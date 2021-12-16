Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Enghouse Systems Limited

Dec 16, 2021

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its fourth quarter (unaudited) and year-end financial results for period ended October 31, 2021. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2021 compared to the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2020 are as follows:

  • Revenue achieved was $113.1 and $467.2 million, respectively, compared to revenue of $120.9 and $503.8 million;

  • Results from operating activities was $39.1 and $155.2 million, respectively, compared to $42.7 and $162.0 million;

  • Net income was $30.2 and $92.8 million, respectively, compared to $29.4 and $98.6 million;

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $42.1 and $168.5 million, respectively, compared to $46.6 and $176.8 million while Adjusted EBITDA margins increased from 35.1% to 36.1% for the year.

  • Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $42.4 and $167.8 million, respectively compared to $48.0 and $178.5 million.

Fiscal 2021 was another year of positive income and operating cash flows, improved Adjusted EBITDA margins and record distributions to shareholders. Although record revenue was not achieved this year, we again demonstrated the benefit of maintaining our financial discipline during times of significant market fluctuations. For the year, Enghouse achieved adjusted EBITDA margins of 36.1% and cash flows from operations, excluding changes in working capital, of $167.8 million.

Revenue for the quarter was $113.1 million, compared to revenue of $120.9 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease reflects exceptional revenue in the comparative period as a result of COVID-19 related demand in addition to unfavourable foreign exchange. Similar to the second and third quarters of 2021, the comparatively higher revenue last year was driven primarily by the previous year's significant increase in our Vidyo business that has returned to levels more consistent with pre-COVID volumes. Revenue for the quarter was negatively impacted by $4.4 million as a result of foreign exchange as the Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar and Euro.

Enghouse closed the quarter with $198.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $251.8 million at October 31, 2020. The cash balance was achieved after making payments of $35.6 million for acquisitions and $115.7 million for dividends this year, inclusive of $83.2 million of special dividends.

Changes in the macroeconomic environment, caused by COVID or other factors, continue to impact our business. We closed three acquisitions during the year that met our return-on-investment criteria. However, acquisitions in the technology marketplace continue to be priced at prohibitively higher valuations that do not support our return-on-investment objective.

Going forward, we continue to seek earnings-accretive acquisitions to grow our revenue and further expand both our product suite and geographic reach, while maintaining our commitment to profitable growth in accordance with our disciplined business model. We continue to operate our business consistent with our value-for-money philosophy that we believe provides shareholder value in the long-term.

Quarterly dividends:
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share payable on February 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2022.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) 


 

For the period ended October 31

Three months

Twelve months


2021

2020

 Var ($)

Var (%)

2021

2020

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue

$

113,099

$

120,898

(7,799)

(6.5)

$

467,177

$

503,778

(36,601)

(7.3)














Direct costs

31,149

33,261

(2,112)

(6.3)

129,627

145,177

(15,550)

(10.7)

Revenue, net of direct costs

$

81,950

$

87,637

(5,687)

(6.5)

$

337,550

$

358,601

(21,051)

(5.9)

As a % of revenue

72.5%

72.5%



72.3%

71.2%















Operating expenses

42,784

44,952

(2,168)

(4.8)

181,413

195,109

(13,696)

(7.0)

Special charges

31

(12)

43

358.3

904

1,478

(574)

(38.8)

Results from operating activities

$

39,135

$

42,697

(3,562)

(8.3)

$

155,233

$

162,014

(6,781)

(4.2)

As a % of revenue

34.6%

35.3%



33.2%

32.2%















Amortization of acquired software and


(10,438)

(10,958)

520

4.7

(42,421)

(44,140)

1,719

3.9

customer relationships

Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(62)

850

(912)

(107.3)

(2,038)

(298)

(1,740)

(583.9)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(218)

(467)

249

53.3

(1,036)

(1,331)

295

22.2

Finance income

52

43

9

20.9

214

734

(520)

(70.8)

Finance expenses

(10)

(42)

32

76.2

(86)

(81)

( 5)

(6.2)

Other (expense) income


(486)

671

(1,157)

(172.4)

(2,448)

4,895

(7,343)

(150.0)

Income before income taxes

$

27,973

$

32,794

(4,821)

(14.7)

$

107,418

$

121,793

(14,375)

(11.8)

(Recovery of) provision for income taxes

(2,213)

3,422

(5,635)

(164.7)

14,624

23,203

(8,579)

(37.0)

Net Income for the period

$

30,186

$

29,372

814

2.8

$

92,794

$

98,590

(5,796)

(5.9)














Basic earnings per share

0.54

0.53

0.01

1.9

1.67

1.79

(0.12)

(6.7)

Diluted earnings per share

0.54

0.52

0.02

3.8

1.66

1.77

(0.11)

(6.2)














Operating cash flows

25,206

34,989

(9,783)

(28.0)

118,460

168,145

(49,685)

(29.5)

Operating cash flows excluding changes in


42,385

48,008

(5,623)

(11.7)

167,807

178,518

(10,711)

(6.0)

working capital














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities

39,135

42,697

(3,562)

(8.3)

155,233

162,014

(6,781)

(4.2)














Depreciation


791

795

(4)

(0.5)

3,003

3,241

(238)

(7.3)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,168

3,158

(990)

(31.3)

9,369

10,083

(714)

(7.1)

Special charges

31

(12)

43

358.3

904

1,478

(574)

(38.8)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

42,125

$

46,638

(4,513)

(9.7)

$

168,509

$

176,816

(8,307)

(4.7)














Adjusted EBITDA margin

37.2%

38.6%



36.1%

35.1%















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

$

0.75

$

0.84

( 0.09)

(10.7)

$

3.02

$

3.18

( 0.16)

(5.0)




Consolidated Statements of Financial Position


(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31,2021

As at October 31, 2020

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

195,890

$

244,792

Short-term investments

2,944

6,999

Accounts receivable

89,374

90,789

Prepaid expenses and other assets

13,322

14,772

Income taxes recoverable

2,130

-



303,660

357,352

Non-current assets:




Property and equipment

6,246

6,301

Right-of-use assets

25,943

42,832

Intangible assets

101,822

123,616

Goodwill

223,021

217,426

Deferred income tax assets

13,932

16,119



370,964

406,294


$

674,624

$

763,646






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

71,506

$

80,339

Income taxes payable

-

13,245

Dividends payable

8,889

7,472

Provisions

5,588

5,697

Deferred revenue

80,614

89,927

Lease obligations

7,941

9,914



174,538

206,594

Non-current liabilities:




Income taxes payable

2,949

3,829

Deferred income tax liabilities

13,392

14,782

Deferred revenue

9,111

7,021

Net employee defined benefit obligation

2,663

2,855

Lease obligations

17,660

32,242



45,775

60,729



220,313

267,323

 

Shareholders' equity




Share capital

106,470

99,405

Contributed surplus



7,406

6,583

Retained earnings

355,019

379,378

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(14,584)

10,957



454,311

496,323


$

674,624

$

763,646






Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income




(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)









Three months

Twelve months

Periods ended October 31

2021

(unaudited)

2020

(Unaudited)

2021

2020

 

Revenue








Software licenses

$

24,798

$

27,658

$

105,072

$

134,287

Hosted and maintenance services

67,917

73,037

278,981

286,770

Professional services

18,121

16,906

71,197

64,235

Hardware

2,263

3,297

11,927

18,486



113,099

120,898

467,177

503,778

Direct costs








Software licenses

535

1,649

4,555

10,094

Services

29,422

29,557

117,670

121,400

Hardware

1,192

2,055

7,402

13,683



31,149

33,261

129,627

145,177

Revenue, net of direct costs

81,950

87,637

337,550

358,601










Operating expenses








Selling, general and administrative

22,959

21,922

91,844

102,028

Research and development

16,866

19,077

77,197

79,757

Depreciation



791

795

3,003

3,241

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,168

3,158

9,369

10,083

Special charges

31

(12)

904

1,478



42,815

44,940

182,317

196,587










Results from operating activities

39,135

42,697

155,233

162,014










Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   



(10,438)

(10,958)

(42,421)

(44,140)

Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(62)

850

(2,038)

(298)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(218)

(467)

(1,036)

(1,331)

Finance income

52

43

214

734

Finance expenses

(10)

(42)

(86)

(81)

Other (expense) income



(486)

671

(2,448)

4,895

Income before income taxes

27,973

32,794

107,418

121,793










(Recovery of) provision for income taxes

(2,213)

3,422

14,624

23,203









Net income for the period

$

30,186

$

29,372

$

92,794

$

98,590

 

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

(6,352)

(8,984)

(25,541)

6,335










Other comprehensive (loss) income

(6,352)

(8,984)

(25,541)

6,335










Comprehensive income

$

23,834

$

20,388

$

67,253

$

104,925

Earnings per share








Basic

$

0.54

$

0.53

$

1.67

$

1.79

Diluted

$

0.54

$

0.52

$

1.66

$

1.77





















Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows








(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months

Twelve months

Periods ended October 31

2021

(Unaudited)

2020

(Unaudited)

2021

2020

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net income for the period

$

30,186

$

29,372

$

92,794

$

98,590

Adjustments for non-cash items

















Depreciation

791

795

3,003

3,241

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,168

3,158

9,369

10,083

Interest expense – lease obligations

218

467

1,036

1,331

Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

10,438

10,958

42,421

44,140

Stock-based compensation expense

301

465

2,026

2,744

Provision for income taxes

(2,213)

3,422

14,624

23,203

Finance expenses and other expense (income)

496

(629)

2,534

(4,814)



42,385

48,008

167,807

178,518










Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(11,814)

(8,762)

(21,671)

9,388

Income taxes paid

(5,365)

(4,257)

(27,676)

(19,761)

Net cash provided by operating activities

25,206

34,989

118,460

168,145










INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Purchase of property and equipment

(1,484)

(638)

(3,333)

(2,540)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

661

-

(35,476)

(43,454)

Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions

-

-

(158)

(452)

(Purchase) sale of short-term investments

(218)

2,948

1,352

1,379

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(1,041)

2,310

(37,615)

(45,067)










FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Issuance of share capital

1,016

1,630

5,862

14,991

Repayment of loans

-

(66)

-

(128)

Repayment of lease obligations

(2,314)

(3,285)

(9,633)

(10,220)

Dividends paid

(8,883)

(7,463)

(115,736)

(26,959)

Net cash used in financing activities

(10,181)

(9,184)

(119,507)

(22,316)

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(2,523)

(2,746)

(10,240)

 

(734)










Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



11,461

25,369

(48,902)

100,028

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

184,429

219,423

244,792

144,764

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

195,890

$

244,792

$

195,890

$

244,792

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $3,613 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2021, respectively, and nil and $6,906 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2020, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



For the period ended October 31, 2021

Three months

Twelve months

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

66,846

$

46,253

$

113,099

$

268,584

$

198,593

$

467,177

Direct costs

(15,281)

(15,868)

(31,149)

(64,941)

(64,686)

(129,627)

Revenue, net of direct costs

51,565

30,385

81,950

203,643

133,907

337,550

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(19,505)

(13,249)

(32,754)

(88,064)

(49,306)

(137,370)

Depreciation of property and equipment

(668)

(123)

(791)

(2,570)

(433)

(3,003)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,213)

(955)

(2,168)

(5,900)

(3,469)

(9,369)

Segment profit

$

30,179

$

16,058

$

46,237

$

107,109

$

80,699

$

187,808

Special charges




(31)




(904)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(7,071)




(31,671)

Results from operating activities



$

39,135



$

155,233



















 For the period ended October 31, 2020

Three months

Twelve months

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

70,927

$

49,971

$

120,898

$

298,876

$

204,902

$

503,778

Direct costs

(16,055)

(17,206)

(33,261)

(70,295)

(74,882)

(145,177)

Revenue, net of direct costs

54,872

32,765

87,637

228,581

130,020

358,601

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(24,153)

(11,105)

(35,258)

(93,875)

(51,920)

(145,795)

Depreciation of property and equipment

(678)

(117)

(795)

(2,297)

(944)

(3,241)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(2,732)

(426)

(3,158)

(6,623)

(3,460)

(10,083)

Segment profit

$

27,309

$

21,117

$

48,426

$

125,786

$

73,696

$

199,482

Special charges




12




(1,478)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(5,741)




(35,990)

Results from operating activities



$

42,697



$

162,014














About Enghouse
Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, remote work, communications for next generation software defined networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-689-4521 or North American Toll-Free +1-833-235-7649. Confirmation code: 5379462. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share as measures of operating performance. Therefore, these collective Adjusted EBITDA measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (905) 946-3200, Email: [email protected]

