Enghouse Releases Second Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its second quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended April 30, 2019.

Second quarter revenue increased to $89.2 million, compared to revenue of $85.2 million in the second quarter of the prior year. The revenue increase primarily reflects contributions from acquisitions and incremental license revenue in both operating groups. Results from operating activities were $26.6 million compared to $24.7 million in the prior year's second quarter, an increase of 7.9%. Net income for the quarter was $16.5 million or $0.30 per diluted share compared to $15.3 million or $0.28 per diluted share in the prior year's second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $27.2 million or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $25.4 million or $0.46 per diluted share last year, with the increase being attributable to incremental revenue contributions from acquisitions and operating cost synergies.

On a year-to-date basis, revenue was $175.2 million, compared to revenue of $170.3 million in the prior year. Results from operating activities was $52.4 million compared to $49.2 million in the prior year-to-date, an increase of 6.6%. On a year-to-date basis Adjusted EBITDA was $53.5 million or $0.97 per diluted share compared to $50.7 million or $0.93 per diluted share last year.

Operating expenses before special charges related to restructuring of acquired operations were $35.1 million compared to $34.4 million in the prior year's second quarter and reflect incremental operating costs related to acquisitions, net of operating cost synergies. Non-cash amortization charges on acquired software and customer relationships from acquired operations were $6.9 million for the quarter compared to $7.4 million in the prior year's second quarter.

The Company generated cash flows from operating activities of $21.6 million compared to $21.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. On a year to date basis, cash flows from operating activities was $45.8 million, an increase of 1.9% compared to the prior year. As a result, Enghouse closed the quarter with $205.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $193.9 million at October 31, 2018. The cash balance was achieved after payments of $9.8 million for cash dividends and $25.6 million (net of cash acquired) for acquisitions concluded in the current fiscal year and $1.1 million for acquisitions closed in prior years.

Subsequent to quarter end, Enghouse completed the acquisitions of Vidyo, Inc. and Espial Group Inc. The acquisitions extend the Company's product portfolio to include enterprise-class video software solutions to enable customers to more efficiently collaborate and interact, as well as a solution portfolio to help video service providers launch the next generation video offerings for cable, IPTV and App-based IP video services.

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on August 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2019.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than GAAP do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property, plant and equipment, foreign exchange gains and losses, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, property plant and equipment depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA:

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, Results from operating activities:









Three Months ended Six Months ended

April 30, 2019 April 30, 2018 April 30, 2019 April 30, 2018









Total Revenue $ 89,203 $ 85,205 $ 175,248 $ 170,280









Results from operating activities 26,621 24,665 52,416 49,177 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 499 659 1,029 1,329 Special charges 56 52 56 181 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,176 $ 25,376 $ 53,501 $ 50,687 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.5% 29.8% 30.5% 29.8% Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.49 $ 0.46 $ 0.97 $ 0.93

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)



April 30,

2019 October 31,

2018







Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 196,884 $ 187,551 Short-term investments 8,635 6,386 Accounts receivable, net 72,518 62,085 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,995 8,951

289,032 264,973 Non-current assets:



Property, plant and equipment, net 5,158 5,279 Intangible assets, net 67,048 59,895 Goodwill 170,092 155,419 Deferred income tax assets 9,021 9,634





Total assets $ 540,351 $ 495,200







Liabilities



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 42,784 $ 44,271 Income taxes payable 7,388 4,904 Dividends payable 6,011 4,912 Provisions 60 268 Deferred revenue 75,098 64,020 Current portion of long-term loans - 122

131,341 118,497 Non-current liabilities:



Non-current portion of income taxes payable 6,962 7,466 Deferred income tax liabilities 15,454 13,115 Deferred revenue 3,255 2,169 Net employee defined benefit obligation 2,409 2,354 Long-term loans 760 1,475





Total liabilities 160,181 145,076 Shareholders' Equity











Share capital 79,934 78,997 Contributed surplus 5,831 4,866 Retained earnings 281,888 260,506 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,517 5,755 Total shareholders' equity 380,170 350,124 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 540,351 $ 495,200

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

April 30, Six months ended

April 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue







Software licenses $ 21,519 $ 20,915 $ 40,247 $ 43,012 Hosted and maintenance services 49,470 47,728 100,283 94,035 Professional services 15,145 14,472 28,646 28,849 Hardware 3,069 2,090 6,072 4,384

89,203 85,205 175,248 170,280 Direct costs







Software licenses 1,370 1,692 2,731 3,727 Services 24,181 23,161 47,726 46,345 Hardware 1,909 1,244 4,215 2,669

27,460 26,097 54,672 52,741









Revenue, net of direct costs 61,743 59,108 120,576 117,539









Operating expenses







Selling, general and administrative 21,440 21,119 41,896 42,548 Research and development 13,127 12,613 25,179 24,304 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 499 659 1,029 1,329 Special charges 56 52 56 181

35,122 34,443 68,160 68,362









Results from operating activities 26,621 24,665 52,416 49,177









Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships (6,884) (7,356) (14,000) (14,518) Foreign exchange gains and (losses) 674 1,407 564 (1,124) Finance income 507 66 1,005 188 Finance expenses (24) (24) (55) (84) Other income 447 694 475 1,436









Income before income taxes 21,341 19,452 40,405 35,075









Provision for income taxes 4,804 4,134 8,904 12,944









Net income for the period $ 16,537 $ 15,318 $ 31,501 $ 22,131 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:







Foreign currency translation gain from foreign operations 3,094 4,052 5,981 5,516 Unrealized loss on investments in equity securities designated at FVOCI - (393) - (69) Deferred income tax recovery - 52 - 9









Other comprehensive income 3,094 3,711 5,981 5,456









Comprehensive income $ 19,631 $ 19,029 $ 37,482 $ 27,587 Earnings per share







Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.58 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.57 $ 0.41

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)



Share

capital # ** Share

capital $ Contributed

surplus

$ Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

$ Retained

earnings $ Total $













As at November 1, 2018 as previously presented 54,580,024 78,997 4,866 5,755 260,506 350,124 IFRS 9 transition adjustment - - - 781 (781) - IFRS 15 transition adjustment - - - - 1,590 1,590 Adjusted balance as at November 1, 2018 54,580,024 78,997 4,866 6,536 261,315 351,714













Net income for the period - - - - 31,501 31,501 Other comprehensive income (net of tax):











Cumulative translation adjustment - - - 5,981 - 5,981 Comprehensive income for the period - - - 5,981 31,501 37,482 Employee share options:











Value of services recognized - - 1,117 - - 1,117 Proceeds on issuing shares 68,000 937 (152) - - 785 Dividends declared - - - - (10,928) (10,928) As at April 30, 2019 54,648,024 79,934 5,831 12,517 281,888 380,170



























As at November 1, 2017 53,986,424 71,422 4,715 8,487 221,775 306,399













Net income for the period - - - - 22,131 22,131 Other comprehensive income (net of tax):











Cumulative translation adjustment - - - 5,516 - 5,516 Unrealized gain on investments in equity securities designated at FVOCI* - - - (69) - (69) Deferred income tax expense - - - 9 - 9 Comprehensive income for the period - - - 5,456 22,131 27,587 Employee share options:











Value of services recognized - - 935 - - 935 Proceeds on issuing shares 234,800 2,587 (459) - - 2,128 Dividends declared - - - - (9,203) (9,203) As at April 30, 2018 54,221,224 74,009 5,191 13,943 234,703 327,846



* Unrealized loss on investments in equity securities designated at FVOCI was originally referred to as available-for-sale investments in the 2018 consolidated financial statements.

** On January 25, 2019, the Company completed a share split whereby each issued and outstanding common share has been effectively doubled. All references to capital stock, options and per share data have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the Company's two-for-one share split for the periods ended April 30, 2019 and 2018.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended April 30, Six months ended April 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income for the period $ 16,537 $ 15,318 $ 31,501 $ 22,131









Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 499 659 1,029 1,329 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships 6,884 7,356 14,000 14,518 Stock-based compensation expense 709 536 1,117 935 Provision for income taxes 4,804 4,134 8,904 12,944 Finance expenses and other income (423) (670) (420) (1,352)

29,010 27,333 56,131 50,505









Changes in non-cash operating working capital (2,050) (2,346) (627) 567 Income taxes paid (5,330) (3,145) (9,720) (6,125) Net cash flows from operating activities 21,630 21,842 45,784 44,947









Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (572) (331) (781) (931) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $143 (Q2/18 - $167), 2019 - $6,282 (2018 - $1,235) (3,170) (6,684) (25,566) (9,675) Purchase consideration for prior period acquisitions - (3,153) (1,105) (5,079) Net sale (purchase) of short-term investments 4,255 (253) (1,853) 732 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities 513 (10,421) (29,305) (14,953)









Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of share capital 66 1,384 785 2,128 Repayment of loans - (33) (957) (401) Payment of cash dividend (4,917) (4,324) (9,829) (8,643) Net cash flows used in financing activities (4,851) (2,973) (10,001) (6,916)









Effect of currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents 1,591 1,231 2,855 1,929









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 18,883 9,679 9,333 25,007 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 178,001 135,936 187,551 120,608









Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 196,884 $ 145,615 $ 196,884 $ 145,615

Enghouse Systems Limited

Selected Segment Reporting Information

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

April 30, For the six months ended

April 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018









Revenue:







Asset Management Group $ 44,673 $ 37,651 $ 87,254 $ 74,331 Interactive Management Group 44,530 47,554 87,994 95,949 Total $ 89,203 $ 85,205 $ 175,248 $ 170,280





























Asset Management Group:







- Segment profit before special charges $ 17,018 $ 13,015 $ 31,617 $ 24,557 - Special charges - (52) - (181) Asset Management Group profit $ 17,018 $ 12,963 $ 31,617 $ 24,376









Interactive Management Group:







- Segment profit before special charges $ 12,854 $ 14,600 $ 26,299 $ 30,197 - Special charges (56) - (56) - Interactive Management Group profit $ 12,798 $ 14,600 $ 26,243 $ 30,197









Corporate expenses (3,195) (2,898) (5,444) (5,396) Results from operating activities $ 26,621 $ 24,665 $ 52,416 $ 49,177









Amortization of acquired software and customer







relationships (6,884) (7,356) (14,000) (14,518) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 674 1,407 564 (1,124) Finance income 507 66 1,005 188 Finance expenses (24) (24) (55) (84) Other income 447 694 475 1,436 Income before income taxes $ 21,341 $ 19,452 $ 40,405 $ 35,075

