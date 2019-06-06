Enghouse Releases Second Quarter Results
MARKHAM, ON, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its second quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended April 30, 2019.
Second quarter revenue increased to $89.2 million, compared to revenue of $85.2 million in the second quarter of the prior year. The revenue increase primarily reflects contributions from acquisitions and incremental license revenue in both operating groups. Results from operating activities were $26.6 million compared to $24.7 million in the prior year's second quarter, an increase of 7.9%. Net income for the quarter was $16.5 million or $0.30 per diluted share compared to $15.3 million or $0.28 per diluted share in the prior year's second quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $27.2 million or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $25.4 million or $0.46 per diluted share last year, with the increase being attributable to incremental revenue contributions from acquisitions and operating cost synergies.
On a year-to-date basis, revenue was $175.2 million, compared to revenue of $170.3 million in the prior year. Results from operating activities was $52.4 million compared to $49.2 million in the prior year-to-date, an increase of 6.6%. On a year-to-date basis Adjusted EBITDA was $53.5 million or $0.97 per diluted share compared to $50.7 million or $0.93 per diluted share last year.
Operating expenses before special charges related to restructuring of acquired operations were $35.1 million compared to $34.4 million in the prior year's second quarter and reflect incremental operating costs related to acquisitions, net of operating cost synergies. Non-cash amortization charges on acquired software and customer relationships from acquired operations were $6.9 million for the quarter compared to $7.4 million in the prior year's second quarter.
The Company generated cash flows from operating activities of $21.6 million compared to $21.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. On a year to date basis, cash flows from operating activities was $45.8 million, an increase of 1.9% compared to the prior year. As a result, Enghouse closed the quarter with $205.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $193.9 million at October 31, 2018. The cash balance was achieved after payments of $9.8 million for cash dividends and $25.6 million (net of cash acquired) for acquisitions concluded in the current fiscal year and $1.1 million for acquisitions closed in prior years.
Subsequent to quarter end, Enghouse completed the acquisitions of Vidyo, Inc. and Espial Group Inc. The acquisitions extend the Company's product portfolio to include enterprise-class video software solutions to enable customers to more efficiently collaborate and interact, as well as a solution portfolio to help video service providers launch the next generation video offerings for cable, IPTV and App-based IP video services.
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on August 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2019.
About Enghouse
Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of distinct vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a diverse software company through strategic acquisitions targeting the Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety sectors. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENGH". Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than GAAP do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property, plant and equipment, foreign exchange gains and losses, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, property plant and equipment depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.
Adjusted EBITDA:
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, Results from operating activities:
|
Three Months ended
|
Six Months ended
|
April 30, 2019
|
April 30, 2018
|
April 30, 2019
|
April 30, 2018
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
89,203
|
$
|
85,205
|
$
|
175,248
|
$
|
170,280
|
Results from operating activities
|
26,621
|
24,665
|
52,416
|
49,177
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
499
|
659
|
1,029
|
1,329
|
Special charges
|
56
|
52
|
56
|
181
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
27,176
|
$
|
25,376
|
$
|
53,501
|
$
|
50,687
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
30.5%
|
29.8%
|
30.5%
|
29.8%
|
Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
0.46
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
0.93
Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
|
April 30,
|
October 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 196,884
|
$ 187,551
|
Short-term investments
|
8,635
|
6,386
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
72,518
|
62,085
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
10,995
|
8,951
|
289,032
|
264,973
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
5,158
|
5,279
|
Intangible assets, net
|
67,048
|
59,895
|
Goodwill
|
170,092
|
155,419
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
9,021
|
9,634
|
Total assets
|
$ 540,351
|
$ 495,200
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$ 42,784
|
$ 44,271
|
Income taxes payable
|
7,388
|
4,904
|
Dividends payable
|
6,011
|
4,912
|
Provisions
|
60
|
268
|
Deferred revenue
|
75,098
|
64,020
|
Current portion of long-term loans
|
-
|
122
|
131,341
|
118,497
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Non-current portion of income taxes payable
|
6,962
|
7,466
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
15,454
|
13,115
|
Deferred revenue
|
3,255
|
2,169
|
Net employee defined benefit obligation
|
2,409
|
2,354
|
Long-term loans
|
760
|
1,475
|
Total liabilities
|
160,181
|
145,076
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Share capital
|
79,934
|
78,997
|
Contributed surplus
|
5,831
|
4,866
|
Retained earnings
|
281,888
|
260,506
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
12,517
|
5,755
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
380,170
|
350,124
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 540,351
|
$ 495,200
Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
Software licenses
|
$
|
21,519
|
$
|
20,915
|
$
|
40,247
|
$
|
43,012
|
Hosted and maintenance services
|
49,470
|
47,728
|
100,283
|
94,035
|
Professional services
|
15,145
|
14,472
|
28,646
|
28,849
|
Hardware
|
3,069
|
2,090
|
6,072
|
4,384
|
89,203
|
85,205
|
175,248
|
170,280
|
Direct costs
|
Software licenses
|
1,370
|
1,692
|
2,731
|
3,727
|
Services
|
24,181
|
23,161
|
47,726
|
46,345
|
Hardware
|
1,909
|
1,244
|
4,215
|
2,669
|
27,460
|
26,097
|
54,672
|
52,741
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
61,743
|
59,108
|
120,576
|
117,539
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
21,440
|
21,119
|
41,896
|
42,548
|
Research and development
|
13,127
|
12,613
|
25,179
|
24,304
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
499
|
659
|
1,029
|
1,329
|
Special charges
|
56
|
52
|
56
|
181
|
35,122
|
34,443
|
68,160
|
68,362
|
Results from operating activities
|
26,621
|
24,665
|
52,416
|
49,177
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
(6,884)
|
(7,356)
|
(14,000)
|
(14,518)
|
Foreign exchange gains and (losses)
|
674
|
1,407
|
564
|
(1,124)
|
Finance income
|
507
|
66
|
1,005
|
188
|
Finance expenses
|
(24)
|
(24)
|
(55)
|
(84)
|
Other income
|
447
|
694
|
475
|
1,436
|
Income before income taxes
|
21,341
|
19,452
|
40,405
|
35,075
|
Provision for income taxes
|
4,804
|
4,134
|
8,904
|
12,944
|
Net income for the period
|
$
|
16,537
|
$
|
15,318
|
$
|
31,501
|
$
|
22,131
|
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
Foreign currency translation gain from foreign operations
|
3,094
|
4,052
|
5,981
|
5,516
|
Unrealized loss on investments in equity securities designated at FVOCI
|
-
|
(393)
|
-
|
(69)
|
Deferred income tax recovery
|
-
|
52
|
-
|
9
|
Other comprehensive income
|
3,094
|
3,711
|
5,981
|
5,456
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
19,631
|
$
|
19,029
|
$
|
37,482
|
$
|
27,587
|
Earnings per share
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
0.41
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.41
Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
|
Share
# **
|
Share
$
|
Contributed
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
$
|
Total
$
|
As at November 1, 2018 as previously presented
|
54,580,024
|
78,997
|
4,866
|
5,755
|
260,506
|
350,124
|
IFRS 9 transition adjustment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
781
|
(781)
|
-
|
IFRS 15 transition adjustment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,590
|
1,590
|
Adjusted balance as at November 1, 2018
|
54,580,024
|
78,997
|
4,866
|
6,536
|
261,315
|
351,714
|
Net income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
31,501
|
31,501
|
Other comprehensive income (net of tax):
|
Cumulative translation adjustment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,981
|
-
|
5,981
|
Comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,981
|
31,501
|
37,482
|
Employee share options:
|
Value of services recognized
|
-
|
-
|
1,117
|
-
|
-
|
1,117
|
Proceeds on issuing shares
|
68,000
|
937
|
(152)
|
-
|
-
|
785
|
Dividends declared
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10,928)
|
(10,928)
|
As at April 30, 2019
|
54,648,024
|
79,934
|
5,831
|
12,517
|
281,888
|
380,170
|
As at November 1, 2017
|
53,986,424
|
71,422
|
4,715
|
8,487
|
221,775
|
306,399
|
Net income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
22,131
|
22,131
|
Other comprehensive income (net of tax):
|
Cumulative translation adjustment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,516
|
-
|
5,516
|
Unrealized gain on investments in equity securities designated at FVOCI*
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(69)
|
-
|
(69)
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
-
|
9
|
Comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,456
|
22,131
|
27,587
|
Employee share options:
|
Value of services recognized
|
-
|
-
|
935
|
-
|
-
|
935
|
Proceeds on issuing shares
|
234,800
|
2,587
|
(459)
|
-
|
-
|
2,128
|
Dividends declared
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(9,203)
|
(9,203)
|
As at April 30, 2018
|
54,221,224
|
74,009
|
5,191
|
13,943
|
234,703
|
327,846
|
* Unrealized loss on investments in equity securities designated at FVOCI was originally referred to as available-for-sale investments in the 2018 consolidated financial statements.
|
** On January 25, 2019, the Company completed a share split whereby each issued and outstanding common share has been effectively doubled. All references to capital stock, options and per share data have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the Company's two-for-one share split for the periods ended April 30, 2019 and 2018.
Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
April 30,
|
Six months ended
April 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income for the period
|
$ 16,537
|
$ 15,318
|
$ 31,501
|
$ 22,131
|
Adjustments for:
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
499
|
659
|
1,029
|
1,329
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
6,884
|
7,356
|
14,000
|
14,518
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
709
|
536
|
1,117
|
935
|
Provision for income taxes
|
4,804
|
4,134
|
8,904
|
12,944
|
Finance expenses and other income
|
(423)
|
(670)
|
(420)
|
(1,352)
|
29,010
|
27,333
|
56,131
|
50,505
|
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
|
(2,050)
|
(2,346)
|
(627)
|
567
|
Income taxes paid
|
(5,330)
|
(3,145)
|
(9,720)
|
(6,125)
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
21,630
|
21,842
|
45,784
|
44,947
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net
|
(572)
|
(331)
|
(781)
|
(931)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $143 (Q2/18 - $167),
2019 - $6,282 (2018 - $1,235)
|
(3,170)
|
(6,684)
|
(25,566)
|
(9,675)
|
Purchase consideration for prior period acquisitions
|
-
|
(3,153)
|
(1,105)
|
(5,079)
|
Net sale (purchase) of short-term investments
|
4,255
|
(253)
|
(1,853)
|
732
|
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|
513
|
(10,421)
|
(29,305)
|
(14,953)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Issuance of share capital
|
66
|
1,384
|
785
|
2,128
|
Repayment of loans
|
-
|
(33)
|
(957)
|
(401)
|
Payment of cash dividend
|
(4,917)
|
(4,324)
|
(9,829)
|
(8,643)
|
Net cash flows used in financing activities
|
(4,851)
|
(2,973)
|
(10,001)
|
(6,916)
|
Effect of currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents
|
1,591
|
1,231
|
2,855
|
1,929
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|
18,883
|
9,679
|
9,333
|
25,007
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|
178,001
|
135,936
|
187,551
|
120,608
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|
$ 196,884
|
$ 145,615
|
$ 196,884
|
$ 145,615
Enghouse Systems Limited
Selected Segment Reporting Information
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the six months ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue:
|
Asset Management Group
|
$ 44,673
|
$ 37,651
|
$ 87,254
|
$ 74,331
|
Interactive Management Group
|
44,530
|
47,554
|
87,994
|
95,949
|
Total
|
$ 89,203
|
$ 85,205
|
$ 175,248
|
$ 170,280
|
Asset Management Group:
|
- Segment profit before special charges
|
$ 17,018
|
$ 13,015
|
$ 31,617
|
$ 24,557
|
- Special charges
|
-
|
(52)
|
-
|
(181)
|
Asset Management Group profit
|
$ 17,018
|
$ 12,963
|
$ 31,617
|
$ 24,376
|
Interactive Management Group:
|
- Segment profit before special charges
|
$ 12,854
|
$ 14,600
|
$ 26,299
|
$ 30,197
|
- Special charges
|
(56)
|
-
|
(56)
|
-
|
Interactive Management Group profit
|
$ 12,798
|
$ 14,600
|
$ 26,243
|
$ 30,197
|
Corporate expenses
|
(3,195)
|
(2,898)
|
(5,444)
|
(5,396)
|
Results from operating activities
|
$ 26,621
|
$ 24,665
|
$ 52,416
|
$ 49,177
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer
|
relationships
|
(6,884)
|
(7,356)
|
(14,000)
|
(14,518)
|
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
|
674
|
1,407
|
564
|
(1,124)
|
Finance income
|
507
|
66
|
1,005
|
188
|
Finance expenses
|
(24)
|
(24)
|
(55)
|
(84)
|
Other income
|
447
|
694
|
475
|
1,436
|
Income before income taxes
|
$ 21,341
|
$ 19,452
|
$ 40,405
|
$ 35,075
