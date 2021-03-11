Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its first quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended January 31, 2021. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Key financial and operational highlights for the three months ended January 31, 2021 (compared to the same period in 2020) are as follows:

Revenue grew 7.6% to $119 .1 million;

.1 million; Results from operating activities increased 32.0% to $40 .7 million;

.7 million; Net income increased 27.9% to $20 .6 million;

.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.0% to $44 .5 million;

.5 million; Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital increased 18.6% to $41 .7 million, closing the quarter with $230 .4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

In the first quarter of 2021, hosted revenue increased 17.3% to $19.3 million as a result of ongoing initiatives to transition new and existing customers to cloud-based service agreements, notably in Enghouse's cloud contact-center business. Meanwhile, seasonality that is typically experienced in the first quarter was further exacerbated as a result of COVID-19 related lock-downs. This delayed some professional services and hardware deployments that require in-person integration and customization.

Enghouse continues to realize cost savings from remote work arrangements and reduced expenditure on its physical footprint, as the pandemic persists, with most countries experiencing a second wave. The Company's adjusted EBITDA margins increased from 31.9% to 37.4% as Enghouse continues to realize efficiencies related to increased scale after quickly integrating acquisitions and reduced travel costs.

On December 30, 2020, Enghouse acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sociedade Altitude Software Sistemas e Serviços S.A. ("Altitude"). Headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, Altitude provides omni-channel contact center solutions for small and large organizations, with a focus on the business process outsourcing market segment. Its modular software suite supports all media channels and has strong inbound and outbound capabilities for both on premise and hosted contact center activities.

The acquisition of Altitude extends our presence to Portugal and further expands our operations in Spain, Brazil and Mexico enabling us to capture additional opportunities within these markets. Efforts to onboard the Altitude team and align their processes with those of Enghouse were almost completed by the end of the first quarter.

Dividends:

As previously announced on December 17, 2020, the Board of Directors approved a special dividend of $1.50 per common share, which was paid on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2021.

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share, an increase of 18% over the prior dividend, payable on May 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021. This represents the thirteenth consecutive year in which the company increased its dividend by over 10%.

With substantial cash balances, no debt, significant operating cash flow, low interest rates and the ability to access additional capital, as needed, we believe that we will continue to have sufficient funding available for operations and additional acquisitions.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended January 31 Three months

2021

2020 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 119,100 $ 110,656 8,444 7.6













Direct costs

31,508

32,477 (969) (3.0) Revenue, net of direct costs $ 87,592 $ 78,179 9,413 12.0 As a % of revenue

73.5%

70.7%

















Operating expenses

46,510

45,760 750 1.6 Special charges

383

1,576 (1,193) (75.7) Results from operating activities $ 40,699 $ 30,843 9,856 32.0 As a % of revenue

34.2%

27.9%

















Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(10,774)

(10,080) (694) (6.9) Foreign exchange gains (losses)

(3,110)

347 (3,457) (996.3) Interest expense – lease obligations

(329)

(262) (67) - Finance income

80

351 (271) (77.2) Finance expenses

(81)

(18) (63) (350.0) Other income

(324)

(414) 90 21.7 Income before income taxes $ 26,161 $ 20,767 5,394 26.0 Provision for income taxes

5,519

4,631 888 19.2 Net Income for the period $ 20,642 $ 16,136 4,506 27.9













Basic earnings per share

0.37

0.29 0.08 27.6 Diluted earnings per share

0.37

0.29 0.08 27.6













Operating cash flows

20,545

19,933 612 3.1 Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital

41,715

35,183 6,532 18.6













Adjusted EBITDA











Results from operating activities

40,699

30,843 9,856 32.0













Depreciation

735

887 (152) (17.1) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,703

2,023 680 33.6 Special charges

383

1,576 (1,193) (75.7) Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,520 $ 35,329 9,191 26.0













Adjusted EBITDA margin

37.4%

31.9%

















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.80 $ 0.64 0.16 25.0















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at January 31,

2021 As at October 31, 2020 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 225,977 $ 244,792 Short-term investments



4,394

6,999 Accounts receivable



115,830

90,789 Prepaid expenses and other assets



16,478

14,772





362,679

357,352 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



6,754

6,301 Right-of-use assets



37,983

42,832 Intangible assets



136,887

123,616 Goodwill



229,569

217,426 Deferred income tax assets



19,221

16,119





430,414

406,294



$ 793,093 $ 763,646











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 83,633 $ 80,339 Income taxes payable



10,328

13,245 Dividends payable



90,502

7,472 Provisions



8,745

5,697 Deferred revenue



108,051

89,927 Lease obligations



8,537

9,914





309,796

206,594 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



3,043

3,829 Deferred income tax liabilities



21,195

14,782 Deferred revenue



5,314

7,021 Net employee defined benefit obligation



2,859

2,855 Lease obligations



28,529

32,242





60,940

60,729





370,736

267,323 Shareholders' equity









Share capital



99,594

99,405 Contributed surplus



7,156

6,583 Retained earnings



309,518

379,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income



6,089

10,957





422,357

496,323



$ 793,093 $ 763,646

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)



(unaudited)

Three months Periods ended January 31

2021 2020 Revenue





Software licenses

$ 28,300 $ 28,400 Hosted and maintenance services

72,243 64,353 Professional services

15,829 15,183 Hardware

2,728 2,720



119,100 110,656 Direct costs





Software licenses

1,201 2,450 Services

28,472 28,346 Hardware

1,835 1,681



31,508 32,477 Revenue, net of direct costs

87,592 78,179







Operating expenses





Selling, general and administrative

22,951 24,682 Research and development

20,121 18,168 Depreciation

735 887 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,703 2,023 Special charges

383 1,576



46,893 47,336







Results from operating activities

40,699 30,843







Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(10,774) (10,080) Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(3,110) 347 Interest expense – lease obligations

(329) (262) Finance income

80 351 Finance expenses

(81) (18) Other expense

(324) (414) Income before income taxes

26,161 20,767







Provision for income taxes

5,519 4,631





Net income for the period

$ 20,642 $ 16,136 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment

(4,868) 2,320







Other comprehensive (loss) income

(4,868) 2,320







Comprehensive income

$ 15,774 $ 18,456 Earnings per share





Basic

$ 0.37 $ 0.29 Diluted

$ 0.37 $ 0.29

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months Periods ended January 31

2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income

$ 20,642 $ 16,136 Adjustments for non-cash items











Depreciation

735 887 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,703 2,023 Interest expense – lease obligations

329 262 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

10,774 10,080 Stock-based compensation expense

608 732 Provision for income taxes

5,519 4,631 Finance expenses and other (income) expenses

405 432



41,715 35,183







Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(11,355) (10,300) Income taxes paid

(9,815) (4,950) Net cash provided by operating activities

20,545 19,933







INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchase of property and equipment

(678) (439) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(27,829) (49,445) Sale (purchase) of short-term investments

2,546 (7) Net cash used in investing activities

(25,961) (49,891)







FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Issuance of share capital

154 4,784 Repayment of loans

- (62) Repayment of lease obligations

(2,830) (2,866) Dividends paid

(7,472) (6,021) Net cash used in financing activities

(10,148) (4,165) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(3,251) 810







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(18,815) (33,313) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

244,792 144,764 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 225,977 $ 111,451



* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $1,463 and $6,906 for the three months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended January 31, 2021 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 70,303 $ 48,797 $ 119,100 Direct costs

(15,457)

(16,051)

(31,508) Revenue, net of direct costs

54,846

32,746

87,592 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(22,663)

(12,125)

(34,788) Depreciation of property and equipment

(671)

(64)

(735) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,818)

(885)

(2,703) Segment profit $ 29,694 $ 19,672 $ 49,366 Special charges









(383) Corporate and shared service expenses









(8,284) Results from operating activities







$ 40,699

























Three months ended January 31, 2020 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 62,873 $ 47,783 $ 110,656 Direct costs

(15,214)

(17,263)

(32,477) Revenue, net of direct costs

47,659

30,520

78,179 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,219)

(12,668)

(33,887) Depreciation of property and equipment

(455)

(432)

(887) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,058)

(965)

(2,023) Segment profit $ 24,927 $ 16,455 $ 41,382 Special charges









(1,576) Corporate and shared service expenses









(8,963) Results from operating activities







$ 30,843

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next-generation software-defined networks. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-689-4521 or North American Toll-Free +1-833-235-7649. Confirmation code: 5057458. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

****

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (905) 946-3200, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.enghouse.com

