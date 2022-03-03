Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results
MARKHAM, ON, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its first quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended January 31, 2022. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Financial and operational highlights for the three months ended January 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended January 31, 2021 are as follows:
- Revenue achieved was $111.1 million compared to revenue of $119.1 million;
- Results from operating activities was $35.7 million compared to $40.7 million;
- Net income increased to $21.6 million compared to $20.6 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA was $38.6 million compared to $44.5 million;
- Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $38.7 million compared to $41.7 million.
Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $111.1 million compared to revenue of $119.1 million in the prior year. While revenue for the first quarter of the comparative year had mostly returned to pre-COVID volumes it represents the tail-end of a period positively impacted by an influx of COVID related demand for our remote-work and visual computing solutions. Revenue for the quarter was also negatively impacted by $4.4 million as a result of foreign exchange compared to the prior year. We also continue to experience a shift towards cloud offerings, particularly in the contact center market.
Net income for the quarter was $21.6 million or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $20.6 million or $0.37 per diluted share last year. The increase in Net income is a result of lower costs and higher other income despite lower revenues relative to the comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.6 million or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $44.5 million or $0.80 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.
Enghouse closed the quarter with $214.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $198.8 million at October 31, 2021 with no external debt. The cash balance was achieved after making payments of $8.9 million for dividends in the first quarter. Enghouse remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, investing in products while ensuring profitability and maximizing operating cashflows. As a result, Enghouse continues to replenish its acquisition capital while annually increasing its eligible quarterly dividend.
Quarterly dividends:
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share, an increase of 16% over the prior dividend, payable on May 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2022. This represents the 14th consecutive year in which the company increased its dividend by over 10%.
Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
For the period ended January 31
|
Three months
|
2022
|
2021
|
Var ($)
|
Var (%)
|
Revenue
|
$
|
111,102
|
$
|
119,100
|
(7,998)
|
(6.7)
|
Direct costs
|
32,828
|
31,508
|
1,320
|
4.2
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
$
|
78,274
|
$
|
87,592
|
(9,318)
|
(10.6)
|
As a % of revenue
|
70.5%
|
73.5%
|
Operating expenses
|
42,551
|
46,510
|
(3,959)
|
(8.5)
|
Special charges
|
18
|
383
|
(365)
|
(95.3)
|
Results from operating activities
|
$
|
35,705
|
$
|
40,699
|
(4,994)
|
(12.3)
|
As a % of revenue
|
32.1%
|
34.2%
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
(9,657)
|
(10,774)
|
1,117
|
10.4
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
(336)
|
(3,110)
|
2,774
|
89.2
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
(202)
|
(329)
|
127
|
38.6
|
Finance income
|
129
|
80
|
49
|
61.3
|
Finance expenses
|
(23)
|
(81)
|
58
|
71.6
|
Other income (expenses)
|
1,000
|
(324)
|
1,324
|
408.6
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
26,616
|
$
|
26,161
|
455
|
1.7
|
Provision for income taxes
|
5,019
|
5,519
|
(500)
|
(9.1)
|
Net Income for the period
|
$
|
21,597
|
$
|
20,642
|
955
|
4.6
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.39
|
0.37
|
0.02
|
5.4
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.39
|
0.37
|
0.02
|
5.4
|
Operating cash flows
|
24,342
|
20,545
|
3,797
|
18.5
|
Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital
|
38,743
|
41,715
|
(2,972)
|
(7.1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Results from operating activities
|
35,705
|
40,699
|
(4,994)
|
(12.3)
|
Depreciation
|
720
|
735
|
(15)
|
2.0
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
2,112
|
2,703
|
(591)
|
21.9
|
Special charges
|
18
|
383
|
(365)
|
95.3
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
38,555
|
$
|
44,520
|
(5,965)
|
(13.4)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
34.7%
|
37.4%
|
Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
0.80
|
( 0.11)
|
(13.8)
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
|
As at January 31,
|
As at October 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
210,899
|
$
|
195,890
|
Short-term investments
|
3,915
|
2,944
|
Accounts receivable
|
108,927
|
89,374
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
13,669
|
13,322
|
Income taxes recoverable
|
-
|
2,130
|
337,410
|
303,660
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property and equipment
|
5,090
|
6,246
|
Right-of-use assets
|
24,153
|
25,943
|
Intangible assets
|
93,038
|
101,822
|
Goodwill
|
223,194
|
223,021
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
16,399
|
13,932
|
361,874
|
370,964
|
$
|
699,284
|
$
|
674,624
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
61,690
|
$
|
71,506
|
Income taxes payable
|
1,373
|
-
|
Dividends payable
|
8,889
|
8,889
|
Provisions
|
3,933
|
5,588
|
Deferred revenue
|
100,222
|
80,614
|
Lease obligations
|
8,130
|
7,941
|
184,237
|
174,538
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Income taxes payable
|
2,325
|
2,949
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
14,046
|
13,392
|
Deferred revenue
|
8,574
|
9,111
|
Net employee defined benefit obligation
|
2,655
|
2,663
|
Lease obligations
|
15,889
|
17,660
|
43,489
|
45,775
|
227,726
|
220,313
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Share capital
|
106,470
|
106,470
|
Contributed surplus
|
7,819
|
7,406
|
Retained earnings
|
367,727
|
355,019
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(10,458)
|
(14,584)
|
471,558
|
454,311
|
$
|
699,284
|
$
|
674,624
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three months
|
Periods ended January 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenue
Software licenses
|
$
|
23,778
|
$
|
28,300
|
Hosted and maintenance services
|
66,427
|
72,243
|
Professional services
|
17,952
|
15,829
|
Hardware
|
2,945
|
2,728
|
111,102
|
119,100
|
Direct costs
|
Software licenses
|
1,327
|
1,201
|
Services
|
29,594
|
28,472
|
Hardware
|
1,907
|
1,835
|
32,828
|
31,508
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
78,274
|
87,592
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
22,407
|
22,951
|
Research and development
|
17,312
|
20,121
|
Depreciation
|
720
|
735
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
2,112
|
2,703
|
Special charges
|
18
|
383
|
42,569
|
46,893
|
Results from operating activities
|
35,705
|
40,699
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
(9,657)
|
(10,774)
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
(336)
|
(3,110)
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
(202)
|
(329)
|
Finance income
|
129
|
80
|
Finance expenses
|
(23)
|
(81)
|
Other income (expenses)
|
1,000
|
( 324)
|
Income before income taxes
|
26,616
|
26,161
|
Provision for income taxes
|
5,019
|
5,519
|
Net income for the period
|
$
|
21,597
|
$
|
20,642
|
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:
|
Cumulative translation adjustment
|
4,126
|
(4,868)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
4,126
|
(4,868)
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
25,723
|
$
|
15,774
|
Earnings per share
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.37
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.37
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
|
Three months
|
Periods ended January 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income for the period
|
$
|
21,597
|
$
|
20,642
|
Adjustments for non-cash items
|
Depreciation
|
720
|
735
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
2,112
|
2,703
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
202
|
329
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
9,657
|
10,774
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
413
|
608
|
Provision for income taxes
|
5,019
|
5,519
|
Finance and other (expenses) income
|
(977)
|
405
|
38,743
|
41,715
|
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
|
(11,202)
|
(11,355)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(3,199)
|
(9,815)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
24,342
|
20,545
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Sale (purchase) of property and equipment
|
235
|
(678)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*
|
-
|
(27,829)
|
Sale of short-term investments
|
-
|
2,546
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
235
|
(25,961)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Issuance of share capital
|
-
|
154
|
Repayment of lease obligations
|
(2,093)
|
(2,830)
|
Dividends paid
|
(8,889)
|
(7,472)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(10,982)
|
(10,148)
|
Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|
1,414
|
(3,251)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
15,009
|
(18,815)
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|
195,890
|
244,792
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|
$
|
210,899
|
$
|
225,977
|
* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $1,463 for the three months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three months ended January 31, 2022
|
IMG
|
AMG
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
$
|
61,871
|
$
|
49,231
|
$
|
111,102
|
Direct costs
|
(15,444)
|
(17,384)
|
(32,828)
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
46,427
|
31,847
|
78,274
|
Operating expenses excluding special charges
|
(19,551)
|
(11,172)
|
(30,723)
|
Depreciation
|
(596)
|
(124)
|
(720)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
(1,327)
|
(785)
|
(2,112)
|
Segment profit
|
$
|
24,953
|
$
|
19,766
|
$
|
44,719
|
Special charges
|
(18)
|
Corporate and shared service expenses
|
(8,996)
|
Results from operating activities
|
$
|
35,705
|
Three months ended January 31, 2021
|
IMG
|
AMG
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
$
|
70,303
|
$
|
48,797
|
$
|
119,100
|
Direct costs
|
(15,457)
|
(16,051)
|
(31,508)
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
54,846
|
32,746
|
87,592
|
Operating expenses excluding special charges
|
(22,663)
|
(12,125)
|
(34,788)
|
Depreciation
|
(671)
|
(64)
|
(735)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
(1,818)
|
(885)
|
(2,703)
|
Segment profit
|
$
|
29,694
|
$
|
19,672
|
$
|
49,366
|
Special charges
|
(383)
|
Corporate and shared service expenses
|
(8,284)
|
Results from operating activities
|
$
|
40,699
About Enghouse
Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on telehealth, visual computing and communications networks. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call
+1-647-689-4521 or North American Toll-Free +1-833-235-7649. Confirmation code: 8096823. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.
The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.
SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited
For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, (905) 946-3200, [email protected]
