .6 and $84 .3 million.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $106.3 million with results from operating activities of $31.1 million and cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital of $34.5 million. As a result, we closed the quarter with $231.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments with no external debt. We remain focused on operating a profitable, cash flow positive business that generates the necessary capital to fund our acquisition strategy without the need for financing.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was down from $117.3 million in the same period of the prior year and was negatively impacted by $3.7 million as a result of unfavourable foreign exchange as European currencies have come under pressure with the recent conflict in Ukraine. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, our Asset Management Group had comparable revenues to the second quarter of 2021. Our Interactive Management Group is experiencing increased competition from cloud solutions providers as the market shifts towards the cloud as more businesses adopt work from home operating models. While we differentiate ourselves from our competitors by providing customers choice between on-premise solutions, private cloud and multi-tenant cloud offerings we are augmenting our existing channel-partner model with additional focus on our direct go-to-market approach for our cloud solution that is still in the early stages of its global roll-out.

Net income for the quarter was $17.9 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $20.7 million or $0.37 per diluted share last year. The decrease in net income is a result of higher revenue in the comparative period despite lower operating expenses in the current period. Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $40.2 million or $0.72 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.

Enghouse closed the quarter with $231.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $198.8 million as at October 31, 2021 with no external debt. The cash balance was achieved after making payments of $17.8 million for dividends in the first six months of 2022. Enghouse remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, investing in products while ensuring profitability and maximizing operating cashflows. As a result, Enghouse continues to replenish its acquisition capital while annually increasing its eligible quarterly dividend.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share, payable on August 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2022. This payment represents an increase of 16% compared to the prior year.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended April 30 Three months

Six months

2022

2021 Var ($) Var (%)



2022

2021 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 106,312 $ 117,334 (11,022) (9.4)

$ 217,414 $ 236,434 (19,020) (8.0)



























Direct costs

33,581

33,533 48 0.1



66,409

65,041 1,368 2.1 Revenue, net of direct costs $ 72,731 $ 83,801 (11,070) (13.2)

$ 151,005 $ 171,393 (20,388) (11.9) As a % of revenue

68.4%

71.4%







69.5%

72.5%































Operating expenses

41,629

46,852 (5,223) (11.1)



84,180

93,362 (9,182) (9.8) Special charges

46

57 (11) (19.3)



64

440 (376) (85.5) Results from operating activities $ 31,056 $ 36,892 (5,836) (15.8)

$ 66,761 $ 77,591 (10,830) (14.0) As a % of revenue

29.2%

31.4%







30.7%

32.8%































Amortization of acquired software and

customer relationships

(9,207)

(10,854) 1,647 15.2



(18,864)

(21,628) 2,764 12.8 Foreign exchange gains (losses)

314

1,587 (1,273) (80.2)



(22)

(1,523) 1,501 98.6 Interest expense – lease obligations

(196)

(277) 81 29.2



(398)

(606) 208 34.3 Finance income

122

36 86 238.9



251

116 135 116.4 Finance expenses

(21)

17 (38) (223.5)



(44)

(64) 20 31.3 Other income (expenses)

23

(1,122) 1,145 102.0



1,023

(1,446) 2,469 170.7 Income before income taxes $ 22,091 $ 26,279 (4,188) (15.9)

$ 48,707 $ 52,440 (3,733) (7.1) Provision for income taxes

4,220

5,540 (1,320) (23.8)



9,239

11,059 (1,820) (16.5) Net Income for the period $ 17,871 $ 20,739 (2,868) (13.8)

$ 39,468 $ 41,381 (1,913) (4.6)



























Basic earnings per share

0.32

0.37 (0.05) (13.5)



0.71

0.75 (0.04) (5.3) Diluted earnings per share

0.32

0.37 (0.05) (13.5)



0.71

0.74 (0.03) (4.1)



























Operating cash flows

31,142

39,155 (8,013) (20.5)



55,484

59,702 (4,218) (7.1) Operating cash flows excluding changes

in working capital

34,510

42,600 (8,090) (19.0)



73,253

84,317 (11,064) (13.1)



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

31,056

36,892 (5,836) (15.8)



66,761

77,591 (10,830) (14.0)



























Depreciation

705

758 (53) 7.0



1,425

1,493 (68) 4.6 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,969

2,492 (523) 21.0



4,081

5,195 (1,114) 21.4 Special charges

46

57 (11) 19.3



64

440 (376) 85.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,776 $ 40,199 (6,423) (16.0)

$ 72,331 $ 84,719 (12,388) (14.6)



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

31.8%

34.3%







33.3%

35.8%































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.61 $ 0.72 (0.11) (15.3)

$ 1.30 $ 1.52 (0.22) (14.5)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

As at April 30,

2022 As at October 31,

2021 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 227,377 $ 195,890 Short-term investments



3,841

2,944 Accounts receivable



98,592

89,374 Prepaid expenses and other assets



14,536

13,322 Income taxes recoverable



-

2,130





344,346

303,660 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



4,766

6,246 Right-of-use assets



22,741

25,943 Intangible assets



82,462

101,822 Goodwill



218,019

223,021 Deferred income tax assets



16,548

13,932





344,536

370,964



$ 688,882 $ 674,624











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 59,055 $ 71,506 Income taxes payable



1,957

- Dividends payable



10,285

8,889 Provisions



3,389

5,588 Deferred revenue



95,685

80,614 Lease obligations



7,447

7,941





177,818

174,538 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



2,414

2,949 Deferred income tax liabilities



11,770

13,392 Deferred revenue



8,032

9,111 Net employee defined benefit obligation



2,518

2,663 Lease obligations



15,069

17,660





39,803

45,775





217,621

220,313 Shareholders' equity









Share capital



107,672

106,470 Contributed surplus



7,931

7,406 Retained earnings



375,314

355,019 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(19,656)

(14,584)





471,261

454,311



$ 688,882 $ 674,624

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)

Three months Six months Periods ended April 30

2022 2021 2022 2021











Revenue Software licenses

21,420 $ 25,167 $ 45,198 $ 53,467 Hosted and maintenance services

63,745 70,402 130,172 142,645 Professional services

17,879 18,468 35,831 34,297 Hardware

3,268 3,297 6,213 6,025



106,312 117,334 217,414 236,434 Direct costs









Software licenses

1,286 1,485 2,613 2,686 Services

30,560 30,143 60,154 58,615 Hardware

1,735 1,905 3,642 3,740



33,581 33,533 66,409 65,041 Revenue, net of direct costs

72,731 83,801 151,005 171,393











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative

19,897 22,208 42,304 45,159 Research and development

19,058 21,394 36,370 41,515 Depreciation

705 758 1,425 1,493 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,969 2,492 4,081 5,195 Special charges

46 57 64 440



41,675 46,909 84,244 93,802











Results from operating activities

31,056 36,892 66,761 77,591











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(9,207) (10,854) (18,864) (21,628) Foreign exchange gains (losses)

314 1,587 (22) (1,523) Interest expense – lease obligations

(196) (277) (398) (606) Finance income

122 36 251 116 Finance expenses

(21) 17 (44) (64) Other income (expenses)

23 (1,122) 1,023 (1,446) Income before income taxes

22,091 26,279 48,707 52,440











Provision for income taxes

4,220 5,540 9,239 11,059









Net income for the period

$ 17,871 $ 20,739 $ 39,468 $ 41,381









Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

(9,198) (18,274) (5,072) (23,142)











Other comprehensive loss

(9,198) (18,274) (5,072) (23,142)











Comprehensive income

$ 8,673 $ 2,465 $ 34,396 $ 18,239 Earnings per share









Basic

$ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 0.71 $ 0.75 Diluted

$ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 0.71 $ 0.74

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months Six months Periods ended April 30

2022 2021 2022 2021











OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period

$ 17,871 $ 20,739 $ 39,468 $ 41,381

Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation

705 758 1,425 1,493 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,969 2,492 4,081 5,195 Interest expense – lease obligations

196 277 398 606 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

9,207 10,854 18,864 21,628 Stock-based compensation expense

344 835 757 1,445 Provision for income taxes

4,220 5,540 9,239 11,059 Finance and other (expenses) income

(2) 1,105 (979) 1,510



34,510 42,600 73,253 84,317











Changes in non-cash operating working capital

1,513 2,440 (9,689) (8,915) Income taxes paid

(4,881) (5,885) (8,080) (15,700) Net cash provided by operating activities

31,142 39,155 55,484 59,702











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Net purchase of property and equipment

(593) (666) (358) (1,344) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

- (3,810) - (32,300) Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisition

(408) 444 (408) 1,105 (Purchase) sale of short-term investments

(60) (932) (60) 1,614 Net cash used in investing activities

(1,061) (4,964) (826) (30,925)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of share capital

970 4,028 970 4,180 Repayment of lease obligations

(2,148) (2,091) (4,241) (4,921) Dividends paid

(8,889) (90,502) (17,778) (97,974) Net cash used in financing activities

(10,067) (88,565) (21,049) (98,715)











Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(3,536) (5,937) (2,122) (9,188)











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

16,478 (60,311) 31,487 (79,126) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

210,899 225,977 195,890 244,792 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 227,377 $ 165,666 $ 227,377 $ 165,666



* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and nil and $1,463 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2021, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended April 30, 2022 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 57,218 $ 49,094 $ 106,312 Direct costs

(15,313)

(18,268)

(33,581) Revenue, net of direct costs

41,905

30,826

72,731 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(19,412)

(11,101)

(30,513) Depreciation

(600)

(105)

(705) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,192)

(777)

(1,969) Segment profit $ 20,701 $ 18,843 $ 39,544 Special charges









(46) Corporate and shared service expenses









(8,442) Results from operating activities







$ 31,056

Three months ended April 30, 2021 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 65,879 $ 51,455 $ 117,334 Direct costs

(16,930)

(16,603)

(33,533) Revenue, net of direct costs

48,949

34,852

83,801 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(24,074)

(12,214)

(36,288) Depreciation

(624)

(134)

(758) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,666)

(826)

(2,492) Segment profit $ 22,585 $ 21,678 $ 44,263 Special charges









(57) Corporate and shared service expenses









(7,314) Results from operating activities







$ 36,892

Six months ended April 30, 2022 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 119,089 $ 98,325 $ 217,414 Direct costs

(30,756)

(35,653)

(66,409) Revenue, net of direct costs

88,333

62,672

151,005 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(38,963)

(22,273)

(61,236) Depreciation

(1,196)

(229)

(1,425) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(2,519)

(1,562)

(4,081) Segment profit $ 45,655 $ 38,608 $ 84,263 Special charges









(64) Corporate and shared service expenses









(17,438) Results from operating activities







$ 66,761

Six months ended April 30, 2021 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 136,182 $ 100,252 $ 236,434 Direct costs

(32,387)

(32,654)

(65,041) Revenue, net of direct costs

103,795

67,598

171,393 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(46,737)

(24,339)

(71,076) Depreciation

(1,295)

(198)

(1,493) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(3,484)

(1,711)

(5,195) Segment profit $ 52,279 $ 41,350 $ 93,629 Special charges









(440) Corporate and shared service expenses









(15,598) Results from operating activities







$ 77,591

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertical enterprise software solutions focused on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG"). Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com .

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-416-764-8658 or North American Toll-Free +1-888-886-7786. Confirmation code: 86805714. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, (905) 946-3200, [email protected]