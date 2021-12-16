Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Dec 16, 2021, 18:42 ET
MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its fourth quarter (unaudited) and year-end financial results for period ended October 31, 2021. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Financial and operational highlights for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2021 compared to the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2020 are as follows:
- Revenue achieved was $113.1 and $467.2 million, respectively, compared to revenue of $120.9 and $503.8 million;
- Results from operating activities was $39.1 and $155.2 million, respectively, compared to $42.7 and $162.0 million;
- Net income was $30.2 and $92.8 million, respectively, compared to $29.4 and $98.6 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA was $42.1 and $168.5 million, respectively, compared to $46.6 and $176.8 million while Adjusted EBITDA margins increased from 35.1% to 36.1% for the year.
- Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $42.4 and $167.8 million, respectively compared to $48.0 and $178.5 million.
Fiscal 2021 was another year of positive income and operating cash flows, improved Adjusted EBITDA margins and record distributions to shareholders. Although record revenue was not achieved this year, we again demonstrated the benefit of maintaining our financial discipline during times of significant market fluctuations. For the year, Enghouse achieved adjusted EBITDA margins of 36.1% and cash flows from operations, excluding changes in working capital, of $167.8 million.
Revenue for the quarter was $113.1 million, compared to revenue of $120.9 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease reflects exceptional revenue in the comparative period as a result of COVID-19 related demand in addition to unfavourable foreign exchange. Similar to the second and third quarters of 2021, the comparatively higher revenue last year was driven primarily by the previous year's significant increase in our Vidyo business that has returned to levels more consistent with pre-COVID volumes. Revenue for the quarter was negatively impacted by $4.4 million as a result of foreign exchange as the Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar and Euro.
Enghouse closed the quarter with $198.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $251.8 million at October 31, 2020. The cash balance was achieved after making payments of $35.6 million for acquisitions and $115.7 million for dividends this year, inclusive of $83.2 million of special dividends.
Changes in the macroeconomic environment, caused by COVID or other factors, continue to impact our business. We closed three acquisitions during the year that met our return-on-investment criteria. However, acquisitions in the technology marketplace continue to be priced at prohibitively higher valuations that do not support our return-on-investment objective.
Going forward, we continue to seek earnings-accretive acquisitions to grow our revenue and further expand both our product suite and geographic reach, while maintaining our commitment to profitable growth in accordance with our disciplined business model. We continue to operate our business consistent with our value-for-money philosophy that we believe provides shareholder value in the long-term.
Quarterly dividends:
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share payable on February 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2022.
Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
For the period ended October 31
|
Three months
|
Twelve months
|
2021
|
2020
|
Var ($)
|
Var (%)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Var ($)
|
Var (%)
|
Revenue
|
$
|
113,099
|
$
|
120,898
|
(7,799)
|
(6.5)
|
$
|
467,177
|
$
|
503,778
|
(36,601)
|
(7.3)
|
Direct costs
|
31,149
|
33,261
|
(2,112)
|
(6.3)
|
129,627
|
145,177
|
(15,550)
|
(10.7)
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
$
|
81,950
|
$
|
87,637
|
(5,687)
|
(6.5)
|
$
|
337,550
|
$
|
358,601
|
(21,051)
|
(5.9)
|
As a % of revenue
|
72.5%
|
72.5%
|
72.3%
|
71.2%
|
Operating expenses
|
42,784
|
44,952
|
(2,168)
|
(4.8)
|
181,413
|
195,109
|
(13,696)
|
(7.0)
|
Special charges
|
31
|
(12)
|
43
|
358.3
|
904
|
1,478
|
(574)
|
(38.8)
|
Results from operating activities
|
$
|
39,135
|
$
|
42,697
|
(3,562)
|
(8.3)
|
$
|
155,233
|
$
|
162,014
|
(6,781)
|
(4.2)
|
As a % of revenue
|
34.6%
|
35.3%
|
33.2%
|
32.2%
|
Amortization of acquired software and
|
(10,438)
|
(10,958)
|
520
|
4.7
|
(42,421)
|
(44,140)
|
1,719
|
3.9
|
customer relationships
|
Foreign exchange (losses) gains
|
(62)
|
850
|
(912)
|
(107.3)
|
(2,038)
|
(298)
|
(1,740)
|
(583.9)
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
(218)
|
(467)
|
249
|
53.3
|
(1,036)
|
(1,331)
|
295
|
22.2
|
Finance income
|
52
|
43
|
9
|
20.9
|
214
|
734
|
(520)
|
(70.8)
|
Finance expenses
|
(10)
|
(42)
|
32
|
76.2
|
(86)
|
(81)
|
( 5)
|
(6.2)
|
Other (expense) income
|
(486)
|
671
|
(1,157)
|
(172.4)
|
(2,448)
|
4,895
|
(7,343)
|
(150.0)
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
27,973
|
$
|
32,794
|
(4,821)
|
(14.7)
|
$
|
107,418
|
$
|
121,793
|
(14,375)
|
(11.8)
|
(Recovery of) provision for income taxes
|
(2,213)
|
3,422
|
(5,635)
|
(164.7)
|
14,624
|
23,203
|
(8,579)
|
(37.0)
|
Net Income for the period
|
$
|
30,186
|
$
|
29,372
|
814
|
2.8
|
$
|
92,794
|
$
|
98,590
|
(5,796)
|
(5.9)
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.54
|
0.53
|
0.01
|
1.9
|
1.67
|
1.79
|
(0.12)
|
(6.7)
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.54
|
0.52
|
0.02
|
3.8
|
1.66
|
1.77
|
(0.11)
|
(6.2)
|
Operating cash flows
|
25,206
|
34,989
|
(9,783)
|
(28.0)
|
118,460
|
168,145
|
(49,685)
|
(29.5)
|
Operating cash flows excluding changes in
|
42,385
|
48,008
|
(5,623)
|
(11.7)
|
167,807
|
178,518
|
(10,711)
|
(6.0)
|
working capital
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Results from operating activities
|
39,135
|
42,697
|
(3,562)
|
(8.3)
|
155,233
|
162,014
|
(6,781)
|
(4.2)
|
Depreciation
|
791
|
795
|
(4)
|
(0.5)
|
3,003
|
3,241
|
(238)
|
(7.3)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
2,168
|
3,158
|
(990)
|
(31.3)
|
9,369
|
10,083
|
(714)
|
(7.1)
|
Special charges
|
31
|
(12)
|
43
|
358.3
|
904
|
1,478
|
(574)
|
(38.8)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
42,125
|
$
|
46,638
|
(4,513)
|
(9.7)
|
$
|
168,509
|
$
|
176,816
|
(8,307)
|
(4.7)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
37.2%
|
38.6%
|
36.1%
|
35.1%
|
Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share
|
$
|
0.75
|
$
|
0.84
|
( 0.09)
|
(10.7)
|
$
|
3.02
|
$
|
3.18
|
( 0.16)
|
(5.0)
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
As at October 31,2021
|
As at October 31, 2020
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
195,890
|
$
|
244,792
|
Short-term investments
|
2,944
|
6,999
|
Accounts receivable
|
89,374
|
90,789
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
13,322
|
14,772
|
Income taxes recoverable
|
2,130
|
-
|
303,660
|
357,352
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property and equipment
|
6,246
|
6,301
|
Right-of-use assets
|
25,943
|
42,832
|
Intangible assets
|
101,822
|
123,616
|
Goodwill
|
223,021
|
217,426
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
13,932
|
16,119
|
370,964
|
406,294
|
$
|
674,624
|
$
|
763,646
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
71,506
|
$
|
80,339
|
Income taxes payable
|
-
|
13,245
|
Dividends payable
|
8,889
|
7,472
|
Provisions
|
5,588
|
5,697
|
Deferred revenue
|
80,614
|
89,927
|
Lease obligations
|
7,941
|
9,914
|
174,538
|
206,594
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Income taxes payable
|
2,949
|
3,829
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
13,392
|
14,782
|
Deferred revenue
|
9,111
|
7,021
|
Net employee defined benefit obligation
|
2,663
|
2,855
|
Lease obligations
|
17,660
|
32,242
|
45,775
|
60,729
|
220,313
|
267,323
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Share capital
|
106,470
|
99,405
|
Contributed surplus
|
7,406
|
6,583
|
Retained earnings
|
355,019
|
379,378
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(14,584)
|
10,957
|
454,311
|
496,323
|
$
|
674,624
|
$
|
763,646
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
Three months
|
Twelve months
|
Periods ended October 31
|
2021
(unaudited)
|
2020
(Unaudited)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenue
|
Software licenses
|
$
|
24,798
|
$
|
27,658
|
$
|
105,072
|
$
|
134,287
|
Hosted and maintenance services
|
67,917
|
73,037
|
278,981
|
286,770
|
Professional services
|
18,121
|
16,906
|
71,197
|
64,235
|
Hardware
|
2,263
|
3,297
|
11,927
|
18,486
|
113,099
|
120,898
|
467,177
|
503,778
|
Direct costs
|
Software licenses
|
535
|
1,649
|
4,555
|
10,094
|
Services
|
29,422
|
29,557
|
117,670
|
121,400
|
Hardware
|
1,192
|
2,055
|
7,402
|
13,683
|
31,149
|
33,261
|
129,627
|
145,177
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
81,950
|
87,637
|
337,550
|
358,601
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
22,959
|
21,922
|
91,844
|
102,028
|
Research and development
|
16,866
|
19,077
|
77,197
|
79,757
|
Depreciation
|
791
|
795
|
3,003
|
3,241
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
2,168
|
3,158
|
9,369
|
10,083
|
Special charges
|
31
|
(12)
|
904
|
1,478
|
42,815
|
44,940
|
182,317
|
196,587
|
Results from operating activities
|
39,135
|
42,697
|
155,233
|
162,014
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
(10,438)
|
(10,958)
|
(42,421)
|
(44,140)
|
Foreign exchange (losses) gains
|
(62)
|
850
|
(2,038)
|
(298)
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
(218)
|
(467)
|
(1,036)
|
(1,331)
|
Finance income
|
52
|
43
|
214
|
734
|
Finance expenses
|
(10)
|
(42)
|
(86)
|
(81)
|
Other (expense) income
|
(486)
|
671
|
(2,448)
|
4,895
|
Income before income taxes
|
27,973
|
32,794
|
107,418
|
121,793
|
(Recovery of) provision for income taxes
|
(2,213)
|
3,422
|
14,624
|
23,203
|
Net income for the period
|
$
|
30,186
|
$
|
29,372
|
$
|
92,794
|
$
|
98,590
|
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:
|
Cumulative translation adjustment
|
(6,352)
|
(8,984)
|
(25,541)
|
6,335
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(6,352)
|
(8,984)
|
(25,541)
|
6,335
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
23,834
|
$
|
20,388
|
$
|
67,253
|
$
|
104,925
|
Earnings per share
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
1.79
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
0.52
|
$
|
1.66
|
$
|
1.77
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three months
|
Twelve months
|
Periods ended October 31
|
2021
(Unaudited)
|
2020
(Unaudited)
|
2021
|
2020
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income for the period
|
$
|
30,186
|
$
|
29,372
|
$
|
92,794
|
$
|
98,590
|
Adjustments for non-cash items
|
Depreciation
|
791
|
795
|
3,003
|
3,241
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
2,168
|
3,158
|
9,369
|
10,083
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
218
|
467
|
1,036
|
1,331
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
10,438
|
10,958
|
42,421
|
44,140
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
301
|
465
|
2,026
|
2,744
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(2,213)
|
3,422
|
14,624
|
23,203
|
Finance expenses and other expense (income)
|
496
|
(629)
|
2,534
|
(4,814)
|
42,385
|
48,008
|
167,807
|
178,518
|
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
|
(11,814)
|
(8,762)
|
(21,671)
|
9,388
|
Income taxes paid
|
(5,365)
|
(4,257)
|
(27,676)
|
(19,761)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
25,206
|
34,989
|
118,460
|
168,145
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(1,484)
|
(638)
|
(3,333)
|
(2,540)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*
|
661
|
-
|
(35,476)
|
(43,454)
|
Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions
|
-
|
-
|
(158)
|
(452)
|
(Purchase) sale of short-term investments
|
(218)
|
2,948
|
1,352
|
1,379
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
(1,041)
|
2,310
|
(37,615)
|
(45,067)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Issuance of share capital
|
1,016
|
1,630
|
5,862
|
14,991
|
Repayment of loans
|
-
|
(66)
|
-
|
(128)
|
Repayment of lease obligations
|
(2,314)
|
(3,285)
|
(9,633)
|
(10,220)
|
Dividends paid
|
(8,883)
|
(7,463)
|
(115,736)
|
(26,959)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(10,181)
|
(9,184)
|
(119,507)
|
(22,316)
|
Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|
(2,523)
|
(2,746)
|
(10,240)
|
(734)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
11,461
|
25,369
|
(48,902)
|
100,028
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|
184,429
|
219,423
|
244,792
|
144,764
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|
$
|
195,890
|
$
|
244,792
|
$
|
195,890
|
$
|
244,792
|
* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $3,613 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2021, respectively, and nil and $6,906 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2020, respectively.
Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
For the period ended October 31, 2021
|
Three months
|
Twelve months
|
IMG
|
AMG
|
Total
|
IMG
|
AMG
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
$
|
66,846
|
$
|
46,253
|
$
|
113,099
|
$
|
268,584
|
$
|
198,593
|
$
|
467,177
|
Direct costs
|
(15,281)
|
(15,868)
|
(31,149)
|
(64,941)
|
(64,686)
|
(129,627)
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
51,565
|
30,385
|
81,950
|
203,643
|
133,907
|
337,550
|
Operating expenses excluding special charges
|
(19,505)
|
(13,249)
|
(32,754)
|
(88,064)
|
(49,306)
|
(137,370)
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
(668)
|
(123)
|
(791)
|
(2,570)
|
(433)
|
(3,003)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
(1,213)
|
(955)
|
(2,168)
|
(5,900)
|
(3,469)
|
(9,369)
|
Segment profit
|
$
|
30,179
|
$
|
16,058
|
$
|
46,237
|
$
|
107,109
|
$
|
80,699
|
$
|
187,808
|
Special charges
|
(31)
|
(904)
|
Corporate and shared service expenses
|
(7,071)
|
(31,671)
|
Results from operating activities
|
$
|
39,135
|
$
|
155,233
|
For the period ended October 31, 2020
|
Three months
|
Twelve months
|
IMG
|
AMG
|
Total
|
IMG
|
AMG
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
$
|
70,927
|
$
|
49,971
|
$
|
120,898
|
$
|
298,876
|
$
|
204,902
|
$
|
503,778
|
Direct costs
|
(16,055)
|
(17,206)
|
(33,261)
|
(70,295)
|
(74,882)
|
(145,177)
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
54,872
|
32,765
|
87,637
|
228,581
|
130,020
|
358,601
|
Operating expenses excluding special charges
|
(24,153)
|
(11,105)
|
(35,258)
|
(93,875)
|
(51,920)
|
(145,795)
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
(678)
|
(117)
|
(795)
|
(2,297)
|
(944)
|
(3,241)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
(2,732)
|
(426)
|
(3,158)
|
(6,623)
|
(3,460)
|
(10,083)
|
Segment profit
|
$
|
27,309
|
$
|
21,117
|
$
|
48,426
|
$
|
125,786
|
$
|
73,696
|
$
|
199,482
|
Special charges
|
12
|
(1,478)
|
Corporate and shared service expenses
|
(5,741)
|
(35,990)
|
Results from operating activities
|
$
|
42,697
|
$
|
162,014
About Enghouse
Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, remote work, communications for next generation software defined networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-689-4521 or North American Toll-Free +1-833-235-7649. Confirmation code: 5379462. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.
The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share as measures of operating performance. Therefore, these collective Adjusted EBITDA measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.
SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited
For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (905) 946-3200, Email: [email protected]
