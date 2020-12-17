Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results and Announces Special Dividend

Enghouse Systems Limited

Dec 17, 2020, 17:00 ET

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its fourth quarter (unaudited) and year-end financial results for the period ended October 31, 2020.  All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Key financial and operational highlights for the three months ended October 31, 2020 (compared to the same period in 2019) are as follows:

  • Revenue grew 10.6% to $120.9 million;
  • Results from operating activities increased 31.2% to $42.7 million;
  • Net income increased 19.0% to $29.4 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 37.1% to $46.6 million;
  • Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital increased 41.8% to $48.0 million.

Key financial and operational highlights for the year ended October 31, 2020 (compared to the same period in 2019) are as follows:

  • Revenue grew 30.6% to $503.8 million;
  • Results from operating activities increased 44.7% to $162.0 million;
  • Net income increased 39.2% to $98.6 million or $1.77 per diluted share;
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 53.0% to $176.8 million;
  • Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital increased 50.6% to $178.5 million;
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $251.8 million, an increase from $150.3 million at October 31, 2019, which was achieved after making payments of $27.0 million for dividends and $43.9 million for acquisitions;

In both the quarter and year, the Company experienced growth from internal sources and from acquisitions. Internal growth includes the expansion of the acquired businesses, particularly Vidyo, since acquisition.

COVID-19 had an unprecedented effect on business during fiscal 2020. While the full impact of the pandemic remains to be seen, it will continue to change the way Enghouse conducts business and interacts with customers and technology. The pandemic led to increased demand for our remote-work and visual computing solutions leading to a surge in revenue, particularly in our second quarter at the outbreak of the pandemic.

Reflecting upon the year, Enghouse is proud to have been listed in the Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX30  for 2020 list that tallies the top-performing stocks over the past three years citing our 185% growth in share price between June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2020 (Source: https://money.tmx.com/en/tsx30).

Although the world is changing at an unprecedented pace, bringing innovation to how we conduct business, the Company's core values remain unchanged. Going forward, Enghouse continues to seek accretive acquisitions to grow its revenue and further expand its product suite and geographic reach, while maintaining its commitment to profitable growth in accordance with its disciplined business model. Management remains focused on running the business consistent with its value for money philosophy that it believes provides shareholder value in the long-term.

Quarterly Dividend:
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.135 per common share, payable on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

Special Dividend:
Today, with our substantial cash balance, no debt and significant operating cash flow, the Board of Directors also approved a special dividend of $1.50 per common share, payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2021. With low interest rates and the ability to acquire additional funding, as needed, the Company believes that after returning these funds to shareholders it continues to have the necessary funding available for its acquisition activities.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

For the period ended October 31

Three months (unaudited)

Twelve months


2020

2019

 Var ($)

Var (%)

2020

2019

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue

$

120,898

$

109,331

11,567

10.6

$

503,778

$

385,853

117,925

30.6














Direct costs

33,261

32,382

879

2.7

145,177

118,803

26,374

22.2

Revenue, net of direct costs

$

87,637

$

76,949

10,688

13.9

$

358,601

$

267,050

91,551

34.3

As a % of revenue

72.5%

70.4%



71.2%

69.2%















Operating expenses

44,952

43,731

1,221

2.8

195,109

153,873

41,236

26.8

Special charges

(12)

677

(689)

(101.8)

1,478

1,203

275

22.9

Results from operating activities

$

42,697

$

32,541

10,156

31.2

$

162,014

$

111,974

50,040

44.7

As a % of revenue

35.3%

29.8%



32.2%

29.0%















Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(10,958)

(9,244)

(1,714)

(18.5)

(44,140)

(31,697)

(12,443)

(39.3)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

850

( 367)

1,217

331.6

(298)

66

(364)

(551.5)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(467)

-

(467)

-

(1,331)

-

(1,331)

-

Finance income

43

331

(288)

(87.0)

734

1,805

(1,071)

(59.3)

Finance expenses

(42)

(10)

(32)

(320.0)

(81)

(76)

( 5)

(6.6)

Other income


671

1,765

(1,094)

(62.0)

4,895

2,176

2,719

125.0

Income before income taxes

$

32,794

$

25,016

7,778

31.1

$

121,793

$

84,248

37,545

44.6

Provision for income taxes

3,422

329

3,093

940.1

23,203

13,399

9,804

73.2

Net Income for the period

$

29,372

$

24,687

4,685

19.0

$

98,590

$

70,849

27,741

39.2














Basic earnings per share

0.53

0.45

0.08

17.8

1.79

1.30

0.49

37.7

Diluted earnings per share

0.52

0.45

0.07

15.6

1.77

1.29

0.48

37.2














Operating cash flows

34,989

21,729

13,260

61.0

168,145

81,375

86,770

106.6

Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital

48,008

33,854

14,154

41.8

178,518

118,516

60,002

50.6














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities

42,697

32,541

10,156

31.2

162,014

111,974

50,040

44.7














Depreciation


795

804

(9)

(1.1)

3,241

2,403

838

34.9

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

3,158

-

3,158

-

10,083

-

10,083

-

Special charges

(12)

677

(689)

(101.8)

1,478

1,203

275

22.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$

46,638

$

34,022

12,616

37.1

$

176,816

$

115,580

61,236

53.0














Adjusted EBITDA margin

38.6%

31.1%



35.1%

30.0%















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

$

0.83

$

0.62

0.21

34.7

$

3.18

$

2.10

1.08

51.5

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

 (in thousands of Canadian dollars )

 

   As at October 31, 2020

As at October 31, 2019

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

244,792

$

144,764

   Short-term investments

6,999

5,505

   Accounts receivable

90,789

84,982

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

14,772

11,147



357,352

246,398

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

6,301

6,280

   Right-of-use assets

42,832

-

   Intangible assets

123,616

121,885

   Goodwill

217,426

203,298

   Deferred income tax assets

16,119

12,739



406,294

344,202


$

763,646

$

590,600






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

80,339

$

62,813

   Income taxes payable

13,245

6,953

   Dividends payable

7,472

6,021

   Provisions

5,697

6,536

   Deferred revenue

89,927

78,405

   Lease obligations

9,914

-

   Current portion of long-term loans

-

249



206,594

160,977

Non-current liabilities:




   Income taxes payable

3,829

4,434

   Deferred income tax liabilities

14,782

16,197

   Deferred revenue

7,021

3,665

   Net employee defined benefit obligation

2,855

2,380

   Lease obligations

32,242

-

   Long-term loans

-

874



60,729

27,550



267,323

188,527

 

Shareholders' equity




   Share capital

99,405

81,576

   Contributed surplus



6,583

6,677

   Retained earnings

379,378

309,198

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

10,957

4,622



496,323

402,073


$

763,646

$

590,600

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

                                               

Three months ended October 31

Year ended October 31

 2020  

(Unaudited)     

                 2019

     (Unaudited)

2020

2019

 

Revenue



     Software licenses

$

27,658

$

26,765

$

134,287

$

89,093

     Hosted and maintenance services

73,037

60,931

286,770

219,630

     Professional services

16,906

16,962

64,235

60,889

     Hardware

3,297

4,673

18,486

16,241

120,898

109,331

503,778

385,853

Direct costs



     Software licenses

1,649

1,403

10,094

5,461

     Services

29,557

27,156

121,400

101,281

     Hardware

2,055

3,823

13,683

12,061

33,261

32,382

145,177

118,803

Revenue, net of direct costs

87,637

76,949

358,601

267,050





Operating expenses



     Selling, general and administrative

21,922

25,635

102,028

92,421

     Research and development

19,077

17,292

79,757

59,049

     Depreciation

795

804

3,241

2,403

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets

3,158

-

10,083

-

     Special charges

(12)

677

1,478

1,203

44,940

44,408

196,587

155,076





Results from operating activities

42,697

32,541

162,014

111,974





Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   

(10,958)

(9,244)

(44,140)

(31,697)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

850

(367)

(298)

66

Interest expense – lease obligations

(467)

-

(1,331)

-

Finance income

43

331

734

1,805

Finance expenses

(42)

(10)

(81)

(76)

Other income

671

1,765

4,895

2,176

Income before income taxes

32,794

25,016

121,793

84,248





Provision for income taxes

3,422

329

23,203

13,399





Net income for the period

$

29,372

$

24,687

$

98,590

$

70,849

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment

(8,984)

(2,171)

6,335

(1,795)

Deferred income tax expense

-

(119)

-

(119)

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(8,984)

2,052

6,335

(1,914)





Comprehensive income

$

20,388

$

26,739

$

104,925

$

68,935

Earnings per share



Basic

$

0.53

$

0.45

$

1.79

$

1.30

Diluted

$

0.52

$

0.45

$

1.77

$

1.29






 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

Three months ended October 31

 

Year ended October 31

 


2020

(Unaudited)

2019

(Unaudited)

2020

2019

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net income for the period

$

29,372

$

24,687

$

98,590

$

70,849

Adjustments for non-cash items

















   Depreciation

795

804

3,241

2,403

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets

3,158

-

10,083

-

   Interest expense – lease obligations

467

-

1,331

-

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

10,958

9,244

44,140

31,697

   Stock-based compensation expense

465

545

2,744

2,268

   Provision for income taxes

3,422

329

23,203

13,399

   Finance expenses and other (income) expenses

(629)

(1,755)

(4,814)

(2,100)

$

48,008

$

33,854

$

178,518

$

118,516










Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(8,762)

(4,931)

9,388

(15,732)

Income taxes paid

(4,257)

(7,194)

(19,761)

(21,409)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

34,989

$

21,729

$

168,145

$

81,375










INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Purchase of property and equipment

(638)

(815)

(2,540)

(2,155)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

-

(6,986)

(43,454)

(101,219)

Purchase consideration for prior-period acquisitions

-

-

(452)

(1,105)

Sale of short-term investments

2,948

2,819

1,379

1,709

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$

2,310

$

(4,982)

$

(45,067)

$

(102,770)










FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Issuance of share capital

1,630

774

14,991

2,122

Repayment of loans

(66)

(495)

(128)

(1,452)

Repayment of lease obligations

(3,285)

-

(10,220)

-

Dividends paid

(7,463)

(6,017)

(26,959)

(21,857)

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(9,184)

$

(5,738)

$

(22,316)

$

(21,187)

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

 

(2,746)

 

333

(734)

 

(205)










Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$

25,369

$

11,342

$

100,028

$

(42,787)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

219,423

133,422

144,764

187,551

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

244,792

$

144,764

$

244,792

$

144,764

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired $Nil for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 (Q4/19-$2,743); $6,906 for the year ended October 31, 2020 (2019-$36,708).

**The Company has applied IFRS 16 "Leases" using the modified retrospective method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


Three months ended October 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

70,927

$

49,971

$

120,898

Direct costs

(16,055)

(17,206)

(33,261)

Revenue, net of direct costs

54,872

32,765

87,637

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(24,153)

(11,105)

(35,258)

Depreciation of property and equipment

(678)

(117)

(795)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(2,732)

(426)

(3,158)

Segment profit

$

27,309

$

21,117

$

48,426

Special charges




12

Corporate and shared service expenses




(5,741)

Results from operating activities



$

42,697

Three months ended October 31, 2019 (Unaudited)

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

60,036

$

49,295

$

109,331

Direct costs

(15,681)

(16,701)

(32,382)

Revenue, net of direct costs

45,355

32,594

76,949

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(20,382)

(12,858)

(33,240)

Depreciation of property and equipment

(435)

(369)

(804)

Segment profit

$

23,538

$

19,367

$

42,905

Special charges




(677)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(9,687)

Results from operating activities



$

32,541

Year ended October 31, 2020

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

298,876

$

204,902

$

503,778

Direct costs

(70,295)

(74,882)

(145,177)

Revenue, net of direct costs

228,581

130,020

358,601

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(93,875)

(51,920)

(145,795)

Depreciation of property and equipment

(2,297)

(944)

(3,241)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(6,623)

(3,460)

(10,083)

Segment profit

$

125,786

$

73,696

$

199,482

Special charges




(1,478)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(35,990)

Results from operating activities



$

162,014

Year Ended October 31, 2019

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

204,899

$

180,954

$

385,853

Direct costs

(53,558)

(65,245)

(118,803)

Revenue, net of direct costs

151,341

115,709

267,050

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(72,024)

(47,221)

(119,245)

Depreciation of property and equipment

(1,619)

(784)

(2,403)

Segment profit

$

77,698

$

67,704

$

145,402

Special charges




(1,203)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(32,225)

Results from operating activities



$

111,974

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next-generation software-defined networks. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.  

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-792-1278 or North American Toll-Free +1-800-504-7961. Confirmation code: 3963967. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

