Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

Enghouse Systems Limited

Mar 03, 2022, 16:00 ET

MARKHAM, ON, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its first quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended January 31, 2022.  All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three months ended January 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended January 31, 2021 are as follows:

  • Revenue achieved was $111.1 million compared to revenue of $119.1 million;
  • Results from operating activities was $35.7 million compared to $40.7 million;
  • Net income increased to $21.6 million compared to $20.6 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $38.6 million compared to $44.5 million;
  • Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $38.7 million compared to $41.7 million.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $111.1 million compared to revenue of $119.1 million in the prior year. While revenue for the first quarter of the comparative year had mostly returned to pre-COVID volumes it represents the tail-end of a period positively impacted by an influx of COVID related demand for our remote-work and visual computing solutions. Revenue for the quarter was also negatively impacted by $4.4 million as a result of foreign exchange compared to the prior year. We also continue to experience a shift towards cloud offerings, particularly in the contact center market.

Net income for the quarter was $21.6 million or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $20.6 million or $0.37 per diluted share last year. The increase in Net income is a result of lower costs and higher other income despite lower revenues relative to the comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.6 million or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $44.5 million or $0.80 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021. 

Enghouse closed the quarter with $214.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $198.8 million at October 31, 2021 with no external debt. The cash balance was achieved after making payments of $8.9 million for dividends in the first quarter. Enghouse remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, investing in products while ensuring profitability and maximizing operating cashflows. As a result, Enghouse continues to replenish its acquisition capital while annually increasing its eligible quarterly dividend.

Quarterly dividends: 
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share, an increase of 16% over the prior dividend, payable on May 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2022. This represents the 14th consecutive year in which the company increased its dividend by over 10%.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended January 31

Three months








2022

2021

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue






$

111,102

$

119,100

(7,998)

(6.7)














Direct costs







32,828

31,508

1,320

4.2

Revenue, net of direct costs






$

78,274

$

87,592

(9,318)

(10.6)

As a % of revenue







70.5%

73.5%















Operating expenses







42,551

46,510

(3,959)

(8.5)

Special charges







18

383

(365)

(95.3)

Results from operating activities






$

35,705

$

40,699

(4,994)

(12.3)

As a % of revenue







32.1%

34.2%















Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships







(9,657)

(10,774)

1,117

10.4

Foreign exchange losses







(336)

(3,110)

2,774

89.2

Interest expense – lease obligations







(202)

(329)

127

38.6

Finance income







129

80

49

61.3

Finance expenses







(23)

(81)

58

71.6

Other income (expenses)







1,000

(324)

1,324

408.6

Income before income taxes






$

26,616

$

26,161

455

1.7

Provision for income taxes







5,019

5,519

(500)

(9.1)

Net Income for the period






$

21,597

$

20,642

955

4.6














Basic earnings per share







0.39

0.37

0.02

5.4

Diluted earnings per share







0.39

0.37

0.02

5.4














Operating cash flows







24,342

20,545

3,797

18.5

Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital







38,743

41,715

(2,972)

(7.1)














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities







35,705

40,699

(4,994)

(12.3)














Depreciation









720

735

(15)

2.0

Depreciation of right-of-use assets







2,112

2,703

(591)

21.9

Special charges







18

383

(365)

95.3

Adjusted EBITDA






$

38,555

$

44,520

(5,965)

(13.4)














Adjusted EBITDA margin







34.7%

37.4%















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share






$

0.69

$

0.80

( 0.11)

(13.8)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

   As at January 31,
2021

As at October 31,
2021

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

210,899

$

195,890

   Short-term investments

3,915

2,944

   Accounts receivable

108,927

89,374

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

13,669

13,322

   Income taxes recoverable

-

2,130



337,410

303,660

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

5,090

6,246

   Right-of-use assets

24,153

25,943

   Intangible assets

93,038

101,822

   Goodwill

223,194

223,021

   Deferred income tax assets

16,399

13,932



361,874

370,964


$

699,284

$

674,624






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

61,690

$

71,506

   Income taxes payable

1,373

-

   Dividends payable

8,889

8,889

   Provisions

3,933

5,588

   Deferred revenue

100,222

80,614

   Lease obligations

8,130

7,941



184,237

174,538

Non-current liabilities:




   Income taxes payable

2,325

2,949

   Deferred income tax liabilities

14,046

13,392

   Deferred revenue

8,574

9,111

   Net employee defined benefit obligation

2,655

2,663

   Lease obligations

15,889

17,660



43,489

45,775



227,726

220,313

 

Shareholders' equity




   Share capital

106,470

106,470

   Contributed surplus



7,819

7,406

   Retained earnings

367,727

355,019

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,458)

(14,584)



471,558

454,311


$

699,284

$

674,624

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)                                            



Three months

Periods ended January 31


2022

2021






Revenue

     Software licenses


 

$

23,778

$

28,300

     Hosted and maintenance services


66,427

72,243

     Professional services


17,952

15,829

     Hardware


2,945

2,728




111,102

119,100

Direct costs




     Software licenses


1,327

1,201

     Services


29,594

28,472

     Hardware


1,907

1,835




32,828

31,508

Revenue, net of direct costs


78,274

87,592






Operating expenses




     Selling, general and administrative


22,407

22,951

     Research and development


17,312

20,121

     Depreciation




720

735

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets


2,112

2,703

     Special charges


18

383




42,569

46,893






Results from operating activities


35,705

40,699






Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   




(9,657)

(10,774)

Foreign exchange losses


(336)

(3,110)

Interest expense – lease obligations


(202)

(329)

Finance income


129

80

Finance expenses


(23)

(81)

Other income (expenses)


1,000

( 324)

Income before income taxes


26,616

26,161






Provision for income taxes


5,019

5,519





Net income for the period


$

21,597

$

20,642

 

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment


4,126

(4,868)






Other comprehensive income (loss)


4,126

(4,868)






Comprehensive income


$

25,723

$

15,774

Earnings per share




Basic


$

0.39

$

0.37

Diluted


$

0.39

$

0.37

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

 

Three months

Periods ended January 31


2022

2021

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the period


$

21,597

$

20,642

Adjustments for non-cash items









   Depreciation


720

735

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets


2,112

2,703

   Interest expense – lease obligations


202

329

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships


9,657

10,774

   Stock-based compensation expense


413

608

   Provision for income taxes


5,019

5,519

   Finance and other (expenses) income


(977)

405




38,743

41,715






Changes in non-cash operating working capital


(11,202)

(11,355)

Income taxes paid


(3,199)

(9,815)

Net cash provided by operating activities


24,342

20,545






INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Sale (purchase) of property and equipment


235

(678)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*


-

(27,829)

Sale of short-term investments


-

2,546

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


235

(25,961)






FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of share capital


-

154

Repayment of lease obligations


(2,093)

(2,830)

Dividends paid


(8,889)

(7,472)

Net cash used in financing activities


(10,982)

(10,148)

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents


1,414

 

(3,251)






Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents




15,009

(18,815)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period


195,890

244,792

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period


$

210,899

$

225,977

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $1,463 for the three months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended January 31, 2022

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

61,871

$

49,231

$

111,102

Direct costs

(15,444)

(17,384)

(32,828)

Revenue, net of direct costs

46,427

31,847

78,274

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(19,551)

(11,172)

(30,723)

Depreciation

(596)

(124)

(720)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,327)

(785)

(2,112)

Segment profit

$

24,953

$

19,766

$

44,719

Special charges




(18)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(8,996)

Results from operating activities



$

35,705








Three months ended January 31, 2021

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

70,303

$

48,797

$

119,100

Direct costs

(15,457)

(16,051)

(31,508)

Revenue, net of direct costs

54,846

32,746

87,592

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(22,663)

(12,125)

(34,788)

Depreciation

(671)

(64)

(735)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,818)

(885)

(2,703)

Segment profit

$

29,694

$

19,672

$

49,366

Special charges




(383)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(8,284)

Results from operating activities



$

40,699

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on telehealth, visual computing and communications networks. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call
+1-647-689-4521 or North American Toll-Free +1-833-235-7649. Confirmation code: 8096823. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

