Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results and Announces Special Dividend

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its fourth quarter (unaudited) and year-end financial results for the period ended October 31, 2020. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Key financial and operational highlights for the three months ended October 31, 2020 (compared to the same period in 2019) are as follows:

Revenue grew 10.6% to $120.9 million ;

; Results from operating activities increased 31.2% to $42.7 million ;

; Net income increased 19.0% to $29.4 million ;

; Adjusted EBITDA increased 37.1% to $46.6 million ;

; Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital increased 41.8% to $48.0 million .

Key financial and operational highlights for the year ended October 31, 2020 (compared to the same period in 2019) are as follows:

Revenue grew 30.6% to $503.8 million ;

; Results from operating activities increased 44.7% to $162.0 million ;

; Net income increased 39.2% to $98.6 million or $1.77 per diluted share;

or per diluted share; Adjusted EBITDA increased 53.0% to $176.8 million ;

; Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital increased 50.6% to $178.5 million ;

; Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $251.8 million , an increase from $150.3 million at October 31, 2019 , which was achieved after making payments of $27.0 million for dividends and $43.9 million for acquisitions;

In both the quarter and year, the Company experienced growth from internal sources and from acquisitions. Internal growth includes the expansion of the acquired businesses, particularly Vidyo, since acquisition.

COVID-19 had an unprecedented effect on business during fiscal 2020. While the full impact of the pandemic remains to be seen, it will continue to change the way Enghouse conducts business and interacts with customers and technology. The pandemic led to increased demand for our remote-work and visual computing solutions leading to a surge in revenue, particularly in our second quarter at the outbreak of the pandemic.

Reflecting upon the year, Enghouse is proud to have been listed in the Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX30 for 2020 list that tallies the top-performing stocks over the past three years citing our 185% growth in share price between June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2020 (Source: https://money.tmx.com/en/tsx30).

Although the world is changing at an unprecedented pace, bringing innovation to how we conduct business, the Company's core values remain unchanged. Going forward, Enghouse continues to seek accretive acquisitions to grow its revenue and further expand its product suite and geographic reach, while maintaining its commitment to profitable growth in accordance with its disciplined business model. Management remains focused on running the business consistent with its value for money philosophy that it believes provides shareholder value in the long-term.

Quarterly Dividend:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.135 per common share, payable on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

Special Dividend:

Today, with our substantial cash balance, no debt and significant operating cash flow, the Board of Directors also approved a special dividend of $1.50 per common share, payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2021. With low interest rates and the ability to acquire additional funding, as needed, the Company believes that after returning these funds to shareholders it continues to have the necessary funding available for its acquisition activities.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended October 31 Three months (unaudited)

Twelve months

2020

2019 Var ($) Var (%)



2020

2019 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 120,898 $ 109,331 11,567 10.6

$ 503,778 $ 385,853 117,925 30.6



























Direct costs

33,261

32,382 879 2.7



145,177

118,803 26,374 22.2 Revenue, net of direct costs $ 87,637 $ 76,949 10,688 13.9

$ 358,601 $ 267,050 91,551 34.3 As a % of revenue

72.5%

70.4%







71.2%

69.2%































Operating expenses

44,952

43,731 1,221 2.8



195,109

153,873 41,236 26.8 Special charges

(12)

677 (689) (101.8)



1,478

1,203 275 22.9 Results from operating activities $ 42,697 $ 32,541 10,156 31.2

$ 162,014 $ 111,974 50,040 44.7 As a % of revenue

35.3%

29.8%







32.2%

29.0%































Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(10,958)

(9,244) (1,714) (18.5)



(44,140)

(31,697) (12,443) (39.3) Foreign exchange gains (losses)

850

( 367) 1,217 331.6



(298)

66 (364) (551.5) Interest expense – lease obligations

(467)

- (467) -



(1,331)

- (1,331) - Finance income

43

331 (288) (87.0)



734

1,805 (1,071) (59.3) Finance expenses

(42)

(10) (32) (320.0)



(81)

(76) ( 5) (6.6) Other income

671

1,765 (1,094) (62.0)



4,895

2,176 2,719 125.0 Income before income taxes $ 32,794 $ 25,016 7,778 31.1

$ 121,793 $ 84,248 37,545 44.6 Provision for income taxes

3,422

329 3,093 940.1



23,203

13,399 9,804 73.2 Net Income for the period $ 29,372 $ 24,687 4,685 19.0

$ 98,590 $ 70,849 27,741 39.2



























Basic earnings per share

0.53

0.45 0.08 17.8



1.79

1.30 0.49 37.7 Diluted earnings per share

0.52

0.45 0.07 15.6



1.77

1.29 0.48 37.2



























Operating cash flows

34,989

21,729 13,260 61.0



168,145

81,375 86,770 106.6 Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital

48,008

33,854 14,154 41.8



178,518

118,516 60,002 50.6



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

42,697

32,541 10,156 31.2



162,014

111,974 50,040 44.7



























Depreciation

795

804 (9) (1.1)



3,241

2,403 838 34.9 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

3,158

- 3,158 -



10,083

- 10,083 - Special charges

(12)

677 (689) (101.8)



1,478

1,203 275 22.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,638 $ 34,022 12,616 37.1

$ 176,816 $ 115,580 61,236 53.0



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

38.6%

31.1%







35.1%

30.0%































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.83 $ 0.62 0.21 34.7

$ 3.18 $ 2.10 1.08 51.5

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars )

As at October 31, 2020 As at October 31, 2019 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 244,792 $ 144,764 Short-term investments



6,999

5,505 Accounts receivable



90,789

84,982 Prepaid expenses and other assets



14,772

11,147





357,352

246,398 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



6,301

6,280 Right-of-use assets



42,832

- Intangible assets



123,616

121,885 Goodwill



217,426

203,298 Deferred income tax assets



16,119

12,739





406,294

344,202



$ 763,646 $ 590,600











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 80,339 $ 62,813 Income taxes payable



13,245

6,953 Dividends payable



7,472

6,021 Provisions



5,697

6,536 Deferred revenue



89,927

78,405 Lease obligations



9,914

- Current portion of long-term loans



-

249





206,594

160,977 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



3,829

4,434 Deferred income tax liabilities



14,782

16,197 Deferred revenue



7,021

3,665 Net employee defined benefit obligation



2,855

2,380 Lease obligations



32,242

- Long-term loans



-

874





60,729

27,550





267,323

188,527 Shareholders' equity









Share capital



99,405

81,576 Contributed surplus



6,583

6,677 Retained earnings



379,378

309,198 Accumulated other comprehensive income



10,957

4,622





496,323

402,073



$ 763,646 $ 590,600

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) Three months ended October 31 Year ended October 31

2020 (Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) 2020 2019 Revenue







Software licenses $ 27,658 $ 26,765 $ 134,287 $ 89,093 Hosted and maintenance services 73,037 60,931 286,770 219,630 Professional services 16,906 16,962 64,235 60,889 Hardware 3,297 4,673 18,486 16,241

120,898 109,331 503,778 385,853 Direct costs







Software licenses 1,649 1,403 10,094 5,461 Services 29,557 27,156 121,400 101,281 Hardware 2,055 3,823 13,683 12,061

33,261 32,382 145,177 118,803 Revenue, net of direct costs 87,637 76,949 358,601 267,050









Operating expenses







Selling, general and administrative 21,922 25,635 102,028 92,421 Research and development 19,077 17,292 79,757 59,049 Depreciation 795 804 3,241 2,403 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,158 - 10,083 - Special charges (12) 677 1,478 1,203

44,940 44,408 196,587 155,076









Results from operating activities 42,697 32,541 162,014 111,974









Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships (10,958) (9,244) (44,140) (31,697) Foreign exchange gains (losses) 850 (367) (298) 66 Interest expense – lease obligations (467) - (1,331) - Finance income 43 331 734 1,805 Finance expenses (42) (10) (81) (76) Other income 671 1,765 4,895 2,176 Income before income taxes 32,794 25,016 121,793 84,248









Provision for income taxes 3,422 329 23,203 13,399









Net income for the period $ 29,372 $ 24,687 $ 98,590 $ 70,849 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment (8,984) (2,171) 6,335 (1,795) Deferred income tax expense - (119) - (119) Other comprehensive (loss) income (8,984) 2,052 6,335 (1,914)









Comprehensive income $ 20,388 $ 26,739 $ 104,925 $ 68,935 Earnings per share







Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.45 $ 1.79 $ 1.30 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.45 $ 1.77 $ 1.29















Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended October 31



Year ended October 31



2020 (Unaudited)

2019 (Unaudited)



2020

2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Net income for the period $ 29,372 $ 24,687

$ 98,590 $ 70,849 Adjustments for non-cash items



































Depreciation

795

804



3,241

2,403 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

3,158

-



10,083

- Interest expense – lease obligations

467

-



1,331

- Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

10,958

9,244



44,140

31,697 Stock-based compensation expense

465

545



2,744

2,268 Provision for income taxes

3,422

329



23,203

13,399 Finance expenses and other (income) expenses

(629)

(1,755)



(4,814)

(2,100)

$ 48,008 $ 33,854

$ 178,518 $ 118,516



















Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(8,762)

(4,931)



9,388

(15,732) Income taxes paid

(4,257)

(7,194)



(19,761)

(21,409) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,989 $ 21,729

$ 168,145 $ 81,375



















INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Purchase of property and equipment

(638)

(815)



(2,540)

(2,155) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

-

(6,986)



(43,454)

(101,219) Purchase consideration for prior-period acquisitions

-

-



(452)

(1,105) Sale of short-term investments

2,948

2,819



1,379

1,709 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 2,310 $ (4,982)

$ (45,067) $ (102,770)



















FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Issuance of share capital

1,630

774



14,991

2,122 Repayment of loans

(66)

(495)



(128)

(1,452) Repayment of lease obligations

(3,285)

-



(10,220)

- Dividends paid

(7,463)

(6,017)



(26,959)

(21,857) Net cash used in financing activities $ (9,184) $ (5,738)

$ (22,316) $ (21,187) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(2,746)

333



(734)

(205)



















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 25,369 $ 11,342

$ 100,028 $ (42,787) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

219,423

133,422



144,764

187,551 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 244,792 $ 144,764

$ 244,792 $ 144,764



* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired $Nil for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 (Q4/19-$2,743); $6,906 for the year ended October 31, 2020 (2019-$36,708). **The Company has applied IFRS 16 "Leases" using the modified retrospective method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended October 31, 2020 (Unaudited) IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 70,927 $ 49,971 $ 120,898 Direct costs

(16,055)

(17,206)

(33,261) Revenue, net of direct costs

54,872

32,765

87,637 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(24,153)

(11,105)

(35,258) Depreciation of property and equipment

(678)

(117)

(795) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(2,732)

(426)

(3,158) Segment profit $ 27,309 $ 21,117 $ 48,426 Special charges









12 Corporate and shared service expenses









(5,741) Results from operating activities







$ 42,697



Three months ended October 31, 2019 (Unaudited) IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 60,036 $ 49,295 $ 109,331 Direct costs

(15,681)

(16,701)

(32,382) Revenue, net of direct costs

45,355

32,594

76,949 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(20,382)

(12,858)

(33,240) Depreciation of property and equipment

(435)

(369)

(804) Segment profit $ 23,538 $ 19,367 $ 42,905 Special charges









(677) Corporate and shared service expenses









(9,687) Results from operating activities







$ 32,541



Year ended October 31, 2020 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 298,876 $ 204,902 $ 503,778 Direct costs

(70,295)

(74,882)

(145,177) Revenue, net of direct costs

228,581

130,020

358,601 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(93,875)

(51,920)

(145,795) Depreciation of property and equipment

(2,297)

(944)

(3,241) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(6,623)

(3,460)

(10,083) Segment profit $ 125,786 $ 73,696 $ 199,482 Special charges









(1,478) Corporate and shared service expenses









(35,990) Results from operating activities







$ 162,014

Year Ended October 31, 2019 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 204,899 $ 180,954 $ 385,853 Direct costs

(53,558)

(65,245)

(118,803) Revenue, net of direct costs

151,341

115,709

267,050 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(72,024)

(47,221)

(119,245) Depreciation of property and equipment

(1,619)

(784)

(2,403) Segment profit $ 77,698 $ 67,704 $ 145,402 Special charges









(1,203) Corporate and shared service expenses









(32,225) Results from operating activities







$ 111,974

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next-generation software-defined networks. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-792-1278 or North American Toll-Free +1-800-504-7961. Confirmation code: 3963967. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

