Enghouse Releases Second Quarter Results

Enghouse Systems Limited

12 Jun, 2023, 17:00 ET

MARKHAM, ON, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its second quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended April 30, 2023.  All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three and six months ended April 30, 2023 compared to the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 are as follows:

  • Revenue achieved was $113.5 and $219.9 million, respectively, compared to revenue of $106.3 and $217.4 million;
  • Results from operating activities was $25.6 and $55.5 million, respectively, compared to $31.1 and $66.8 million;
  • Net income was $12.5 and $29.6 million, respectively, compared to $17.9 and $39.5 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $30.2 and $62.5 million, respectively, compared to $33.8 and $72.3 million;
  • Cash flow from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $28.9 and $61.5 million, respectively, compared to $34.5 and $73.3 million.

Revenue for the second quarter reflects an increase of 6.7% compared to the same period in the prior year and was positively impacted by $3.6 million as a result of foreign exchange, which also adversely impacted cost of revenue and operating expenses by $2.2 million. Consistent with our strategy, revenue growth was largely driven by recent acquisitions.

Net income for the quarter was $0.23 per diluted share compared to $0.32 per diluted share last year. The decrease was primarily a result of incremental operating costs related to acquisitions as we integrate them into Enghouse combined with higher third-party costs and special charges related to acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.54 per diluted share, compared to $0.61 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. 

Year-to-date revenue was positively impacted by foreign exchange, which also increased costs. Year-to-date results from operating activities reflect increased revenue and costs related to acquisitions as well as increased third-party costs of providing services. Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA was $1.13 per diluted share compared to $1.30 per diluted share last year as a result of the initial margin compression related to increased acquisition activity as well as increased third-party costs of providing services.

As previously announced, Enghouse completed two acquisitions, purchasing Qumu Corporation ("Qumu") (Nasdaq:QUMU) on February 8, 2023 and Mobi All Technologies S.A ("Navita") on February 9, 2023. Qumu's video Engagement platform provides video creation, content management and highly scalable delivery solutions that complement Enghouse's enterprise video suite of products. Navita offers a comprehensive suite of products focused on managing and controlling critical mobile assets as well as telecom and IT expense management. The results from both acquisitions are included in the Interactive Management Group. The efforts to integrate and onboard these acquisitions were substantially completed in the quarter. 

Quarterly dividends: 
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable on August 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2023.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

For the period ended April 30

Three months

Six months

2023

2022

Var ($)

Var (%)

2023

2022

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue

$

113,461

$

106,312

7,149

6.7

$

219,896

$

217,414

2,482

1.1














Direct costs

38,106

33,581

4,525

13.5

72,914

66,409

6,505

9.8

Revenue, net of direct costs

$

75,355

$

72,731

2,624

3.6

$

146,982

$

151,005

(4,023)

(2.7)

As a % of revenue

66.4 %

68.4 %



66.8 %

69.5 %















Operating expenses

47,712

41,629

6,083

14.6

89,422

84,180

5,242

6.2

Special charges

2,001

46

1,955

4250.0

2,029

64

1,965

3070.3

Results from operating activities

$

25,642

$

31,056

(5,414)

(17.4)

$

55,531

$

66,761

(11,230)

(16.8)

As a % of revenue

22.6 %

29.2 %



25.3 %

30.7 %















Amortization of acquired software and     
   customer relationships

(9,838)

(9,207)

(631)

(6.9)

(18,670)

(18,864)

194

1.0

Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(790)

314

(1,104)

(351.6)

(1,843)

(22)

(1,821)

(8277.3)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(192)

(196)

4

2.0

(359)

(398)

39

9.8

Finance income

1,006

122

884

724.6

1,982

251

1,731

689.6

Finance expenses

(124)

(21)

(103)

(490.5)

(131)

(44)

(87)

(197.7)

Other (expenses) income

(528)

23

(551)

(2395.7)

(655)

1,023

(1,678)

(164.0)

Income before income taxes

$

15,176

$

22,091

(6,915)

(31.3)

$

35,855

$

48,707

(12,852)

(26.4)

Provision for income taxes

2,640

4,220

(1,580)

(37.4)

6,296

9,239

(2,943)

(31.9)

Net Income for the period

$

12,536

$

17,871

(5,335)

(29.9)

$

29,559

$

39,468

(9,909)

(25.1)














Basic earnings per share

0.23

0.32

(0.09)

(28.1)

0.53

0.71

(0.18)

(25.4)

Diluted earnings per share

0.23

0.32

(0.09)

(28.1)

0.53

0.71

(0.18)

(25.4)














Operating cash flows

18,698

31,142

(12,444)

(40.0)

47,960

55,484

(7,524)

(13.6)

Operating cash flows excluding changes
   in working capital

28,875

34,510

(5,635)

(16.3)

61,507

73,253

(11,746)

(16.0)














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities

25,642

31,056

(5,414)

(17.4)

55,531

66,761

(11,230)

(16.8)














Depreciation


613

705

(92)

13.0

1,239

1,425

(186)

13.1

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,931

1,969

(38)

1.9

3,667

4,081

(414)

10.1

Special charges

2,001

46

1,955

(4250.0)

2,029

64

1,965

(3070.3)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

30,187

$

33,776

(3,589)

(10.6)

$

62,466

$

72,331

(9,865)

(13.6)














Adjusted EBITDA margin

26.6 %

31.8 %



28.4 %

33.3 %















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

$

0.54

$

0.61

(0.07)

(11.5)

$

1.13

$

1.30

(0.17)

(13.1)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position 

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

   As at April 30,
2023

As at October 31,
2022

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

232,151

$

225,104

   Short-term investments

2,337

2,950

   Accounts receivable

109,320

93,104

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

16,267

12,848

   Income taxes recoverable

739

492



360,814

334,498

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

3,658

4,186

   Right-of-use assets

17,461

20,063

   Intangible assets

101,804

85,902

   Goodwill

258,992

230,002

   Deferred income tax assets

32,820

30,347



414,735

370,500


$

775,549

$

704,998






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

67,842

$

60,525

   Dividends payable

12,159

10,221

   Provisions

3,171

3,183

   Deferred revenue

113,137

83,122

   Lease obligations

7,314

6,822



203,623

163,873

Non-current liabilities:




   Income taxes payable

1,305

2,576

   Deferred income tax liabilities

17,049

12,038

   Deferred revenue

3,976

3,470

   Net employee defined-benefit obligation

2,027

1,821

   Lease obligations

9,655

13,055



34,012

32,960



237,635

196,833

 

Shareholders' equity:




   Share capital

107,728

107,007

   Contributed surplus



9,696

8,882

   Retained earnings

408,423

401,247

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

12,067

(8,971)



537,914

508,165


$

775,549

$

704,998

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income 

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)                                            


Three months

Six months

Periods ended April 30

2023

2022

2023

2022






Revenue

     Software licenses

 

$  22,016

$  21,420

 

$  42,751

$  45,198

     SaaS and maintenance services

71,634

63,745

138,137

130,172

     Professional services

17,995

17,879

34,886

35,831

     Hardware

1,816

3,268

4,122

6,213


113,461

106,312

219,896

217,414

Direct costs




     Software licenses

698

1,286

1,568

2,613

     Services

36,793

30,560

69,218

60,154

     Hardware

615

1,735

2,128

3,642


38,106

33,581

72,914

66,409

Revenue, net of direct costs

75,355

72,731

146,982

151,005






Operating expenses




     Selling, general and administrative

23,935

19,897

44,733

42,304

     Research and development

21,233

19,058

39,783

36,370

     Depreciation


613

705

1,239

1,425

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,931

1,969

3,667

4,081

     Special charges

2,001

46

2,029

64


49,713

41,675

91,451

84,244






Results from operating activities

25,642

31,056

55,531

66,761






Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   


(9,838)

(9,207)

(18,670)

(18,864)

Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(790)

314

(1,843)

(22)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(192)

(196)

(359)

(398)

Finance income

1,006

122

1,982

251

Finance expenses

(124)

(21)

(131)

(44)

Other (expenses) income

(528)

23

( 655)

1,023

Income before income taxes

15,176

22,091

35,855

48,707






Provision for income taxes

2,640

4,220

6,296

9,239





Net income for the period

12,536

17,871

29,559

39,468

 

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment

11,295

(9,198)

21,038

(5,072)






Other comprehensive income (loss)

11,295

(9,198)

21,038

(5,072)






Comprehensive income

$    23,831

$    8,673

$  50,597

$  34,396

Earnings per share




Basic

$       0.23

$      0.32

$      0.53

$      0.71

Diluted

$       0.23

$      0.32

$      0.53

$      0.71

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows 

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

 

Three months

 

Six months

Periods ended April 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the period

$    12,536

$    17,871

$    29,559

$    39,468


Adjustments for non-cash items









   Depreciation

613

705

1,239

1,425

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,931

1,969

3,667

4,081

   Interest expense – lease obligations

192

196

359

398

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

9,838

9,207

18,670

18,864

   Stock-based compensation expense

473

344

931

757

   Provision for income taxes

2,640

4,220

6,296

9,239

   Finance and other expenses (income)

652

(2)

786

(979)


28,875

34,510

61,507

73,253






Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(5,989)

1,513

(3,987)

(9,689)

Income taxes paid

(4,188)

(4,881)

(9,560)

(8,080)

Net cash provided by operating activities

18,698

31,142

47,960

55,484






INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Net purchase of property and equipment

(66)

(593)

(171)

(358)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(25,617)

-

(25,617)

-

Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisition

233

(408)

233

(408)

Purchase of short-term investments

-

(60)

(69)

(60)

Net cash used in investing activities

(25,450)

(1,061)

(25,624)

( 826)






FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of share capital

-

970

604

970

Repayment of lease obligations

(2,470)

(2,148)

(4,280)

(4,241)

Dividends paid

(10,225)

(8,889)

(20,446)

(17,778)

Net cash used in financing activities

(12,695)

(10,067)

(24,122)

(21,049)

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

3,797

(3,536)

8,833

 

(2,122)






(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


(15,650)

16,478

7,047

31,487

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

247,801

210,899

225,104

195,890

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$  232,151

$  227,377

$  232,151

$  227,377

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $2,088 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2023 and $NIL for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended April 30

2023

2022

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

64,578

$

48,883

$

113,461

$

57,218

$

49,094

$

106,312

Direct costs

(19,133)

(18,973)

(38,106)

(15,313)

(18,268)

(33,581)

Revenue, net of direct costs

45,445

29,910

75,355

41,905

30,826

72,731

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(23,034)

(12,596)

(35,630)

(19,412)

(11,101)

(30,513)

Depreciation


(544)

(69)

(613)

(600)

(105)

(705)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(941)

(990)

(1,931)

(1,192)

(777)

(1,969)

Segment profit

$

20,926

$

16,255

$

37,181

$

20,701

$

18,843

$

39,544

Special charges




(2,001)




(46)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(9,538)




(8,442)

 

Results from operating activities



 

$

 

25,642



 

$

 

31,056














Six months ended April 30

2023

2022

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

122,431

$

97,465

$

219,896

$

119,089

$

98,325

$

217,414

Direct costs

(35,564)

(37,350)

(72,914)

(30,756)

(35,653)

(66,409)

Revenue, net of direct costs

86,867

60,115

146,982

88,333

62,672

151,005

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(42,285)

(23,916)

(66,201)

(38,963)

(22,273)

(61,236)

Depreciation


(1,081)

(158)

(1,239)

(1,196)

(229)

(1,425)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(2,041)

(1,626)

(3,667)

(2,519)

(1,562)

(4,081)

Segment profit

$

41,460

$

34,415

$

75,875

$

45,655

$

38,608

$

84,263

Special charges




(2,029)




(64)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(18,315)




(17,438)

 

Results from operating activities



 

$

 

55,531



 

$

 

66,761














About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertical enterprise software solutions focused on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-416-764-8646 or North American Toll-Free +1-888-396-8049. Confirmation code: 18752188. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, (905) 946-3200, [email protected]

Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited is a publicly traded Canadian based software and services company founded in 1984. Enghouse shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ENGH". Enghouse serves a number of distinct vertical markets through its two business...