Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Financial and operational highlights for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2022, compared to the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2021 are as follows:

Revenue achieved was $108 .1 and $427 .6 million, respectively, compared to revenue of $113 .1 and $467 .2 million;

.1 and .6 million, respectively, compared to revenue of .1 and .2 million; Results from operating activities was $33 .1 and $129 .7 million, respectively, compared to $39 .1 and $155 .2 million;

.1 and .7 million, respectively, compared to .1 and .2 million; Net income was $36 .9 and $94 .5 million, respectively, compared to $30 .2 and $92 .8 million;

.9 and .5 million, respectively, compared to .2 and .8 million; Adjusted EBITDA was $35 .8 and $140 .6 million, respectively, compared to $42 .1 and $168 .5 million while Adjusted EBITDA margins were 33.1% and 32.9%, respectively, compared to 37.2% and 36.1%;

.8 and .6 million, respectively, compared to .1 and .5 million while Adjusted EBITDA margins were 33.1% and 32.9%, respectively, compared to 37.2% and 36.1%; Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $37.7 and $145 .1 million, respectively, compared to $42 .4 and $167 .8 million;

and .1 million, respectively, compared to .4 and .8 million; Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $228.1 million as at October 31, 2022 compared to $198.8 million at the end of the prior year.

Turbulent global markets, rising interest rates, high inflation and aggressive competition in the technology sector, particularly from vendors offering software-as-a-service ("SaaS"), highlight the environment in which we operated during fiscal 2022. Despite these factors, consistent with our operating approach and strategy, we continued to manage our business with financial discipline once again generating positive operating income and cash flows while increasing quarterly distributions to shareholders for the fourteenth consecutive year. During fiscal 2022 we invested $72.3 million in research and development activities aimed at on-going product improvements and innovation. We continue with our strategy of offering customers and partners choice, providing various deployment options of private cloud, multi-tenanted cloud or on-premise solutions. We believe offering choice differentiates us in the vertically- focused enterprise-software markets in which we operate and addresses the varying needs of our customers.

In fiscal 2022, we achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $140.6 million or 32.9% of revenue and cash flows from operations, excluding changes in working capital, of $145.1 million, closing the year with $228.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments with no external debt. Our capital allocation focused on deploying $20.2 million for acquisitions, repurchasing $9.3 million of Enghouse common stock and paying dividends to our shareholders of $38.3 million.

Revenue for the year was $427.6 million, compared to $467.2 million in the prior year. Revenue was negatively impacted by the decline in our Vidyo revenue (post-COVID), in addition to $15.7 million of unfavourable foreign exchange and the growing shift from on-premise solutions to SaaS. Consistent with our strategy of offering choice, we continued to expand the availability of our SaaS offerings globally, primarily for our customer experience and contact center technologies where demand for SaaS is rapidly growing. Operating Income for the year was $129.7 million compared to $155.2 million in the prior year resulting from lower revenue levels. Net income for the year increased to $94.5 million compared to $92.8 million in fiscal 2021 as a result of lower non-operating expenses and taxes.

During the year we completed the acquisitions of Competella, NTW and VoicePort broadening our geographic reach and product portfolio, including SaaS offerings. We continue to expand our acquisition pipeline and actively pursue acquisition opportunities. Valuations are generally decreasing in the enterprise software market that we believe are the result of higher debt servicing costs, reduced ability to raise capital and a broader focus on profitability and cash flow in response to economic uncertainty. We are closely monitoring acquisition opportunities as valuations become more aligned with our financial and operating criteria.

We have consistently demonstrated, even during adverse economic conditions, that we can generate positive operating cash flows and augment our cash reserves to be deployed for acquisitions and further investment in our business. We believe that our financial discipline, product approach and commitment to customers, partners and employees will continue to drive long-term shareholder value.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share payable on February 28, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2023.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended October 31 Three months

Twelve months

2022

2021 Var ($) Var (%)



2022

2021 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 108,060 $ 113,099 (5,039) (4.5)

$ 427,585 $ 467,177 (39,592) (8.5)



























Direct costs

32,340

31,149 1,191 3.8



130,097

129,627 470 0.4 Revenue, net of direct costs $ 75,720 $ 81,950 (6,230) (7.6)

$ 297,488 $ 337,550 (40,062) (11.9) As a % of revenue

70.1 %

72.5 %







69.6 %

72.3 %































Operating expenses

42,448

42,784 (336) (0.8)



167,418

181,413 (13,995) (7.7) Special charges

123

31 92 296.8



403

904 (501) (55.4) Results from operating activities $ 33,149 $ 39,135 (5,986) (15.3)

$ 129,667 $ 155,233 (25,566) (16.5) As a % of revenue

30.7 %

34.6 %







30.3 %

33.2 %































Amortization of acquired software and

customer relationships

(8,826)

(10,438) 1,612 15.4



(36,174)

(42,421) 6,247 14.7 Foreign exchange gains (losses)

931

(62) 993 n/a



1,954

(2,038) 3,992 195.9 Interest expense – lease obligations

(164)

(218) 54 24.8



(735)

(1,036) 301 29.1 Finance income

651

52 599 n/a



1,192

214 978 457.0 Finance expenses

(27)

(10) (17) (170.0)



(89)

(86) ( 3) (3.5) Other (expense) income

(507)

(486) (21) (4.3)



423

(2,448) 2,871 117.3 Income before income taxes $ 25,207 $ 27,973 (2,766) (9.9)

$ 96,238 $ 107,418 (11,180) (10.4) (Recovery of) provision for income taxes

(11,742)

(2,213) (9,529) (430.6)



1,740

14,624 (12,884) (88.1) Net Income for the period $ 36,949 $ 30,186 6,763 22.4

$ 94,498 $ 92,794 1,704 1.8



























Basic earnings per share

0.67

0.54 0.13 24.1



1.70

1.67 0.03 1.8 Diluted earnings per share

0.67

0.54 0.13 24.1



1.70

1.66 0.04 2.4



























Operating cash flows

18,539

25,206 (6,667) (26.5)



103,181

118,460 (15,279) (12.9) Operating cash flows excluding changes in

working capital

37,740

42,385 (4,645) (11.0)



145,074

167,807 (22,733) (13.5)



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

33,149

39,135 (5,986) (15.3)



129,667

155,233 (25,566) (16.5)



























Depreciation

709

791 (82) (10.4)



2,799

3,003 (204) (6.8) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,824

2,168 (344) (15.9)



7,754

9,369 (1,615) (17.2) Special charges

123

31 92 296.8



403

904 (501) (55.4) Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,805 $ 42,125 (6,320) (15.0)

$ 140,623 $ 168,509 (27,886) (16.5)



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

33.1 %

37.2 %







32.9 %

36.1 %































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.65 $ 0.75 (0.11) (14.7)

$ 2.53 $ 3.02 (0.49) (16.2)

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31,2022 As at October 31, 2021 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 225,104 $ 195,890 Short-term investments



2,950

2,944 Accounts receivable



93,104

89,374 Prepaid expenses and other assets



12,848

13,322 Income taxes recoverable



492

2,130





334,498

303,660 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



4,186

6,246 Right-of-use assets



20,063

25,943 Intangible assets



85,902

101,822 Goodwill



230,002

223,021 Deferred income tax assets



30,347

13,932





370,500

370,964



$ 704,998 $ 674,624











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 60,525 $ 71,506 Dividends payable



10,221

8,889 Provisions



3,183

5,588 Deferred revenue



83,122

80,614 Lease obligations



6,822

7,941





163,873

174,538 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



2,576

2,949 Deferred income tax liabilities



12,038

13,392 Deferred revenue



3,470

9,111 Net employee defined benefit obligation



1,821

2,663 Lease obligations



13,055

17,660





32,960

45,775





196,833

220,313 Shareholders' equity









Share capital



107,007

106,470 Contributed surplus



8,882

7,406 Retained earnings



401,247

355,019 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,971)

(14,584)





508,165

454,311



$ 704,998 $ 674,624

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)







Three months Twelve months Periods ended October 31

2022 (unaudited) 2021 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 Revenue









Software licenses

$ 25,588 $ 24,798 $ 90,602 $ 105,072 SaaS and maintenance services

64,575 67,917 258,277 278,981 Professional services

16,066 18,121 68,648 71,197 Hardware

1,831 2,263 10,058 11,927



108,060 113,099 427,585 467,177 Direct costs









Software licenses

704 535 4,340 4,555 Services

30,594 29,422 119,762 117,670 Hardware

1,042 1,192 5,995 7,402



32,340 31,149 130,097 129,627 Revenue, net of direct costs

75,720 81,950 297,488 337,550











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative

21,727 22,959 84,603 91,844 Research and development

18,188 16,866 72,262 77,197 Depreciation

709 791 2,799 3,003 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,824 2,168 7,754 9,369 Special charges

123 31 403 904



42,571 42,815 167,821 182,317











Results from operating activities

33,149 39,135 129,667 155,233











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(8,826) (10,438) (36,174) (42,421) Foreign exchange gains (losses)

931 (62) 1,954 (2,038) Interest expense – lease obligations

(164) (218) (735) (1,036) Finance income

651 52 1,192 214 Finance expenses

(27) (10) (89) (86) Other (expense) income

(507) (486) 423 (2,448) Income before income taxes

25,207 27,973 96,238 107,418











(Recovery of) provision for income taxes

(11,742) (2,213) 1,740 14,624









Net income for the period

$ 36,949 $ 30,186 $ 94,498 $ 92,794 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

17,883 (6,352) 5,613 (25,541)











Other comprehensive income (loss)

17,883 (6,352) 5,613 (25,541)











Comprehensive income

$ 54,832 $ 23,834 $ 100,111 $ 67,253 Earnings per share









Basic

$ 0.67 $ 0.54 $ 1.70 $ 1.67 Diluted

$ 0.67 $ 0.54 $ 1.70 $ 1.66

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months Twelve months Periods ended October 31

2022 (Unaudited) 2021 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period

$ 36,949 $ 30,186 $ 94,498 $ 92,794 Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation

709 791 2,799 3,003 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,824 2,168 7,754 9,369 Interest expense – lease obligations

164 218 735 1,036 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

8,826 10,438 36,174 42,421 Stock-based compensation expense

476 301 1,708 2,026 Provision for income taxes

(11,742) (2,213) 1,740 14,624 Finance expenses and other (expense) income

534 496 (334) 2,534



37,740 42,385 145,074 167,807











Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(14,467) (11,814) (26,139) (21,671) Income taxes paid

(4,734) (5,365) (15,754) (27,676) Net cash provided by operating activities

18,539 25,206 103,181 118,460











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property and equipment, net

(321) (1,484) (919) (3,333) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(14,139) 661 (20,231) (35,476) Recovery (payment) of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions

528 - 120 (158) (Purchase) sale of short-term investments

- (218) (60) 1,352 Net cash used in investing activities

(13,932) (1,041) (21,090) (37,615)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of share capital

- 1,016 971 5,862 Normal course issuer bid share repurchases

(367) - (9,318) - Repayment of lease obligations

(2,010) (2,314) (8,235) (9,633) Dividends paid

(10,224) (8,883) (38,286) (115,736) Net cash used in financing activities

(12,601) (10,181) (54,868) (119,507) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

7,152 (2,523) 1,991 (10,240)











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(842) 11,461 29,214 (48,902) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

225,946 184,429 195,890 244,792 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 225,104 $ 195,890 $ 225,104 $ 195,890



* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $3,647 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2022, respectively and nil and $3,613 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2021, respectively.



Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended October 31, 2022

Three months

Twelve months IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 61,759 $ 46,301 $ 108,060 $ 235,925 $ 191,660 $ 427,585 Direct costs

(15,815)

(16,525)

(32,340)

(62,079)

(68,018)

(130,097) Revenue, net of direct costs

45,944

29,776

75,720

173,846

123,642

297,488 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(18,394)

(11,859)

(30,253)

(75,272)

(45,816)

(121,088) Depreciation

(583)

(126)

(709)

(2,336)

(463)

(2,799) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,112)

(712)

(1,824)

(4,742)

(3,012)

(7,754) Segment profit $ 25,855 $ 17,079 $ 42,934 $ 91,496 $ 74,351 $ 165,847 Special charges









(123)









(403) Corporate and shared service expenses









(9,662)









(35,777) Results from operating activities







$ 33,149







$ 129,667

For the period ended October 31, 2021

Three months

Twelve months IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 66,846 $ 46,253 $ 113,099 $ 268,584 $ 198,593 $ 467,177 Direct costs

(15,281)

(15,868)

(31,149)

(64,941)

(64,686)

(129,627) Revenue, net of direct costs

51,565

30,385

81,950

203,643

133,907

337,550 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(19,505)

(13,249)

(32,754)

(88,064)

(49,306)

(137,370) Depreciation

(668)

(123)

(791)

(2,570)

(433)

(3,003) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,213)

(955)

(2,168)

(5,900)

(3,469)

(9,369) Segment profit $ 30,179 $ 16,058 $ 46,237 $ 107,109 $ 80,699 $ 187,808 Special charges









(31)









(904) Corporate and shared service expenses









(7,071)









(31,671) Results from operating activities







$ 39,135







$ 155,233



