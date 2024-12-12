Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) announces its fourth quarter (unaudited) and audited year-end financial results for the period ended October 31, 2024. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue increased 2.1% to $125.7 million from $123.1 million in the fourth quarter last year and 10.7% for the fiscal year to $502.5 million from $454.0 million last year;
  • Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, grew 1.1% to $88.2 million compared to $87.2 million in Q4 2023, and represents 70.2% of total revenue. For the fiscal year, recurring revenue increased to $346.6 million from $297.6 million in the prior year, an increase of 16.4%, as we continue to see increased demand for SaaS;
  • Results from operating activities decreased to $33.4 million compared to $35.7 million in Q4 2023 and increased in the fiscal year to $133.8 million, from $122.1 million in the prior year;
  • Net income was $22.6 million compared to $25.1 million in Q4 2023 and $81.3 million in the fiscal year compared to $72.2 million last year as we continue to grow our business with a focus on profitability;
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $35.6 million compared to $37.9 million, while achieving a 28.3% margin for the quarter. Annual adjusted EBITDA was $143.8 million compared to $133.8 million in the prior year, an increase of 7.5%;
  • Cash flow from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, was $40.3 million compared to $43.5 million in the prior year's fourth quarter and $151.8 million for the fiscal year compared to $140.5 million in the prior year. Cash and cash equivalents increased to record levels of $274.2 million as at October 31, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 yielded a third year of consecutive revenue growth following the COVID period, which saw an unprecedented spike in demand for our Vidyo applications. We achieved a significant milestone, with revenue for the fiscal year exceeding $500 million, representing double digit growth of 10.7%. During the year we deployed cash of $43.4 million on acquisitions and returned $53.1 million to our shareholders through dividends. At the same time, we increased our cash reserves to $274.2 million, with no external debt, which positions the Company well for further acquisition growth. We are also pleased to announce record annual SaaS and maintenance services revenue of $346.6 million, an increase of $49.0 million or 16.4% compared to the prior year. SaaS and maintenance services continue to be an important source of revenue characterized by their predictable and recurring nature. They now represent 69.0% of total revenues for the year compared to 65.6% in the prior year.

In addition to the SaaS and maintenance growth, our professional services and hardware revenue showed marked increases for the year. In the current business environment, demand for on-premise, perpetual software licenses has declined as more customers are choosing SaaS solutions that require less upfront capital investment. During this market transition, we continue to focus on maintaining profitability as demonstrated by the 12.6% increase in our net income to $81.3 million from $72.2 million in the prior year.

We closed the year with a double digit increase in revenue and net income, significant expansion of our recurring revenue, record cash reserves and no external debt, positioning us to pursue opportunities that meet our acquisition criteria while continuing to pay dividends to our shareholders. The growth in revenue was achieved through our ability to acquire and effectively integrate new acquisitions into our business model.

Quarterly dividends:                                            

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share payable on February 28, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2025.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) 

 

For the period ended October 31

Three months (Unaudited)

Twelve months


2024

2023

 Var ($)

Var (%)

2024

2023

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue

$

125,702

$

123,129

2,573

2.1

$

502,505

$

454,022

48,483

10.7














Direct costs

44,967

41,213

3,754

9.1

175,586

149,999

25,587

17.1

Revenue, net of direct costs

$

80,735

$

81,916

(1,181)

(1.4)

$

326,919

$

304,023

22,896

7.5

As a % of revenue

64.2 %

66.5 %



65.1 %

67.0 %















Operating expenses

47,133

46,115

1,018

2.2

191,464

179,438

12,026

6.7

Special charges

169

117

52

44.4

1,609

2,477

(868)

(35.0)

Results from operating activities

$

33,433

$

35,684

(2,251)

(6.3)

$

133,846

$

122,108

11,738

9.6

As a % of revenue

26.6 %

29.0 %



26.6 %

26.9 %















Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(9,322)

(11,205)

1,883

16.8

(40,505)

(39,605)

(900)

(2.3)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,870

2,753

(883)

32.1

(1,680)

1,266

(2,946)

(232.7)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(126)

(164)

38

23.2

(556)

(695)

139

20.0

Finance income

2,825

2,581

244

9.5

10,121

6,264

3,857

61.6

Finance expenses

(8)

(27)

19

70.4

(49)

(163)

114

69.9

Other (expense) income


(424)

17

(441)

(2594.1)

89

(1,950)

2,039

104.6

Income before income taxes

$

28,248

$

29,639

(1,391)

(4.7)

$

101,266

$

87,225

14,041

16.1

Provision for income taxes

5,607

4,517

1,090

24.1

19,938

14,977

4,961

33.1

Net Income for the period

$

22,641

$

25,122

(2,481)

(9.9)

$

81,328

$

72,248

9,080

12.6














Basic earnings per share

0.41

0.45

(0.04)

(8.9)

1.47

1.31

0.16

12.2

Diluted earnings per share

0.41

0.45

(0.04)

(8.9)

1.47

1.31

0.16

12.2














Cash flows from operating activities

31,583

28,318

3,265

11.5

132,071

115,298

16,773

14.5

Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital

40,270

43,504

(3,234)

(7.4)

151,803

140,492

11,311

8.1














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities

33,433

35,684

(2,251)

(6.3)

133,846

122,108

11,738

9.6














Depreciation


655

627

28

4.5

2,347

2,451

(104)

(4.2)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,375

1,491

(116)

(7.8)

5,981

6,764

(783)

(11.6)

Special charges

169

117

52

44.4

1,609

2,477

(868)

(35.0)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

35,632

$

37,919

(2,287)

(6.0)

$

143,783

$

133,800

9,983

7.5














Adjusted EBITDA margin

28.3 %

30.8 %



28.6 %

29.5 %















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

$

0.64

$

0.69

( 0.05)

(7.2)

$

2.60

$

2.42

0.18

7.4

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

   As at October 31, 2024

As at October 31, 2023

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

274,240

$

239,532

   Short-term investments

487

827

   Accounts receivable

92,348

93,383

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

16,100

15,515

   Income taxes recoverable



-

114



383,175

349,371

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

4,192

3,273

   Right-of-use assets

11,473

12,242

   Intangible assets

98,594

109,659

   Goodwill

309,831

280,241

   Deferred income tax assets

26,228

28,884



450,318

434,299


$

833,493

$

783,670






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

70,087

$

67,769

   Income tax payable

5,525

-

   Dividends payable

14,397

12,156

   Provisions

1,834

2,238

   Deferred revenue

114,080

109,019

   Lease obligations

5,344

6,322



211,267

197,504

Non-current liabilities:




   Income taxes payable

-

1,333

   Deferred income tax liabilities

10,500

13,340

   Deferred revenue

8,094

8,170

   Net employee defined benefit obligation

2,081

1,912

   Lease obligations

5,744

6,080



26,419

30,835



237,686

228,339

 

Shareholders' equity




   Share capital

118,217

107,701

   Contributed surplus



9,764

10,404

   Retained earnings

446,748

426,397

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

21,078

10,829



595,807

555,331


$

833,493

$

783,670

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



Three months

Twelve months

Periods ended October 31

2024

(unaudited)

2023

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

 

Revenue




     Software licenses

$  15,860

$  17,467

$  72,906

$  80,054

     SaaS and maintenance services

88,196

87,196

346,579

297,635

     Professional services

18,469

16,483

70,046

67,273

     Hardware

3,177

1,983

12,974

9,060


125,702

123,129

502,505

454,022

Direct costs




     Software licenses

397

622

3,501

2,910

     Services

43,043

39,108

165,221

141,802

     Hardware

1,527

1,483

6,864

5,287


44,967

41,213

175,586

149,999

Revenue, net of direct costs

80,735

81,916

326,919

304,023






Operating expenses




     Selling, general and administrative

22,642

23,702

94,303

90,889

     Research and development

22,461

20,295

88,833

79,334

     Depreciation


655

627

2,347

2,451

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,375

1,491

5,981

6,764

     Special charges

169

117

1,609

2,477


47,302

46,232

193,073

181,915






Results from operating activities

33,433

35,684

133,846

122,108






Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   


(9,322)

(11,205)

(40,505)

(39,605)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,870

2,753

(1,680)

1,266

Interest expense – lease obligations

(126)

(164)

(556)

(695)

Finance income

2,825

2,581

10,121

6,264

Finance expenses

(8)

(27)

(49)

(163)

Other (expense) income

(424)

17

89

(1,950)

Income before income taxes

28,248

29,639

101,266

87,225






Provision for income taxes

5,607

4,517

19,938

14,977





Net income for the period

$  22,641

$  25,122

$  81,328

$  72,248

 

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment

2,882

12,394

10,249

19,800






Other comprehensive income


2,882

12,394

10,249

19,800






Comprehensive income

$    25,523

$  37,516

$  91,577

$  92,048

Earnings per share




Basic

$        0.41

$      0.45

$      1.47

$      1.31

Diluted

$        0.41

$      0.45

$      1.47

$      1.31

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months

Twelve months

Periods ended October 31

2024

(Unaudited)

2023

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the period

$    22,641

$    25,122

$    81,328

$    72,248

Adjustments for non-cash items









   Depreciation

655

627

2,347

2,451

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,375

1,491

5,981

6,764

   Interest expense – lease obligations

126

164

556

695

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

9,322

11,205

40,505

39,605

   Stock-based compensation expense

112

368

1,188

1,639

   Provision for income taxes

5,607

4,517

19,938

14,977

   Finance expenses and other (income) expense

432

10

(40)

2,113


40,270

43,504

151,803

140,492






Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(7,674)

(11,624)

(7,920)

(11,244)

Income taxes paid

(1,013)

(3,562)

(11,812)

(13,950)

Net cash provided by operating activities

31,583

28,318

132,071

115,298






INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Purchase of property and equipment, net

(516)

(453)

(1,977)

(1,060)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

-

(27,189)

(43,448)

(55,167)

Recovery (payment) of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions

-

13

171

(999)

Sale (purchase) of short-term investments

-

65

-

(4)

Net cash used in investing activities

( 516)

(27,564)

(45,254)

(57,230)






FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of share capital

2,990

-

9,085

604

Normal course issuer bid share repurchases

(3,088)

(425)

(5,994)

(425)

Repayment of lease obligations

(1,283)

(1,440)

(7,030)

(7,194)

Dividends paid

(14,397)

(12,159)

(53,139)

(44,765)

Net cash used in financing activities

(15,778)

(14,024)

(57,078)

(51,780)

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

1,238

4,018

4,969

 

8,140






Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


16,527

(9,252)

34,708

14,428

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

257,713

248,784

239,532

225,104

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$  274,240

$  239,532

$  274,240

$  239,532

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $742 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2024, respectively and nil and $2,088 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended October 31, 2024

Three months

Twelve months

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

74,731

$

50,971

$

125,702

$

308,920

$

193,585

$

502,505

Direct costs

(25,900)

(19,067)

(44,967)

(102,390)

(73,196)

(175,586)

Revenue, net of direct costs

48,831

31,904

80,735

206,530

120,389

326,919

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,235)

(13,071)

(34,306)

(90,871)

(47,238)

(138,109)

Depreciation


(416)

(239)

(655)

(1,574)

(773)

(2,347)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(940)

(435)

(1,375)

(3,870)

(2,111)

(5,981)

Segment profit

$

26,240

$

18,159

$

44,399

$

110,215

$

70,267

$

180,482

Special charges




(169)




(1,609)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(10,797)




(45,027)

Results from operating activities



$

33,433



$

133,846

For the period ended October 31, 2023

Three months

Twelve months

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

78,578

$

44,551

$

123,129

$

265,311

$

188,711

$

454,022

Direct costs

(24,337)

(16,876)

(41,213)

(78,788)

(71,211)

(149,999)

Revenue, net of direct costs

54,241

27,675

81,916

186,523

117,500

304,023

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,807)

(10,450)

(32,257)

(84,493)

(45,169)

(129,662)

Depreciation


(485)

(142)

(627)

(1,969)

(482)

(2,451)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(904)

(587)

(1,491)

(4,184)

(2,580)

(6,764)

Segment profit

$

31,045

$

16,496

$

47,541

$

95,877

$

69,269

$

165,146

Special charges




(117)




(2,477)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(11,740)




(40,561)

Results from operating activities



$

35,684



$

122,108














About-Enghouse
Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications, networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through cash flows from operating activities as the Company has no outstanding external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free +1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 59402 A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share as measures of operating performance. Therefore, these collective Adjusted EBITDA measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

