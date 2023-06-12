Enghouse Releases Second Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its second quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended April 30, 2023. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three and six months ended April 30, 2023 compared to the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 are as follows:

Revenue achieved was $113.5 and $219.9 million , respectively, compared to revenue of $106.3 and $217.4 million ;

and , respectively, compared to revenue of and ; Results from operating activities was $25.6 and $55.5 million , respectively, compared to $31.1 and $66.8 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Net income was $12.5 and $29.6 million , respectively, compared to $17.9 and $39.5 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Adjusted EBITDA was $30.2 and $62.5 million , respectively, compared to $33.8 and $72.3 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Cash flow from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $28 .9 and $61 .5 million, respectively, compared to $34 .5 and $73 .3 million.

Revenue for the second quarter reflects an increase of 6.7% compared to the same period in the prior year and was positively impacted by $3.6 million as a result of foreign exchange, which also adversely impacted cost of revenue and operating expenses by $2.2 million. Consistent with our strategy, revenue growth was largely driven by recent acquisitions.

Net income for the quarter was $0.23 per diluted share compared to $0.32 per diluted share last year. The decrease was primarily a result of incremental operating costs related to acquisitions as we integrate them into Enghouse combined with higher third-party costs and special charges related to acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.54 per diluted share, compared to $0.61 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Year-to-date revenue was positively impacted by foreign exchange, which also increased costs. Year-to-date results from operating activities reflect increased revenue and costs related to acquisitions as well as increased third-party costs of providing services. Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA was $1.13 per diluted share compared to $1.30 per diluted share last year as a result of the initial margin compression related to increased acquisition activity as well as increased third-party costs of providing services.

As previously announced, Enghouse completed two acquisitions, purchasing Qumu Corporation ("Qumu") (Nasdaq:QUMU) on February 8, 2023 and Mobi All Technologies S.A ("Navita") on February 9, 2023. Qumu's video Engagement platform provides video creation, content management and highly scalable delivery solutions that complement Enghouse's enterprise video suite of products. Navita offers a comprehensive suite of products focused on managing and controlling critical mobile assets as well as telecom and IT expense management. The results from both acquisitions are included in the Interactive Management Group. The efforts to integrate and onboard these acquisitions were substantially completed in the quarter.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable on August 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2023.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended April 30 Three months

Six months

2023

2022 Var ($) Var (%)



2023

2022 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 113,461 $ 106,312 7,149 6.7

$ 219,896 $ 217,414 2,482 1.1



























Direct costs

38,106

33,581 4,525 13.5



72,914

66,409 6,505 9.8 Revenue, net of direct costs $ 75,355 $ 72,731 2,624 3.6

$ 146,982 $ 151,005 (4,023) (2.7) As a % of revenue

66.4 %

68.4 %







66.8 %

69.5 %































Operating expenses

47,712

41,629 6,083 14.6



89,422

84,180 5,242 6.2 Special charges

2,001

46 1,955 4250.0



2,029

64 1,965 3070.3 Results from operating activities $ 25,642 $ 31,056 (5,414) (17.4)

$ 55,531 $ 66,761 (11,230) (16.8) As a % of revenue

22.6 %

29.2 %







25.3 %

30.7 %































Amortization of acquired software and

customer relationships

(9,838)

(9,207) (631) (6.9)



(18,670)

(18,864) 194 1.0 Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(790)

314 (1,104) (351.6)



(1,843)

(22) (1,821) (8277.3) Interest expense – lease obligations

(192)

(196) 4 2.0



(359)

(398) 39 9.8 Finance income

1,006

122 884 724.6



1,982

251 1,731 689.6 Finance expenses

(124)

(21) (103) (490.5)



(131)

(44) (87) (197.7) Other (expenses) income

(528)

23 (551) (2395.7)



(655)

1,023 (1,678) (164.0) Income before income taxes $ 15,176 $ 22,091 (6,915) (31.3)

$ 35,855 $ 48,707 (12,852) (26.4) Provision for income taxes

2,640

4,220 (1,580) (37.4)



6,296

9,239 (2,943) (31.9) Net Income for the period $ 12,536 $ 17,871 (5,335) (29.9)

$ 29,559 $ 39,468 (9,909) (25.1)



























Basic earnings per share

0.23

0.32 (0.09) (28.1)



0.53

0.71 (0.18) (25.4) Diluted earnings per share

0.23

0.32 (0.09) (28.1)



0.53

0.71 (0.18) (25.4)



























Operating cash flows

18,698

31,142 (12,444) (40.0)



47,960

55,484 (7,524) (13.6) Operating cash flows excluding changes

in working capital

28,875

34,510 (5,635) (16.3)



61,507

73,253 (11,746) (16.0)



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

25,642

31,056 (5,414) (17.4)



55,531

66,761 (11,230) (16.8)



























Depreciation

613

705 (92) 13.0



1,239

1,425 (186) 13.1 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,931

1,969 (38) 1.9



3,667

4,081 (414) 10.1 Special charges

2,001

46 1,955 (4250.0)



2,029

64 1,965 (3070.3) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,187 $ 33,776 (3,589) (10.6)

$ 62,466 $ 72,331 (9,865) (13.6)



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

26.6 %

31.8 %







28.4 %

33.3 %































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.54 $ 0.61 (0.07) (11.5)

$ 1.13 $ 1.30 (0.17) (13.1)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at April 30,

2023 As at October 31,

2022 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 232,151 $ 225,104 Short-term investments



2,337

2,950 Accounts receivable



109,320

93,104 Prepaid expenses and other assets



16,267

12,848 Income taxes recoverable



739

492





360,814

334,498 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



3,658

4,186 Right-of-use assets



17,461

20,063 Intangible assets



101,804

85,902 Goodwill



258,992

230,002 Deferred income tax assets



32,820

30,347





414,735

370,500



$ 775,549 $ 704,998











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 67,842 $ 60,525 Dividends payable



12,159

10,221 Provisions



3,171

3,183 Deferred revenue



113,137

83,122 Lease obligations



7,314

6,822





203,623

163,873 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



1,305

2,576 Deferred income tax liabilities



17,049

12,038 Deferred revenue



3,976

3,470 Net employee defined-benefit obligation



2,027

1,821 Lease obligations



9,655

13,055





34,012

32,960





237,635

196,833 Shareholders' equity:









Share capital



107,728

107,007 Contributed surplus



9,696

8,882 Retained earnings



408,423

401,247 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



12,067

(8,971)





537,914

508,165



$ 775,549 $ 704,998

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)

Three months Six months Periods ended April 30

2023 2022 2023 2022











Revenue Software licenses

$ 22,016 $ 21,420 $ 42,751 $ 45,198 SaaS and maintenance services

71,634 63,745 138,137 130,172 Professional services

17,995 17,879 34,886 35,831 Hardware

1,816 3,268 4,122 6,213



113,461 106,312 219,896 217,414 Direct costs









Software licenses

698 1,286 1,568 2,613 Services

36,793 30,560 69,218 60,154 Hardware

615 1,735 2,128 3,642



38,106 33,581 72,914 66,409 Revenue, net of direct costs

75,355 72,731 146,982 151,005











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative

23,935 19,897 44,733 42,304 Research and development

21,233 19,058 39,783 36,370 Depreciation

613 705 1,239 1,425 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,931 1,969 3,667 4,081 Special charges

2,001 46 2,029 64



49,713 41,675 91,451 84,244











Results from operating activities

25,642 31,056 55,531 66,761











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(9,838) (9,207) (18,670) (18,864) Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(790) 314 (1,843) (22) Interest expense – lease obligations

(192) (196) (359) (398) Finance income

1,006 122 1,982 251 Finance expenses

(124) (21) (131) (44) Other (expenses) income

(528) 23 ( 655) 1,023 Income before income taxes

15,176 22,091 35,855 48,707











Provision for income taxes

2,640 4,220 6,296 9,239









Net income for the period

12,536 17,871 29,559 39,468 Item that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

11,295 (9,198) 21,038 (5,072)











Other comprehensive income (loss)

11,295 (9,198) 21,038 (5,072)











Comprehensive income

$ 23,831 $ 8,673 $ 50,597 $ 34,396 Earnings per share









Basic

$ 0.23 $ 0.32 $ 0.53 $ 0.71 Diluted

$ 0.23 $ 0.32 $ 0.53 $ 0.71

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months Six months Periods ended April 30

2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period

$ 12,536 $ 17,871 $ 29,559 $ 39,468

Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation

613 705 1,239 1,425 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,931 1,969 3,667 4,081 Interest expense – lease obligations

192 196 359 398 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

9,838 9,207 18,670 18,864 Stock-based compensation expense

473 344 931 757 Provision for income taxes

2,640 4,220 6,296 9,239 Finance and other expenses (income)

652 (2) 786 (979)



28,875 34,510 61,507 73,253











Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(5,989) 1,513 (3,987) (9,689) Income taxes paid

(4,188) (4,881) (9,560) (8,080) Net cash provided by operating activities

18,698 31,142 47,960 55,484











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Net purchase of property and equipment

(66) (593) (171) (358) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(25,617) - (25,617) - Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisition

233 (408) 233 (408) Purchase of short-term investments

- (60) (69) (60) Net cash used in investing activities

(25,450) (1,061) (25,624) ( 826)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of share capital

- 970 604 970 Repayment of lease obligations

(2,470) (2,148) (4,280) (4,241) Dividends paid

(10,225) (8,889) (20,446) (17,778) Net cash used in financing activities

(12,695) (10,067) (24,122) (21,049) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

3,797 (3,536) 8,833 (2,122)











(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(15,650) 16,478 7,047 31,487 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

247,801 210,899 225,104 195,890 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 232,151 $ 227,377 $ 232,151 $ 227,377

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $2,088 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2023 and $NIL for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended April 30

2023

2022 IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 64,578 $ 48,883 $ 113,461 $ 57,218 $ 49,094 $ 106,312 Direct costs

(19,133)

(18,973)

(38,106)

(15,313)

(18,268)

(33,581) Revenue, net of direct costs

45,445

29,910

75,355

41,905

30,826

72,731 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(23,034)

(12,596)

(35,630)

(19,412)

(11,101)

(30,513) Depreciation

(544)

(69)

(613)

(600)

(105)

(705) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(941)

(990)

(1,931)

(1,192)

(777)

(1,969) Segment profit $ 20,926 $ 16,255 $ 37,181 $ 20,701 $ 18,843 $ 39,544 Special charges









(2,001)









(46) Corporate and shared service expenses









(9,538)









(8,442) Results from operating activities







$ 25,642







$ 31,056





























Six months ended April 30

2023

2022 IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 122,431 $ 97,465 $ 219,896 $ 119,089 $ 98,325 $ 217,414 Direct costs

(35,564)

(37,350)

(72,914)

(30,756)

(35,653)

(66,409) Revenue, net of direct costs

86,867

60,115

146,982

88,333

62,672

151,005 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(42,285)

(23,916)

(66,201)

(38,963)

(22,273)

(61,236) Depreciation

(1,081)

(158)

(1,239)

(1,196)

(229)

(1,425) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(2,041)

(1,626)

(3,667)

(2,519)

(1,562)

(4,081) Segment profit $ 41,460 $ 34,415 $ 75,875 $ 45,655 $ 38,608 $ 84,263 Special charges









(2,029)









(64) Corporate and shared service expenses









(18,315)









(17,438) Results from operating activities







$ 55,531







$ 66,761





























About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertical enterprise software solutions focused on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-416-764-8646 or North American Toll-Free +1-888-396-8049. Confirmation code: 18752188. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

