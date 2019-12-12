Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its fourth quarter (unaudited) and year-end financial results for the period ended October 31, 2019. All of the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Revenue increased to $385.9 million for the fiscal year, compared to revenue of $342.8 million in the previous fiscal year, resulting in another record year for the Company. Revenue includes $219.6 million from hosted and maintenance services, an increase of 14.9%.

Operating expenses were $155.1 million for the year compared to $136.2 million in the prior year as the savings related to operating cost synergies were offset by the incremental costs related to acquired operations. Results from operating activities were $112.0 million compared to $103.2 million last year, a 13.9% increase. Operating expenses include special charges of $1.2 million compared to $0.4 million last year and reflect the costs related to acquisition restructuring.

Net income for the year was $70.8 million or $1.29 per diluted share compared to $57.7 million or $1.06 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 22.7%. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $115.6 million or $2.10 per diluted share compared to $106.0 million or $1.94 per diluted share last year, an increase of 9.0%.

Fourth quarter revenue was $109.3 million, a 27.4% increase compared to revenue of $85.8 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. The revenue increase primarily reflects contributions from acquisitions. Results from operating activities were $32.5 million compared to $27.3 million in the prior year's fourth quarter, which reflects the impact due to changes in product mix on gross margins and strong operating margin contributions from acquisitions. Net income for the quarter was $24.7 million or $0.45 per diluted share, an increase of 26.3% from $19.6 million or $0.36 per diluted share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $34.0 million or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $27.9 million or $0.51 per diluted share last year, with the increase being primarily attributable to incremental revenue contributions from acquisitions.

Operating expenses before special charges related to restructuring of acquired operations were $43.7 million compared to $33.5 million in the prior year's fourth quarter and reflect incremental operating costs related to acquisitions. Non-cash amortization charges on acquired software and customer relationships from acquired operations were $9.2 million for the quarter compared to $6.4 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. 

Enghouse generated cash flows from operating activities of $21.7 million compared to $24.0 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year and $81.4 million for the year compared to $98.3 million in the prior year. Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $33.9 million compared to $29.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 14.9%. For the year, cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital increased 9.5% to $118.5 million. Working capital adjustments reduced operating cash flows by $12.1 million in the quarter and $37.1 million annually largely as a result of settling liabilities assumed from acquisitions.

Enghouse closed the year with $150.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $193.9 million at October 31, 2018. The cash balance was achieved after payments of $21.9 million for cash dividends, an increase of 19% from the prior year, as the Company increased its dividend for the eleventh consecutive year. The cash balance is also after the completion of six acquisitions in the year at a cost of $101.2 million, net of cash acquired. These complementary acquisitions increased revenue while expanding Enghouse's product portfolio and local presence in new countries.

Late in the fourth quarter Enghouse completed the acquisition of Eptica S.A., which further expanded the Company's footprint in France and added customer engagement software solutions powered by AI to the Company's Interactive portfolio.

Quarterly Dividend

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2020.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-792-1278 or North American Toll-Free +1-888-504-7961. Confirmation code: 9069095.

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of distinct vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a diverse software company through strategic acquisitions targeting the Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety sectors. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENGH". Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Adjusted EBITDA

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, Results from operating activities:

For the periods ended October 31

Three months

Twelve months

2019

$

2018

$

Variance

$

2019

$

2018

$

Variance

$

Total revenue

109,331

85,822

23,509

385,853

342,845

43,008








Results from operating activities

32,541

27,344

5,197

111,974

103,245

8,729








Depreciation

804

542

262

2,403

2,411

( 8)

Special charges

677

57

620

1,203

390

813

Adjusted EBITDA

34,022

27,943

6,079

115,580

106,046

9,534








Adjusted EBITDA margin

31.1%

32.6%

30.0%

30.9%








Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

0.62

0.51

0.11

2.10

1.94

0.16

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31,
2019

As at October 31,
2018



Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 144,764

$ 187,551

Short-term investments

5,505

6,386

Accounts receivable

84,982

62,085

Prepaid expenses and other assets

11,147

8,951

246,398

264,973

Non-current assets:

Property and equipment

6,280

5,279

Intangible assets

121,885

59,895

Goodwill

203,298

155,419

Deferred income tax assets

12,739

9,634



Total assets

$ 590,600

$ 495,200



Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$   62,813

$   44,271

Income taxes payable

6,953

4,904

Dividends payable

6,021

4,912

Provisions

6,536

268

Deferred revenue

78,405

64,020

Current portion of long-term loans

249

122

160,977

118,497

Non-current liabilities:

Non-current portion of income taxes payable

4,434

7,466

Deferred income tax liabilities

16,197

13,115

Deferred revenue

3,665

2,169

Net employee defined benefit obligation

2,380

2,354

Long-term loans

874

1,475



Total liabilities

188,527

145,076

 

Shareholders' Equity




Share capital

81,576

78,997

Contributed surplus

6,677

4,866

Retained earnings

309,198

260,506

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,622

5,755

Total shareholders' equity 

402,073

350,124

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 590,600

$ 495,200

Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Three months ended
October 31

Year ended
October 31

2019

(Unaudited)

2018

(Unaudited)

2019

2018

Revenue



Software licenses

$  26,765

$  20,260

$   89,093

$   85,682

Hosted and maintenance services

60,931

48,459

219,630

191,080

Professional services

16,962

15,294

60,889

58,266

Hardware

4,673

1,809

16,241

7,817

109,331

85,822

385,853

342,845

Direct costs



Software licenses

1,403

1,396

5,461

6,863

Services

27,156

22,431

101,281

91,766

Hardware

3,823

1,066

12,061

4,793

32,382

24,893

118,803

103,422





Revenue, net of direct costs

76,949

60,929

267,050

239,423





Operating expenses



Selling, general and administrative

25,635

21,777

92,421

86,209

Research and development

17,292

11,209

59,049

47,168

Depreciation

804

542

2,403

2,411

Special charges

677

57

1,203

390

44,408

33,585

155,076

136,178





Results from operating activities

32,541

27,344

111,974

103,245





Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(9,244)

(6,386)

(31,697)

(28,149)

Foreign exchange (loss) gains

(367)

1,064

66

599

Finance income

331

198

1,805

476

Finance expenses

(10)

(79)

(76)

(213)

Other income

1,765

136

2,176

2,076





Income before income taxes

25,016

22,277

84,248

78,034





Provision for income taxes

329

2,725

13,399

20,289





Net income for the period

$ 24,687

$  19,552

$  70,849

$  57,745

 

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:



Cumulative translation adjustment

2,171

(3,350)

(1,795)

(2,019)

Unrealized loss on investments in equity securities designated at FVOCI

-

(1,673)

-

(822)

Deferred income tax (expense) recovery

(119)

222

(119)

109





Other comprehensive income (loss)

2,052

(4,801)

(1,914)

(2,732)





Comprehensive income

$ 26,739

$ 14,751

$  68,935

$  55,013

Earnings per share



Basic

$    0.45

$    0.36

$      1.30

$      1.06

Diluted

$    0.45

$    0.36

$      1.29

$      1.06

Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Share

capital

# *

Share
capital

$

Contributed
surplus

$

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income
$

Retained
earnings

$

Total

$







As at November 1, 2018 as previously presented

54,580,024

78,997

4,866

5,755

260,506

350,124

IFRS 9 transition adjustment

-

-

-

781

(781)

-

IFRS 15 transition adjustment

-

-

-

-

1,590

1,590

Adjusted balance as at November 1, 2018

54,580,024

78,997

4,866

6,536

261,315

351,714







Net income for the year

-

-

-

-

70,849

70,849

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

(1,795)

-

(1,795)

Deferred income tax expense

-

-

-

( 119)

-

( 119)

Comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

(1,914)

70,849

68,935

Employee share options:





Value of services recognized

-

-

2,268

-

-

2,268

Proceeds on issuing shares

157,400

2,579

(457)

-

-

2,122

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

(22,966)

(22,966)

As at October 31, 2019

54,737,424

81,576

6,677

4,622

309,198

402,073














As at November 1, 2017

53,986,424

71,422

4,715

8,487

221,775

306,399







Net income for the year

-

-

-

-

57,745

57,745

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

(2,019)

-

(2,019)

Unrealized losses on investments in equity securities designated at FVOCI

-

-

-

(822)

-

(822)

Deferred income tax recovery

-

-

-

109

-

109

Comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

(2,732)

57,745

55,013

Employee share options:





Value of services recognized

-

-

1,545

-

-

1,545

Proceeds on issuing shares

593,600

7,575

(1,394)

-

-

6,181

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

(19,014)

(19,014)

As at October 31, 2018

54,580,024

78,997

4,866

5,755

260,506

350,124


*

On January 25, 2019, the Company completed a share split whereby each issued and outstanding common share has been doubled.  All references to capital stock, options and per share data have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the Company's two-for-one share split for the years ended October 31, 2019 and 2018.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

October 31

Year ended

October 31

2019

(Unaudited)

2018

(Unaudited)

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities



Net income for the period

$  24,687

$   19,552

$   70,849

$  57,745





Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

804

542

2,403

2,411

Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

9,244

6,386

31,697

28,149

Stock-based compensation expense

545

374

2,268

1,545

Provision for income taxes

329

2,725

13,399

20,289

Finance expenses and other income

(1,755)

(57)

(2,100)

(1,863)

33,854

29,522

118,516

108,276





Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(4,931)

(295)

(15,732)

6,313

Income taxes paid

(7,194)

(5,193)

(21,409)

(16,334)

Net cash flows from operating activities

21,729

24,034

81,375

98,255





Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(815)

(706)

(2,155)

(2,244)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $2,743 (Q4/18 - $Nil),

YTD 2019 - $36,708 (2018 - $1,235)

 

(6,986)

 

-

(101,219)

(9,675)

Purchase consideration for prior period acquisitions

-

(192)

(1,105)

(7,137)

Sale of short-term investments

2,819

711

1,709

3,197

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(4,982)

(187)

(102,770)

(15,859)





Cash flows from financing activities



Issuance of share capital

774

1,354

2,122

6,181

Repayment of loans

(495)

(437)

(1,452)

(1,172)

Payment of cash dividend

(6,017)

(4,899)

(21,857)

(18,422)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(5,738)

(3,982)

(21,187)

(13,413)





Effect of currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents

333

(2,079)

(205)

(2,040)





Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

11,342

17,786

(42,787)

66,943

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

133,422

169,765

187,551

120,608





Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 144,764

$  187,551

$  144,764

$  187,551

Enghouse Systems Limited
Selected Segment Reporting Information

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended
October 31

For the year ended 
October 31

2019

(Unaudited)

2018

(Unaudited)

2019

2018





Revenue:



Asset Management Group

$     49,295

$  40,034

$   180,954

$ 153,559

Interactive Management Group

60,036

45,788

204,899

189,286

Total

$   109,331

$  85,822

$   385,853

$ 342,845










Asset Management Group:





- Segment profit before special charges

$     16,985

$  15,831

$     60,327

$   54,501

- Special charges

(452)

(57)

(611)

(390)

Asset Management Group profit

$     16,533

$  15,774

$     59,716

$   54,111





Interactive Management Group:



- Segment profit before special charges

$     20,082

$  14,861

$     65,109

$   60,782

- Special charges

(225)

-

(592)

-

Interactive Management Group profit

$     19,857

$  14,861

$     64,517

$   60,782





Corporate expenses

(3,849)

(3,291)

(12,259)

(11,648)

Results from operating activities

$     32,541

$  27,344

$   111,974

$ 103,245





Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(9,244)

(6,386)

(31,697)

(28,149)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(367)

1,064

66

599

Finance income

331

198

1,805

476

Finance expenses

(10)

(79)

(76)

(213)

Other income

1,765

136

2,176

2,076

Income before income taxes

$     25,016

$  22,277

$     84,248

$   78,034

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, Tel: (905) 946-3200, Email: investor@enghouse.com

http://www.enghouse.com

Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results

