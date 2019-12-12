Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its fourth quarter (unaudited) and year-end financial results for the period ended October 31, 2019. All of the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Revenue increased to $385.9 million for the fiscal year, compared to revenue of $342.8 million in the previous fiscal year, resulting in another record year for the Company. Revenue includes $219.6 million from hosted and maintenance services, an increase of 14.9%.

Operating expenses were $155.1 million for the year compared to $136.2 million in the prior year as the savings related to operating cost synergies were offset by the incremental costs related to acquired operations. Results from operating activities were $112.0 million compared to $103.2 million last year, a 13.9% increase. Operating expenses include special charges of $1.2 million compared to $0.4 million last year and reflect the costs related to acquisition restructuring.

Net income for the year was $70.8 million or $1.29 per diluted share compared to $57.7 million or $1.06 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 22.7%. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $115.6 million or $2.10 per diluted share compared to $106.0 million or $1.94 per diluted share last year, an increase of 9.0%.

Fourth quarter revenue was $109.3 million, a 27.4% increase compared to revenue of $85.8 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. The revenue increase primarily reflects contributions from acquisitions. Results from operating activities were $32.5 million compared to $27.3 million in the prior year's fourth quarter, which reflects the impact due to changes in product mix on gross margins and strong operating margin contributions from acquisitions. Net income for the quarter was $24.7 million or $0.45 per diluted share, an increase of 26.3% from $19.6 million or $0.36 per diluted share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $34.0 million or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $27.9 million or $0.51 per diluted share last year, with the increase being primarily attributable to incremental revenue contributions from acquisitions.

Operating expenses before special charges related to restructuring of acquired operations were $43.7 million compared to $33.5 million in the prior year's fourth quarter and reflect incremental operating costs related to acquisitions. Non-cash amortization charges on acquired software and customer relationships from acquired operations were $9.2 million for the quarter compared to $6.4 million in the prior year's fourth quarter.

Enghouse generated cash flows from operating activities of $21.7 million compared to $24.0 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year and $81.4 million for the year compared to $98.3 million in the prior year. Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $33.9 million compared to $29.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 14.9%. For the year, cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital increased 9.5% to $118.5 million. Working capital adjustments reduced operating cash flows by $12.1 million in the quarter and $37.1 million annually largely as a result of settling liabilities assumed from acquisitions.

Enghouse closed the year with $150.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $193.9 million at October 31, 2018. The cash balance was achieved after payments of $21.9 million for cash dividends, an increase of 19% from the prior year, as the Company increased its dividend for the eleventh consecutive year. The cash balance is also after the completion of six acquisitions in the year at a cost of $101.2 million, net of cash acquired. These complementary acquisitions increased revenue while expanding Enghouse's product portfolio and local presence in new countries.

Late in the fourth quarter Enghouse completed the acquisition of Eptica S.A., which further expanded the Company's footprint in France and added customer engagement software solutions powered by AI to the Company's Interactive portfolio.

Quarterly Dividend

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2020.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-792-1278 or North American Toll-Free +1-888-504-7961. Confirmation code: 9069095.

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of distinct vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a diverse software company through strategic acquisitions targeting the Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety sectors. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENGH". Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Adjusted EBITDA

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, Results from operating activities:

For the periods ended October 31 Three months

Twelve months 2019 $ 2018 $ Variance $

2019 $ 2018 $ Variance $ Total revenue 109,331 85,822 23,509

385,853 342,845 43,008















Results from operating activities 32,541 27,344 5,197

111,974 103,245 8,729















Depreciation 804 542 262

2,403 2,411 ( 8) Special charges 677 57 620

1,203 390 813 Adjusted EBITDA 34,022 27,943 6,079

115,580 106,046 9,534















Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.1% 32.6%



30.0% 30.9%

















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share 0.62 0.51 0.11

2.10 1.94 0.16

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



As at October 31,

2019 As at October 31,

2018





Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,764 $ 187,551 Short-term investments 5,505 6,386 Accounts receivable 84,982 62,085 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,147 8,951

246,398 264,973 Non-current assets:



Property and equipment 6,280 5,279 Intangible assets 121,885 59,895 Goodwill 203,298 155,419 Deferred income tax assets 12,739 9,634





Total assets $ 590,600 $ 495,200





Liabilities



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 62,813 $ 44,271 Income taxes payable 6,953 4,904 Dividends payable 6,021 4,912 Provisions 6,536 268 Deferred revenue 78,405 64,020 Current portion of long-term loans 249 122

160,977 118,497 Non-current liabilities:



Non-current portion of income taxes payable 4,434 7,466 Deferred income tax liabilities 16,197 13,115 Deferred revenue 3,665 2,169 Net employee defined benefit obligation 2,380 2,354 Long-term loans 874 1,475





Total liabilities 188,527 145,076 Shareholders' Equity









Share capital 81,576 78,997 Contributed surplus 6,677 4,866 Retained earnings 309,198 260,506 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,622 5,755 Total shareholders' equity 402,073 350,124 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 590,600 $ 495,200

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

October 31 Year ended

October 31

2019 (Unaudited) 2018 (Unaudited) 2019 2018 Revenue







Software licenses $ 26,765 $ 20,260 $ 89,093 $ 85,682 Hosted and maintenance services 60,931 48,459 219,630 191,080 Professional services 16,962 15,294 60,889 58,266 Hardware 4,673 1,809 16,241 7,817

109,331 85,822 385,853 342,845 Direct costs







Software licenses 1,403 1,396 5,461 6,863 Services 27,156 22,431 101,281 91,766 Hardware 3,823 1,066 12,061 4,793

32,382 24,893 118,803 103,422









Revenue, net of direct costs 76,949 60,929 267,050 239,423









Operating expenses







Selling, general and administrative 25,635 21,777 92,421 86,209 Research and development 17,292 11,209 59,049 47,168 Depreciation 804 542 2,403 2,411 Special charges 677 57 1,203 390

44,408 33,585 155,076 136,178









Results from operating activities 32,541 27,344 111,974 103,245









Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships (9,244) (6,386) (31,697) (28,149) Foreign exchange (loss) gains (367) 1,064 66 599 Finance income 331 198 1,805 476 Finance expenses (10) (79) (76) (213) Other income 1,765 136 2,176 2,076









Income before income taxes 25,016 22,277 84,248 78,034









Provision for income taxes 329 2,725 13,399 20,289









Net income for the period $ 24,687 $ 19,552 $ 70,849 $ 57,745 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:







Cumulative translation adjustment 2,171 (3,350) (1,795) (2,019) Unrealized loss on investments in equity securities designated at FVOCI - (1,673) - (822) Deferred income tax (expense) recovery (119) 222 (119) 109









Other comprehensive income (loss) 2,052 (4,801) (1,914) (2,732)









Comprehensive income $ 26,739 $ 14,751 $ 68,935 $ 55,013 Earnings per share







Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.36 $ 1.30 $ 1.06 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.36 $ 1.29 $ 1.06

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Share capital # * Share

capital $ Contributed

surplus $ Accumulated

other

comprehensive

(loss) income

$ Retained

earnings $ Total $













As at November 1, 2018 as previously presented 54,580,024 78,997 4,866 5,755 260,506 350,124 IFRS 9 transition adjustment - - - 781 (781) - IFRS 15 transition adjustment - - - - 1,590 1,590 Adjusted balance as at November 1, 2018 54,580,024 78,997 4,866 6,536 261,315 351,714













Net income for the year - - - - 70,849 70,849 Cumulative translation adjustment - - - (1,795) - (1,795) Deferred income tax expense - - - ( 119) - ( 119) Comprehensive income for the year - - - (1,914) 70,849 68,935 Employee share options:











Value of services recognized - - 2,268 - - 2,268 Proceeds on issuing shares 157,400 2,579 (457) - - 2,122 Dividends declared - - - - (22,966) (22,966) As at October 31, 2019 54,737,424 81,576 6,677 4,622 309,198 402,073



























As at November 1, 2017 53,986,424 71,422 4,715 8,487 221,775 306,399













Net income for the year - - - - 57,745 57,745 Cumulative translation adjustment - - - (2,019) - (2,019) Unrealized losses on investments in equity securities designated at FVOCI - - - (822) - (822) Deferred income tax recovery - - - 109 - 109 Comprehensive income for the year - - - (2,732) 57,745 55,013 Employee share options:











Value of services recognized - - 1,545 - - 1,545 Proceeds on issuing shares 593,600 7,575 (1,394) - - 6,181 Dividends declared - - - - (19,014) (19,014) As at October 31, 2018 54,580,024 78,997 4,866 5,755 260,506 350,124





* On January 25, 2019, the Company completed a share split whereby each issued and outstanding common share has been doubled. All references to capital stock, options and per share data have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the Company's two-for-one share split for the years ended October 31, 2019 and 2018.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended October 31 Year ended October 31

2019 (Unaudited) 2018 (Unaudited) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income for the period $ 24,687 $ 19,552 $ 70,849 $ 57,745









Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 804 542 2,403 2,411 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships 9,244 6,386 31,697 28,149 Stock-based compensation expense 545 374 2,268 1,545 Provision for income taxes 329 2,725 13,399 20,289 Finance expenses and other income (1,755) (57) (2,100) (1,863)

33,854 29,522 118,516 108,276









Changes in non-cash operating working capital (4,931) (295) (15,732) 6,313 Income taxes paid (7,194) (5,193) (21,409) (16,334) Net cash flows from operating activities 21,729 24,034 81,375 98,255









Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment (815) (706) (2,155) (2,244) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $2,743 (Q4/18 - $Nil), YTD 2019 - $36,708 (2018 - $1,235) (6,986) - (101,219) (9,675) Purchase consideration for prior period acquisitions - (192) (1,105) (7,137) Sale of short-term investments 2,819 711 1,709 3,197 Net cash flows used in investing activities (4,982) (187) (102,770) (15,859)









Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of share capital 774 1,354 2,122 6,181 Repayment of loans (495) (437) (1,452) (1,172) Payment of cash dividend (6,017) (4,899) (21,857) (18,422) Net cash flows used in financing activities (5,738) (3,982) (21,187) (13,413)









Effect of currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents 333 (2,079) (205) (2,040)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 11,342 17,786 (42,787) 66,943 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 133,422 169,765 187,551 120,608









Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 144,764 $ 187,551 $ 144,764 $ 187,551

Enghouse Systems Limited

Selected Segment Reporting Information

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)



For the three months ended

October 31 For the year ended

October 31

2019 (Unaudited) 2018 (Unaudited) 2019 2018









Revenue:







Asset Management Group $ 49,295 $ 40,034 $ 180,954 $ 153,559 Interactive Management Group 60,036 45,788 204,899 189,286 Total $ 109,331 $ 85,822 $ 385,853 $ 342,845



















Asset Management Group:







- Segment profit before special charges $ 16,985 $ 15,831 $ 60,327 $ 54,501 - Special charges (452) (57) (611) (390) Asset Management Group profit $ 16,533 $ 15,774 $ 59,716 $ 54,111









Interactive Management Group:







- Segment profit before special charges $ 20,082 $ 14,861 $ 65,109 $ 60,782 - Special charges (225) - (592) - Interactive Management Group profit $ 19,857 $ 14,861 $ 64,517 $ 60,782









Corporate expenses (3,849) (3,291) (12,259) (11,648) Results from operating activities $ 32,541 $ 27,344 $ 111,974 $ 103,245









Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships (9,244) (6,386) (31,697) (28,149) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (367) 1,064 66 599 Finance income 331 198 1,805 476 Finance expenses (10) (79) (76) (213) Other income 1,765 136 2,176 2,076 Income before income taxes $ 25,016 $ 22,277 $ 84,248 $ 78,034

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, Tel: (905) 946-3200, Email: investor@enghouse.com

