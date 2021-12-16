Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its fourth quarter (unaudited) and year-end financial results for period ended October 31, 2021. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2021 compared to the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2020 are as follows:

Revenue achieved was $113 .1 and $467 .2 million, respectively, compared to revenue of $120 .9 and $503 .8 million;





.1 and .2 million, respectively, compared to revenue of .9 and .8 million; Results from operating activities was $39 .1 and $155 .2 million, respectively, compared to $42 .7 and $162 .0 million;





.1 and .2 million, respectively, compared to .7 and .0 million; Net income was $30 .2 and $92 .8 million, respectively, compared to $29 .4 and $98 .6 million;





.2 and .8 million, respectively, compared to .4 and .6 million; Adjusted EBITDA was $42 .1 and $168 .5 million, respectively, compared to $46 .6 and $176 .8 million while Adjusted EBITDA margins increased from 35.1% to 36.1% for the year.





.1 and .5 million, respectively, compared to .6 and .8 million while Adjusted EBITDA margins increased from 35.1% to 36.1% for the year. Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $42 .4 and $167 .8 million, respectively compared to $48 .0 and $178 .5 million.

Fiscal 2021 was another year of positive income and operating cash flows, improved Adjusted EBITDA margins and record distributions to shareholders. Although record revenue was not achieved this year, we again demonstrated the benefit of maintaining our financial discipline during times of significant market fluctuations. For the year, Enghouse achieved adjusted EBITDA margins of 36.1% and cash flows from operations, excluding changes in working capital, of $167.8 million.

Revenue for the quarter was $113.1 million, compared to revenue of $120.9 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease reflects exceptional revenue in the comparative period as a result of COVID-19 related demand in addition to unfavourable foreign exchange. Similar to the second and third quarters of 2021, the comparatively higher revenue last year was driven primarily by the previous year's significant increase in our Vidyo business that has returned to levels more consistent with pre-COVID volumes. Revenue for the quarter was negatively impacted by $4.4 million as a result of foreign exchange as the Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar and Euro.

Enghouse closed the quarter with $198.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $251.8 million at October 31, 2020. The cash balance was achieved after making payments of $35.6 million for acquisitions and $115.7 million for dividends this year, inclusive of $83.2 million of special dividends.

Changes in the macroeconomic environment, caused by COVID or other factors, continue to impact our business. We closed three acquisitions during the year that met our return-on-investment criteria. However, acquisitions in the technology marketplace continue to be priced at prohibitively higher valuations that do not support our return-on-investment objective.

Going forward, we continue to seek earnings-accretive acquisitions to grow our revenue and further expand both our product suite and geographic reach, while maintaining our commitment to profitable growth in accordance with our disciplined business model. We continue to operate our business consistent with our value-for-money philosophy that we believe provides shareholder value in the long-term.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share payable on February 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2022.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)









For the period ended October 31 Three months

Twelve months

2021

2020 Var ($) Var (%)



2021

2020 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 113,099 $ 120,898 (7,799) (6.5)

$ 467,177 $ 503,778 (36,601) (7.3)



























Direct costs

31,149

33,261 (2,112) (6.3)



129,627

145,177 (15,550) (10.7) Revenue, net of direct costs $ 81,950 $ 87,637 (5,687) (6.5)

$ 337,550 $ 358,601 (21,051) (5.9) As a % of revenue

72.5%

72.5%







72.3%

71.2%































Operating expenses

42,784

44,952 (2,168) (4.8)



181,413

195,109 (13,696) (7.0) Special charges

31

(12) 43 358.3



904

1,478 (574) (38.8) Results from operating activities $ 39,135 $ 42,697 (3,562) (8.3)

$ 155,233 $ 162,014 (6,781) (4.2) As a % of revenue

34.6%

35.3%







33.2%

32.2%































Amortization of acquired software and

(10,438)

(10,958) 520 4.7



(42,421)

(44,140) 1,719 3.9 customer relationships Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(62)

850 (912) (107.3)



(2,038)

(298) (1,740) (583.9) Interest expense – lease obligations

(218)

(467) 249 53.3



(1,036)

(1,331) 295 22.2 Finance income

52

43 9 20.9



214

734 (520) (70.8) Finance expenses

(10)

(42) 32 76.2



(86)

(81) ( 5) (6.2) Other (expense) income

(486)

671 (1,157) (172.4)



(2,448)

4,895 (7,343) (150.0) Income before income taxes $ 27,973 $ 32,794 (4,821) (14.7)

$ 107,418 $ 121,793 (14,375) (11.8) (Recovery of) provision for income taxes

(2,213)

3,422 (5,635) (164.7)



14,624

23,203 (8,579) (37.0) Net Income for the period $ 30,186 $ 29,372 814 2.8

$ 92,794 $ 98,590 (5,796) (5.9)



























Basic earnings per share

0.54

0.53 0.01 1.9



1.67

1.79 (0.12) (6.7) Diluted earnings per share

0.54

0.52 0.02 3.8



1.66

1.77 (0.11) (6.2)



























Operating cash flows

25,206

34,989 (9,783) (28.0)



118,460

168,145 (49,685) (29.5) Operating cash flows excluding changes in

42,385

48,008 (5,623) (11.7)



167,807

178,518 (10,711) (6.0) working capital



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

39,135

42,697 (3,562) (8.3)



155,233

162,014 (6,781) (4.2)



























Depreciation

791

795 (4) (0.5)



3,003

3,241 (238) (7.3) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,168

3,158 (990) (31.3)



9,369

10,083 (714) (7.1) Special charges

31

(12) 43 358.3



904

1,478 (574) (38.8) Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,125 $ 46,638 (4,513) (9.7)

$ 168,509 $ 176,816 (8,307) (4.7)



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

37.2%

38.6%







36.1%

35.1%































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.75 $ 0.84 ( 0.09) (10.7)

$ 3.02 $ 3.18 ( 0.16) (5.0)









Consolidated Statements of Financial Position





(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31,2021 As at October 31, 2020 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 195,890 $ 244,792 Short-term investments



2,944

6,999 Accounts receivable



89,374

90,789 Prepaid expenses and other assets



13,322

14,772 Income taxes recoverable



2,130

-





303,660

357,352 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



6,246

6,301 Right-of-use assets



25,943

42,832 Intangible assets



101,822

123,616 Goodwill



223,021

217,426 Deferred income tax assets



13,932

16,119





370,964

406,294



$ 674,624 $ 763,646











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 71,506 $ 80,339 Income taxes payable



-

13,245 Dividends payable



8,889

7,472 Provisions



5,588

5,697 Deferred revenue



80,614

89,927 Lease obligations



7,941

9,914





174,538

206,594 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



2,949

3,829 Deferred income tax liabilities



13,392

14,782 Deferred revenue



9,111

7,021 Net employee defined benefit obligation



2,663

2,855 Lease obligations



17,660

32,242





45,775

60,729





220,313

267,323 Shareholders' equity









Share capital



106,470

99,405 Contributed surplus



7,406

6,583 Retained earnings



355,019

379,378 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(14,584)

10,957





454,311

496,323



$ 674,624 $ 763,646













Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income









(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)















Three months

Twelve months Periods ended October 31



2021 (unaudited)

2020 (Unaudited)

2021

2020 Revenue

















Software licenses

$ 24,798 $ 27,658 $ 105,072 $ 134,287 Hosted and maintenance services



67,917

73,037

278,981

286,770 Professional services



18,121

16,906

71,197

64,235 Hardware



2,263

3,297

11,927

18,486





113,099

120,898

467,177

503,778 Direct costs

















Software licenses



535

1,649

4,555

10,094 Services



29,422

29,557

117,670

121,400 Hardware



1,192

2,055

7,402

13,683





31,149

33,261

129,627

145,177 Revenue, net of direct costs



81,950

87,637

337,550

358,601



















Operating expenses

















Selling, general and administrative



22,959

21,922

91,844

102,028 Research and development



16,866

19,077

77,197

79,757 Depreciation



791

795

3,003

3,241 Depreciation of right-of-use assets



2,168

3,158

9,369

10,083 Special charges



31

(12)

904

1,478





42,815

44,940

182,317

196,587



















Results from operating activities



39,135

42,697

155,233

162,014



















Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships



(10,438)

(10,958)

(42,421)

(44,140) Foreign exchange (losses) gains



(62)

850

(2,038)

(298) Interest expense – lease obligations



(218)

(467)

(1,036)

(1,331) Finance income



52

43

214

734 Finance expenses



(10)

(42)

(86)

(81) Other (expense) income



(486)

671

(2,448)

4,895 Income before income taxes



27,973

32,794

107,418

121,793



















(Recovery of) provision for income taxes



(2,213)

3,422

14,624

23,203

















Net income for the period

$ 30,186 $ 29,372 $ 92,794 $ 98,590 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:















Cumulative translation adjustment



(6,352)

(8,984)

(25,541)

6,335



















Other comprehensive (loss) income



(6,352)

(8,984)

(25,541)

6,335



















Comprehensive income

$ 23,834 $ 20,388 $ 67,253 $ 104,925 Earnings per share

















Basic

$ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 1.67 $ 1.79 Diluted

$ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 1.66 $ 1.77











































Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















(in thousands of Canadian dollars)















Three months

Twelve months Periods ended October 31



2021 (Unaudited)

2020 (Unaudited)

2021

2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Net income for the period

$ 30,186 $ 29,372 $ 92,794 $ 98,590 Adjustments for non-cash items



































Depreciation



791

795

3,003

3,241 Depreciation of right-of-use assets



2,168

3,158

9,369

10,083 Interest expense – lease obligations



218

467

1,036

1,331 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships



10,438

10,958

42,421

44,140 Stock-based compensation expense



301

465

2,026

2,744 Provision for income taxes



(2,213)

3,422

14,624

23,203 Finance expenses and other expense (income)



496

(629)

2,534

(4,814)





42,385

48,008

167,807

178,518



















Changes in non-cash operating working capital



(11,814)

(8,762)

(21,671)

9,388 Income taxes paid



(5,365)

(4,257)

(27,676)

(19,761) Net cash provided by operating activities



25,206

34,989

118,460

168,145



















INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Purchase of property and equipment



(1,484)

(638)

(3,333)

(2,540) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*



661

-

(35,476)

(43,454) Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions



-

-

(158)

(452) (Purchase) sale of short-term investments



(218)

2,948

1,352

1,379 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(1,041)

2,310

(37,615)

(45,067)



















FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Issuance of share capital



1,016

1,630

5,862

14,991 Repayment of loans



-

(66)

-

(128) Repayment of lease obligations



(2,314)

(3,285)

(9,633)

(10,220) Dividends paid



(8,883)

(7,463)

(115,736)

(26,959) Net cash used in financing activities



(10,181)

(9,184)

(119,507)

(22,316) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents



(2,523)

(2,746)

(10,240)

(734)



















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



11,461

25,369

(48,902)

100,028 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period



184,429

219,423

244,792

144,764 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 195,890 $ 244,792 $ 195,890 $ 244,792



* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $3,613 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2021, respectively, and nil and $6,906 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2020, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)











For the period ended October 31, 2021

Three months

Twelve months IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 66,846 $ 46,253 $ 113,099 $ 268,584 $ 198,593 $ 467,177 Direct costs

(15,281)

(15,868)

(31,149)

(64,941)

(64,686)

(129,627) Revenue, net of direct costs

51,565

30,385

81,950

203,643

133,907

337,550 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(19,505)

(13,249)

(32,754)

(88,064)

(49,306)

(137,370) Depreciation of property and equipment

(668)

(123)

(791)

(2,570)

(433)

(3,003) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,213)

(955)

(2,168)

(5,900)

(3,469)

(9,369) Segment profit $ 30,179 $ 16,058 $ 46,237 $ 107,109 $ 80,699 $ 187,808 Special charges









(31)









(904) Corporate and shared service expenses









(7,071)









(31,671) Results from operating activities







$ 39,135







$ 155,233







































For the period ended October 31, 2020

Three months

Twelve months IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 70,927 $ 49,971 $ 120,898 $ 298,876 $ 204,902 $ 503,778 Direct costs

(16,055)

(17,206)

(33,261)

(70,295)

(74,882)

(145,177) Revenue, net of direct costs

54,872

32,765

87,637

228,581

130,020

358,601 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(24,153)

(11,105)

(35,258)

(93,875)

(51,920)

(145,795) Depreciation of property and equipment

(678)

(117)

(795)

(2,297)

(944)

(3,241) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(2,732)

(426)

(3,158)

(6,623)

(3,460)

(10,083) Segment profit $ 27,309 $ 21,117 $ 48,426 $ 125,786 $ 73,696 $ 199,482 Special charges









12









(1,478) Corporate and shared service expenses









(5,741)









(35,990) Results from operating activities







$ 42,697







$ 162,014





























About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, remote work, communications for next generation software defined networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com .

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-689-4521 or North American Toll-Free +1-833-235-7649. Confirmation code: 5379462. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php .

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share as measures of operating performance. Therefore, these collective Adjusted EBITDA measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

