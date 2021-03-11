Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its first quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended January 31, 2021.  All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Key financial and operational highlights for the three months ended January 31, 2021 (compared to the same period in 2020) are as follows:

  • Revenue grew 7.6%  to $119.1 million;
  • Results from operating activities increased 32.0% to $40.7 million;
  • Net income increased 27.9% to $20.6 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.0% to $44.5 million;
  • Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital increased 18.6% to $41.7 million, closing the quarter with $230.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

In the first quarter of 2021, hosted revenue increased 17.3% to $19.3 million as a result of ongoing initiatives to transition new and existing customers to cloud-based service agreements, notably in Enghouse's cloud contact-center business. Meanwhile, seasonality that is typically experienced in the first quarter was further exacerbated as a result of COVID-19 related lock-downs. This delayed some professional services and hardware deployments that require in-person integration and customization.

Enghouse continues to realize cost savings from remote work arrangements and reduced expenditure on its physical footprint, as the pandemic persists, with most countries experiencing a second wave. The Company's adjusted EBITDA margins increased from 31.9% to 37.4% as Enghouse continues to realize efficiencies related to increased scale after quickly integrating acquisitions and reduced travel costs.

On December 30, 2020, Enghouse acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sociedade Altitude Software Sistemas e Serviços S.A. ("Altitude"). Headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, Altitude provides omni-channel contact center solutions for small and large organizations, with a focus on the business process outsourcing market segment. Its modular software suite supports all media channels and has strong inbound and outbound capabilities for both on premise and hosted contact center activities.

The acquisition of Altitude extends our presence to Portugal and further expands our operations in Spain, Brazil and Mexico enabling us to capture additional opportunities within these markets. Efforts to onboard the Altitude team and align their processes with those of Enghouse were almost completed by the end of the first quarter.

Dividends:

As previously announced on December 17, 2020, the Board of Directors approved a special dividend of $1.50 per common share, which was paid on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2021.

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share, an increase of 18% over the prior dividend, payable on May 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021. This represents the thirteenth consecutive year in which the company increased its dividend by over 10%.

With substantial cash balances, no debt, significant operating cash flow, low interest rates and the ability to access additional capital, as needed, we believe that we will continue to have sufficient funding available for operations and additional acquisitions.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

For the period ended January 31

Three months

2021

2020

 Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue

$

119,100

$

110,656

8,444

7.6







Direct costs

31,508

32,477

(969)

(3.0)

Revenue, net of direct costs

$

87,592

$

78,179

9,413

12.0

As a % of revenue

73.5%

70.7%








Operating expenses

46,510

45,760

750

1.6

Special charges

383

1,576

(1,193)

(75.7)

Results from operating activities

$

40,699

$

30,843

9,856

32.0

As a % of revenue

34.2%

27.9%








Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(10,774)

(10,080)

(694)

(6.9)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

(3,110)

347

(3,457)

(996.3)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(329)

(262)

(67)

-

Finance income

80

351

(271)

(77.2)

Finance expenses

(81)

(18)

(63)

(350.0)

Other income


(324)

(414)

90

21.7

Income before income taxes

$

26,161

$

20,767

5,394

26.0

Provision for income taxes

5,519

4,631

888

19.2

Net Income for the period

$

20,642

$

16,136

4,506

27.9







Basic earnings per share

0.37

0.29

0.08

27.6

Diluted earnings per share

0.37

0.29

0.08

27.6







Operating cash flows

20,545

19,933

612

3.1

Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital

41,715

35,183

6,532

18.6







Adjusted EBITDA





Results from operating activities

40,699

30,843

9,856

32.0







Depreciation


735

887

(152)

(17.1)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,703

2,023

680

33.6

Special charges

383

1,576

(1,193)

(75.7)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

44,520

$

35,329

9,191

26.0







Adjusted EBITDA margin

37.4%

31.9%








Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

$

0.80

$

0.64

0.16

25.0







Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

   As at January 31,
2021

As at October 31,

2020

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

225,977

$

244,792

   Short-term investments

4,394

6,999

   Accounts receivable

115,830

90,789

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

16,478

14,772



362,679

357,352

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

6,754

6,301

   Right-of-use assets

37,983

42,832

   Intangible assets

136,887

123,616

   Goodwill

229,569

217,426

   Deferred income tax assets

19,221

16,119



430,414

406,294


$

793,093

$

763,646






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

83,633

$

80,339

   Income taxes payable

10,328

13,245

   Dividends payable

90,502

7,472

   Provisions

8,745

5,697

   Deferred revenue

108,051

89,927

   Lease obligations

8,537

9,914



309,796

206,594

Non-current liabilities:




   Income taxes payable

3,043

3,829

   Deferred income tax liabilities

21,195

14,782

   Deferred revenue

5,314

7,021

   Net employee defined benefit obligation

2,859

2,855

   Lease obligations

28,529

32,242



60,940

60,729



370,736

267,323

 

Shareholders' equity




   Share capital

99,594

99,405

   Contributed surplus



7,156

6,583

   Retained earnings

309,518

379,378

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

6,089

10,957



422,357

496,323


$

793,093

$

763,646

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

 (unaudited)                                            


Three months

Periods ended January 31

2021

2020

 

Revenue


     Software licenses

$

28,300

$

28,400

     Hosted and maintenance services

72,243

64,353

     Professional services

15,829

15,183

     Hardware

2,728

2,720


119,100

110,656

Direct costs


     Software licenses

1,201

2,450

     Services

28,472

28,346

     Hardware

1,835

1,681


31,508

32,477

Revenue, net of direct costs

87,592

78,179




Operating expenses


     Selling, general and administrative

22,951

24,682

     Research and development

20,121

18,168

     Depreciation


735

887

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,703

2,023

     Special charges

383

1,576


46,893

47,336




Results from operating activities

40,699

30,843




Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships  


(10,774)

(10,080)

Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(3,110)

347

Interest expense – lease obligations

(329)

(262)

Finance income

80

351

Finance expenses

(81)

(18)

Other expense

(324)

(414)

Income before income taxes

26,161

20,767




Provision for income taxes

5,519

4,631



Net income for the period

$

20,642

$

16,136

 

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:

Cumulative translation adjustment

(4,868)

2,320




Other comprehensive (loss) income

(4,868)

2,320




Comprehensive income

$

15,774

$

18,456

Earnings per share


Basic

$

0.37

$

0.29

Diluted

$

0.37

$

0.29

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 (unaudited)

 

Three months

Periods ended January 31

2021

2020

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES


Net income

$

20,642

$

16,136

Adjustments for non-cash items





   Depreciation

735

887

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,703

2,023

   Interest expense – lease obligations

329

262

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

10,774

10,080

   Stock-based compensation expense

608

732

   Provision for income taxes

5,519

4,631

   Finance expenses and other (income) expenses

405

432


41,715

35,183




Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(11,355)

(10,300)

Income taxes paid

(9,815)

(4,950)

Net cash provided by operating activities

20,545

19,933




INVESTING ACTIVITIES


Purchase of property and equipment

(678)

(439)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(27,829)

(49,445)

Sale (purchase) of short-term investments

2,546

(7)

Net cash used in investing activities

(25,961)

(49,891)




FINANCING ACTIVITIES


Issuance of share capital

154

4,784

Repayment of loans

-

(62)

Repayment of lease obligations

(2,830)

(2,866)

Dividends paid

(7,472)

(6,021)

Net cash used in financing activities

(10,148)

(4,165)

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(3,251)

810




Decrease in cash and cash equivalents


(18,815)

(33,313)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

244,792

144,764

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

225,977

$

111,451

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $1,463 and $6,906 for the three months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended January 31, 2021

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

70,303

$

48,797

$

119,100

Direct costs

(15,457)

(16,051)

(31,508)

Revenue, net of direct costs

54,846

32,746

87,592

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(22,663)

(12,125)

(34,788)

Depreciation of property and equipment

(671)

(64)

(735)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,818)

(885)

(2,703)

Segment profit

$

29,694

$

19,672

$

49,366

Special charges




(383)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(8,284)

Results from operating activities



$

40,699












Three months ended January 31, 2020

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

62,873

$

47,783

$

110,656

Direct costs

(15,214)

(17,263)

(32,477)

Revenue, net of direct costs

47,659

30,520

78,179

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,219)

(12,668)

(33,887)

Depreciation of property and equipment

(455)

(432)

(887)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,058)

(965)

(2,023)

Segment profit

$

24,927

$

16,455

$

41,382

Special charges




(1,576)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(8,963)

Results from operating activities



$

30,843

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next-generation software-defined networks. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-689-4521 or North American Toll-Free +1-833-235-7649. Confirmation code: 5057458. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

****

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

