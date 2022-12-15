Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its fourth quarter (unaudited) and year-end financial results for period ended October 31, 2022. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2022, compared to the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2021 are as follows:

  • Revenue achieved was $108.1 and $427.6 million, respectively, compared to revenue of $113.1 and $467.2 million;
  • Results from operating activities was $33.1 and $129.7 million, respectively, compared to $39.1 and $155.2 million;
  • Net income was $36.9 and $94.5 million, respectively, compared to $30.2 and $92.8 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $35.8 and $140.6 million, respectively, compared to $42.1 and $168.5 million while Adjusted EBITDA margins were 33.1% and 32.9%, respectively, compared to 37.2% and 36.1%;
  • Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $37.7 and $145.1 million, respectively, compared to $42.4 and $167.8 million;
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $228.1 million as at October 31, 2022 compared to $198.8 million at the end of the prior year.

Turbulent global markets, rising interest rates, high inflation and aggressive competition in the technology sector, particularly from vendors offering software-as-a-service ("SaaS"), highlight the environment in which we operated during fiscal 2022. Despite these factors, consistent with our operating approach and strategy, we continued to manage our business with financial discipline once again generating positive operating income and cash flows while increasing quarterly distributions to shareholders for the fourteenth consecutive year. During fiscal 2022 we invested $72.3 million in research and development activities aimed at on-going product improvements and innovation. We continue with our strategy of offering customers and partners choice, providing various deployment options of private cloud, multi-tenanted cloud or on-premise solutions. We believe offering choice differentiates us in the vertically- focused enterprise-software markets in which we operate and addresses the varying needs of our customers.

In fiscal 2022, we achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $140.6 million or 32.9% of revenue and cash flows from operations, excluding changes in working capital, of $145.1 million, closing the year with $228.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments with no external debt. Our capital allocation focused on deploying $20.2 million for acquisitions, repurchasing $9.3 million of Enghouse common stock and paying dividends to our shareholders of $38.3 million.

Revenue for the year was $427.6 million, compared to $467.2 million in the prior year. Revenue was negatively impacted by the decline in our Vidyo revenue (post-COVID), in addition to $15.7 million of unfavourable foreign exchange and the growing shift from on-premise solutions to SaaS. Consistent with our strategy of offering choice, we continued to expand the availability of our SaaS offerings globally, primarily for our customer experience and contact center technologies where demand for SaaS is rapidly growing. Operating Income for the year was $129.7 million compared to $155.2 million in the prior year resulting from lower revenue levels. Net income for the year increased to $94.5 million compared to $92.8 million in fiscal 2021 as a result of lower non-operating expenses and taxes.

During the year we completed the acquisitions of Competella, NTW and VoicePort broadening our geographic reach and product portfolio, including SaaS offerings. We continue to expand our acquisition pipeline and actively pursue acquisition opportunities. Valuations are generally decreasing in the enterprise software market that we believe are the result of higher debt servicing costs, reduced ability to raise capital and a broader focus on profitability and cash flow in response to economic uncertainty. We are closely monitoring acquisition opportunities as valuations become more aligned with our financial and operating criteria.

We have consistently demonstrated, even during adverse economic conditions, that we can generate positive operating cash flows and augment our cash reserves to be deployed for acquisitions and further investment in our business. We believe that our financial discipline, product approach and commitment to customers, partners and employees will continue to drive long-term shareholder value.

Quarterly dividends:
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share payable on February 28, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2023.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) 

 

For the period ended October 31

Three months

Twelve months


2022

2021

 Var ($)

Var (%)

2022

2021

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue

$

108,060

$

113,099

(5,039)

(4.5)

$

427,585

$

467,177

(39,592)

(8.5)














Direct costs

32,340

31,149

1,191

3.8

130,097

129,627

470

0.4

Revenue, net of direct costs

$

75,720

$

81,950

(6,230)

(7.6)

$

297,488

$

337,550

(40,062)

(11.9)

As a % of revenue

70.1 %

72.5 %



69.6 %

72.3 %















Operating expenses

42,448

42,784

(336)

(0.8)

167,418

181,413

(13,995)

(7.7)

Special charges

123

31

92

296.8

403

904

(501)

(55.4)

Results from operating activities

$

33,149

$

39,135

(5,986)

(15.3)

$

129,667

$

155,233

(25,566)

(16.5)

As a % of revenue

30.7 %

34.6 %



30.3 %

33.2 %















Amortization of acquired software and
customer relationships

(8,826)

(10,438)

1,612

15.4

(36,174)

(42,421)

6,247

14.7

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

931

(62)

993

n/a

1,954

(2,038)

3,992

195.9

Interest expense – lease obligations

(164)

(218)

54

24.8

(735)

(1,036)

301

29.1

Finance income

651

52

599

n/a

1,192

214

978

457.0

Finance expenses

(27)

(10)

(17)

(170.0)

(89)

(86)

( 3)

(3.5)

Other (expense) income


(507)

(486)

(21)

(4.3)

423

(2,448)

2,871

117.3

Income before income taxes

$

25,207

$

27,973

(2,766)

(9.9)

$

96,238

$

107,418

(11,180)

(10.4)

(Recovery of) provision for income taxes

(11,742)

(2,213)

(9,529)

(430.6)

1,740

14,624

(12,884)

(88.1)

Net Income for the period

$

36,949

$

30,186

6,763

22.4

$

94,498

$

92,794

1,704

1.8














Basic earnings per share

0.67

0.54

0.13

24.1

1.70

1.67

0.03

1.8

Diluted earnings per share

0.67

0.54

0.13

24.1

1.70

1.66

0.04

2.4














Operating cash flows

18,539

25,206

(6,667)

(26.5)

103,181

118,460

(15,279)

(12.9)

Operating cash flows excluding changes in     
    working capital

37,740

42,385

(4,645)

(11.0)

145,074

167,807

(22,733)

(13.5)














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities

33,149

39,135

(5,986)

(15.3)

129,667

155,233

(25,566)

(16.5)














Depreciation


709

791

(82)

(10.4)

2,799

3,003

(204)

(6.8)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,824

2,168

(344)

(15.9)

7,754

9,369

(1,615)

(17.2)

Special charges

123

31

92

296.8

403

904

(501)

(55.4)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

35,805

$

42,125

(6,320)

(15.0)

$

140,623

$

168,509

(27,886)

(16.5)














Adjusted EBITDA margin

33.1 %

37.2 %



32.9 %

36.1 %















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

$

0.65

$

0.75

(0.11)

(14.7)

$

2.53

$

3.02

(0.49)

(16.2)

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31,2022

As at October 31, 2021

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

225,104

$

195,890

   Short-term investments

2,950

2,944

   Accounts receivable

93,104

89,374

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

12,848

13,322

   Income taxes recoverable

492

2,130



334,498

303,660

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

4,186

6,246

   Right-of-use assets

20,063

25,943

   Intangible assets

85,902

101,822

   Goodwill

230,002

223,021

   Deferred income tax assets

30,347

13,932



370,500

370,964


$

704,998

$

674,624






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

60,525

$

71,506

   Dividends payable

10,221

8,889

   Provisions

3,183

5,588

   Deferred revenue

83,122

80,614

   Lease obligations

6,822

7,941



163,873

174,538

Non-current liabilities:




   Income taxes payable

2,576

2,949

   Deferred income tax liabilities

12,038

13,392

   Deferred revenue

3,470

9,111

   Net employee defined benefit obligation

1,821

2,663

   Lease obligations

13,055

17,660



32,960

45,775



196,833

220,313

 

Shareholders' equity




   Share capital

107,007

106,470

   Contributed surplus



8,882

7,406

   Retained earnings

401,247

355,019

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,971)

(14,584)



508,165

454,311


$

704,998

$

674,624

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



Three months

Twelve months

Periods ended October 31

2022

(unaudited)

2021

(Unaudited)

2022

2021

 

Revenue




     Software licenses

$  25,588

$  24,798

$  90,602

$  105,072

     SaaS and maintenance services

64,575

67,917

258,277

278,981

     Professional services

16,066

18,121

68,648

71,197

     Hardware

1,831

2,263

10,058

11,927


108,060

113,099

427,585

467,177

Direct costs




     Software licenses

704

535

4,340

4,555

     Services

30,594

29,422

119,762

117,670

     Hardware

1,042

1,192

5,995

7,402


32,340

31,149

130,097

129,627

Revenue, net of direct costs

75,720

81,950

297,488

337,550






Operating expenses




     Selling, general and administrative

21,727

22,959

84,603

91,844

     Research and development

18,188

16,866

72,262

77,197

     Depreciation


709

791

2,799

3,003

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,824

2,168

7,754

9,369

     Special charges

123

31

403

904


42,571

42,815

167,821

182,317






Results from operating activities

33,149

39,135

129,667

155,233






Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   


(8,826)

(10,438)

(36,174)

(42,421)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

931

(62)

1,954

(2,038)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(164)

(218)

(735)

(1,036)

Finance income

651

52

1,192

214

Finance expenses

(27)

(10)

(89)

(86)

Other (expense) income


(507)

(486)

423

(2,448)

Income before income taxes

25,207

27,973

96,238

107,418






(Recovery of) provision for income taxes

(11,742)

(2,213)

1,740

14,624





Net income for the period

$  36,949

$  30,186

$  94,498

$  92,794

 

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment

17,883

(6,352)

5,613

(25,541)






Other comprehensive income (loss)

17,883

(6,352)

5,613

(25,541)






Comprehensive income

$     54,832

$  23,834

$  100,111

$   67,253

Earnings per share




Basic

$         0.67

$      0.54

$       1.70

$       1.67

Diluted

$         0.67

$      0.54

$       1.70

$       1.66

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months

Twelve months

Periods ended October 31

2022

(Unaudited)

2021

(Unaudited)

2022

2021

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the period

$     36,949

$     30,186

$     94,498

$     92,794

Adjustments for non-cash items









   Depreciation

709

791

2,799

3,003

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,824

2,168

7,754

9,369

   Interest expense – lease obligations

164

218

735

1,036

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

8,826

10,438

36,174

42,421

   Stock-based compensation expense

476

301

1,708

2,026

   Provision for income taxes

(11,742)

(2,213)

1,740

14,624

   Finance expenses and other (expense) income

534

496

(334)

2,534


37,740

42,385

145,074

167,807






Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(14,467)

(11,814)

(26,139)

(21,671)

Income taxes paid

(4,734)

(5,365)

(15,754)

(27,676)

Net cash provided by operating activities

18,539

25,206

103,181

118,460






INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Purchase of property and equipment, net

(321)

(1,484)

(919)

(3,333)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(14,139)

661

(20,231)

(35,476)

Recovery (payment) of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions

528

-

120

(158)

(Purchase) sale of short-term investments

-

(218)

(60)

1,352

Net cash used in investing activities

(13,932)

(1,041)

(21,090)

(37,615)






FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of share capital

-

1,016

971

5,862

Normal course issuer bid share repurchases

(367)

-

(9,318)

-

Repayment of lease obligations

(2,010)

(2,314)

(8,235)

(9,633)

Dividends paid

(10,224)

(8,883)

(38,286)

(115,736)

Net cash used in financing activities

(12,601)

(10,181)

(54,868)

(119,507)

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

7,152

(2,523)

1,991

 

(10,240)






Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(842)

11,461

29,214

(48,902)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

225,946

184,429

195,890

244,792

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$  225,104

$  195,890

$  225,104

$  195,890

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $3,647 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2022, respectively and nil and $3,613 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2021, respectively.


Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended October 31, 2022

Three months

Twelve months

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

61,759

$

46,301

$

108,060

$

235,925

$

191,660

$

427,585

Direct costs

(15,815)

(16,525)

(32,340)

(62,079)

(68,018)

(130,097)

Revenue, net of direct costs

45,944

29,776

75,720

173,846

123,642

297,488

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(18,394)

(11,859)

(30,253)

(75,272)

(45,816)

(121,088)

Depreciation


(583)

(126)

(709)

(2,336)

(463)

(2,799)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,112)

(712)

(1,824)

(4,742)

(3,012)

(7,754)

Segment profit

$

25,855

$

17,079

$

42,934

$

91,496

$

74,351

$

165,847

Special charges




(123)




(403)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(9,662)




(35,777)

Results from operating activities



$

33,149



$

129,667

For the period ended October 31, 2021

Three months

Twelve months

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

66,846

$

46,253

$

113,099

$

268,584

$

198,593

$

467,177

Direct costs

(15,281)

(15,868)

(31,149)

(64,941)

(64,686)

(129,627)

Revenue, net of direct costs

51,565

30,385

81,950

203,643

133,907

337,550

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(19,505)

(13,249)

(32,754)

(88,064)

(49,306)

(137,370)

Depreciation


(668)

(123)

(791)

(2,570)

(433)

(3,003)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,213)

(955)

(2,168)

(5,900)

(3,469)

(9,369)

Segment profit

$

30,179

$

16,058

$

46,237

$

107,109

$

80,699

$

187,808

Special charges




(31)




(904)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(7,071)




(31,671)

Results from operating activities



$

39,135



$

155,233


About Enghouse
Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no outstanding external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-416-764-8646 or North American Toll-Free +1-888-396-8049. Confirmation code: 89712281 A webcast is also available at: www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share as measures of operating performance. Therefore, these collective Adjusted EBITDA measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (905) 946-3200, Email: [email protected]

