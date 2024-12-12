Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) announces its fourth quarter (unaudited) and audited year-end financial results for the period ended October 31, 2024. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased 2.1% to $125 .7 million from $123 .1 million in the fourth quarter last year and 10.7% for the fiscal year to $502 .5 million from $454 .0 million last year;

.7 million from .1 million in the fourth quarter last year and 10.7% for the fiscal year to .5 million from .0 million last year; Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, grew 1.1% to $88.2 million compared to $87.2 million in Q4 2023, and represents 70.2% of total revenue. For the fiscal year, recurring revenue increased to $346.6 million from $297.6 million in the prior year, an increase of 16.4%, as we continue to see increased demand for SaaS;

compared to in Q4 2023, and represents 70.2% of total revenue. For the fiscal year, recurring revenue increased to from in the prior year, an increase of 16.4%, as we continue to see increased demand for SaaS; Results from operating activities decreased to $33 .4 million compared to $35 .7 million in Q4 2023 and increased in the fiscal year to $133 .8 million, from $122 .1 million in the prior year;

.4 million compared to .7 million in Q4 2023 and increased in the fiscal year to .8 million, from .1 million in the prior year; Net income was $22.6 million compared to $25.1 million in Q4 2023 and $81 .3 million in the fiscal year compared to $72 .2 million last year as we continue to grow our business with a focus on profitability;

compared to $25.1 million in Q4 2023 and .3 million in the fiscal year compared to .2 million last year as we continue to grow our business with a focus on profitability; Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $35 .6 million compared to $37.9 million , while achieving a 28.3% margin for the quarter. Annual adjusted EBITDA was $143.8 million compared to $133 .8 million in the prior year, an increase of 7.5%;

.6 million compared to , while achieving a 28.3% margin for the quarter. Annual adjusted EBITDA was compared to .8 million in the prior year, an increase of 7.5%; Cash flow from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, was $40 .3 million compared to $43 .5 million in the prior year's fourth quarter and $151 .8 million for the fiscal year compared to $140 .5 million in the prior year. Cash and cash equivalents increased to record levels of $274.2 million as at October 31, 2024 .

Fiscal 2024 yielded a third year of consecutive revenue growth following the COVID period, which saw an unprecedented spike in demand for our Vidyo applications. We achieved a significant milestone, with revenue for the fiscal year exceeding $500 million, representing double digit growth of 10.7%. During the year we deployed cash of $43.4 million on acquisitions and returned $53.1 million to our shareholders through dividends. At the same time, we increased our cash reserves to $274.2 million, with no external debt, which positions the Company well for further acquisition growth. We are also pleased to announce record annual SaaS and maintenance services revenue of $346.6 million, an increase of $49.0 million or 16.4% compared to the prior year. SaaS and maintenance services continue to be an important source of revenue characterized by their predictable and recurring nature. They now represent 69.0% of total revenues for the year compared to 65.6% in the prior year.

In addition to the SaaS and maintenance growth, our professional services and hardware revenue showed marked increases for the year. In the current business environment, demand for on-premise, perpetual software licenses has declined as more customers are choosing SaaS solutions that require less upfront capital investment. During this market transition, we continue to focus on maintaining profitability as demonstrated by the 12.6% increase in our net income to $81.3 million from $72.2 million in the prior year.

We closed the year with a double digit increase in revenue and net income, significant expansion of our recurring revenue, record cash reserves and no external debt, positioning us to pursue opportunities that meet our acquisition criteria while continuing to pay dividends to our shareholders. The growth in revenue was achieved through our ability to acquire and effectively integrate new acquisitions into our business model.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share payable on February 28, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2025.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended October 31 Three months (Unaudited)

Twelve months

2024

2023 Var ($) Var (%)



2024

2023 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 125,702 $ 123,129 2,573 2.1

$ 502,505 $ 454,022 48,483 10.7



























Direct costs

44,967

41,213 3,754 9.1



175,586

149,999 25,587 17.1 Revenue, net of direct costs $ 80,735 $ 81,916 (1,181) (1.4)

$ 326,919 $ 304,023 22,896 7.5 As a % of revenue

64.2 %

66.5 %







65.1 %

67.0 %































Operating expenses

47,133

46,115 1,018 2.2



191,464

179,438 12,026 6.7 Special charges

169

117 52 44.4



1,609

2,477 (868) (35.0) Results from operating activities $ 33,433 $ 35,684 (2,251) (6.3)

$ 133,846 $ 122,108 11,738 9.6 As a % of revenue

26.6 %

29.0 %







26.6 %

26.9 %































Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(9,322)

(11,205) 1,883 16.8



(40,505)

(39,605) (900) (2.3) Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,870

2,753 (883) 32.1



(1,680)

1,266 (2,946) (232.7) Interest expense – lease obligations

(126)

(164) 38 23.2



(556)

(695) 139 20.0 Finance income

2,825

2,581 244 9.5



10,121

6,264 3,857 61.6 Finance expenses

(8)

(27) 19 70.4



(49)

(163) 114 69.9 Other (expense) income

(424)

17 (441) (2594.1)



89

(1,950) 2,039 104.6 Income before income taxes $ 28,248 $ 29,639 (1,391) (4.7)

$ 101,266 $ 87,225 14,041 16.1 Provision for income taxes

5,607

4,517 1,090 24.1



19,938

14,977 4,961 33.1 Net Income for the period $ 22,641 $ 25,122 (2,481) (9.9)

$ 81,328 $ 72,248 9,080 12.6



























Basic earnings per share

0.41

0.45 (0.04) (8.9)



1.47

1.31 0.16 12.2 Diluted earnings per share

0.41

0.45 (0.04) (8.9)



1.47

1.31 0.16 12.2



























Cash flows from operating activities

31,583

28,318 3,265 11.5



132,071

115,298 16,773 14.5 Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital

40,270

43,504 (3,234) (7.4)



151,803

140,492 11,311 8.1



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

33,433

35,684 (2,251) (6.3)



133,846

122,108 11,738 9.6



























Depreciation

655

627 28 4.5



2,347

2,451 (104) (4.2) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,375

1,491 (116) (7.8)



5,981

6,764 (783) (11.6) Special charges

169

117 52 44.4



1,609

2,477 (868) (35.0) Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,632 $ 37,919 (2,287) (6.0)

$ 143,783 $ 133,800 9,983 7.5



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

28.3 %

30.8 %







28.6 %

29.5 %































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.64 $ 0.69 ( 0.05) (7.2)

$ 2.60 $ 2.42 0.18 7.4

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31, 2024 As at October 31, 2023 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 274,240 $ 239,532 Short-term investments



487

827 Accounts receivable



92,348

93,383 Prepaid expenses and other assets



16,100

15,515 Income taxes recoverable



-

114





383,175

349,371 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



4,192

3,273 Right-of-use assets



11,473

12,242 Intangible assets



98,594

109,659 Goodwill



309,831

280,241 Deferred income tax assets



26,228

28,884





450,318

434,299



$ 833,493 $ 783,670











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 70,087 $ 67,769 Income tax payable



5,525

- Dividends payable



14,397

12,156 Provisions



1,834

2,238 Deferred revenue



114,080

109,019 Lease obligations



5,344

6,322





211,267

197,504 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



-

1,333 Deferred income tax liabilities



10,500

13,340 Deferred revenue



8,094

8,170 Net employee defined benefit obligation



2,081

1,912 Lease obligations



5,744

6,080





26,419

30,835





237,686

228,339 Shareholders' equity









Share capital



118,217

107,701 Contributed surplus



9,764

10,404 Retained earnings



446,748

426,397 Accumulated other comprehensive income



21,078

10,829





595,807

555,331



$ 833,493 $ 783,670

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)







Three months Twelve months Periods ended October 31

2024 (unaudited) 2023 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Revenue









Software licenses

$ 15,860 $ 17,467 $ 72,906 $ 80,054 SaaS and maintenance services

88,196 87,196 346,579 297,635 Professional services

18,469 16,483 70,046 67,273 Hardware

3,177 1,983 12,974 9,060



125,702 123,129 502,505 454,022 Direct costs









Software licenses

397 622 3,501 2,910 Services

43,043 39,108 165,221 141,802 Hardware

1,527 1,483 6,864 5,287



44,967 41,213 175,586 149,999 Revenue, net of direct costs

80,735 81,916 326,919 304,023











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative

22,642 23,702 94,303 90,889 Research and development

22,461 20,295 88,833 79,334 Depreciation

655 627 2,347 2,451 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,375 1,491 5,981 6,764 Special charges

169 117 1,609 2,477



47,302 46,232 193,073 181,915











Results from operating activities

33,433 35,684 133,846 122,108











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(9,322) (11,205) (40,505) (39,605) Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,870 2,753 (1,680) 1,266 Interest expense – lease obligations

(126) (164) (556) (695) Finance income

2,825 2,581 10,121 6,264 Finance expenses

(8) (27) (49) (163) Other (expense) income

(424) 17 89 (1,950) Income before income taxes

28,248 29,639 101,266 87,225











Provision for income taxes

5,607 4,517 19,938 14,977









Net income for the period

$ 22,641 $ 25,122 $ 81,328 $ 72,248 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

2,882 12,394 10,249 19,800











Other comprehensive income

2,882 12,394 10,249 19,800











Comprehensive income

$ 25,523 $ 37,516 $ 91,577 $ 92,048 Earnings per share









Basic

$ 0.41 $ 0.45 $ 1.47 $ 1.31 Diluted

$ 0.41 $ 0.45 $ 1.47 $ 1.31

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months Twelve months Periods ended October 31

2024 (Unaudited) 2023 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period

$ 22,641 $ 25,122 $ 81,328 $ 72,248 Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation

655 627 2,347 2,451 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,375 1,491 5,981 6,764 Interest expense – lease obligations

126 164 556 695 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

9,322 11,205 40,505 39,605 Stock-based compensation expense

112 368 1,188 1,639 Provision for income taxes

5,607 4,517 19,938 14,977 Finance expenses and other (income) expense

432 10 (40) 2,113



40,270 43,504 151,803 140,492











Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(7,674) (11,624) (7,920) (11,244) Income taxes paid

(1,013) (3,562) (11,812) (13,950) Net cash provided by operating activities

31,583 28,318 132,071 115,298











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property and equipment, net

(516) (453) (1,977) (1,060) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

- (27,189) (43,448) (55,167) Recovery (payment) of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions

- 13 171 (999) Sale (purchase) of short-term investments

- 65 - (4) Net cash used in investing activities

( 516) (27,564) (45,254) (57,230)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of share capital

2,990 - 9,085 604 Normal course issuer bid share repurchases

(3,088) (425) (5,994) (425) Repayment of lease obligations

(1,283) (1,440) (7,030) (7,194) Dividends paid

(14,397) (12,159) (53,139) (44,765) Net cash used in financing activities

(15,778) (14,024) (57,078) (51,780) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

1,238 4,018 4,969 8,140











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

16,527 (9,252) 34,708 14,428 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

257,713 248,784 239,532 225,104 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 274,240 $ 239,532 $ 274,240 $ 239,532

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $742 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2024, respectively and nil and $2,088 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended October 31, 2024

Three months

Twelve months IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 74,731 $ 50,971 $ 125,702 $ 308,920 $ 193,585 $ 502,505 Direct costs

(25,900)

(19,067)

(44,967)

(102,390)

(73,196)

(175,586) Revenue, net of direct costs

48,831

31,904

80,735

206,530

120,389

326,919 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,235)

(13,071)

(34,306)

(90,871)

(47,238)

(138,109) Depreciation

(416)

(239)

(655)

(1,574)

(773)

(2,347) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(940)

(435)

(1,375)

(3,870)

(2,111)

(5,981) Segment profit $ 26,240 $ 18,159 $ 44,399 $ 110,215 $ 70,267 $ 180,482 Special charges









(169)









(1,609) Corporate and shared service expenses









(10,797)









(45,027) Results from operating activities







$ 33,433







$ 133,846

For the period ended October 31, 2023

Three months

Twelve months IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 78,578 $ 44,551 $ 123,129 $ 265,311 $ 188,711 $ 454,022 Direct costs

(24,337)

(16,876)

(41,213)

(78,788)

(71,211)

(149,999) Revenue, net of direct costs

54,241

27,675

81,916

186,523

117,500

304,023 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,807)

(10,450)

(32,257)

(84,493)

(45,169)

(129,662) Depreciation

(485)

(142)

(627)

(1,969)

(482)

(2,451) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(904)

(587)

(1,491)

(4,184)

(2,580)

(6,764) Segment profit $ 31,045 $ 16,496 $ 47,541 $ 95,877 $ 69,269 $ 165,146 Special charges









(117)









(2,477) Corporate and shared service expenses









(11,740)









(40,561) Results from operating activities







$ 35,684







$ 122,108





























About-Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications, networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through cash flows from operating activities as the Company has no outstanding external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com .

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free +1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 59402 A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php .

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share as measures of operating performance. Therefore, these collective Adjusted EBITDA measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (905) 946-3200, Email: [email protected]