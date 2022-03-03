Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its first quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended January 31, 2022. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three months ended January 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended January 31, 2021 are as follows:

Revenue achieved was $111 .1 million compared to revenue of $119 .1 million;

.1 million compared to revenue of .1 million; Results from operating activities was $35 .7 million compared to $40 .7 million;

.7 million compared to .7 million; Net income increased to $21 .6 million compared to $20 .6 million;

.6 million compared to .6 million; Adjusted EBITDA was $38 .6 million compared to $44 .5 million;

.6 million compared to .5 million; Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $38 .7 million compared to $41 .7 million.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $111.1 million compared to revenue of $119.1 million in the prior year. While revenue for the first quarter of the comparative year had mostly returned to pre-COVID volumes it represents the tail-end of a period positively impacted by an influx of COVID related demand for our remote-work and visual computing solutions. Revenue for the quarter was also negatively impacted by $4.4 million as a result of foreign exchange compared to the prior year. We also continue to experience a shift towards cloud offerings, particularly in the contact center market.

Net income for the quarter was $21.6 million or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $20.6 million or $0.37 per diluted share last year. The increase in Net income is a result of lower costs and higher other income despite lower revenues relative to the comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.6 million or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $44.5 million or $0.80 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.

Enghouse closed the quarter with $214.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $198.8 million at October 31, 2021 with no external debt. The cash balance was achieved after making payments of $8.9 million for dividends in the first quarter. Enghouse remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, investing in products while ensuring profitability and maximizing operating cashflows. As a result, Enghouse continues to replenish its acquisition capital while annually increasing its eligible quarterly dividend.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share, an increase of 16% over the prior dividend, payable on May 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2022. This represents the 14th consecutive year in which the company increased its dividend by over 10%.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended January 31



Three months















2022

2021 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue













$ 111,102 $ 119,100 (7,998) (6.7)



























Direct costs















32,828

31,508 1,320 4.2 Revenue, net of direct costs













$ 78,274 $ 87,592 (9,318) (10.6) As a % of revenue















70.5%

73.5%































Operating expenses















42,551

46,510 (3,959) (8.5) Special charges















18

383 (365) (95.3) Results from operating activities













$ 35,705 $ 40,699 (4,994) (12.3) As a % of revenue















32.1%

34.2%































Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships















(9,657)

(10,774) 1,117 10.4 Foreign exchange losses















(336)

(3,110) 2,774 89.2 Interest expense – lease obligations















(202)

(329) 127 38.6 Finance income















129

80 49 61.3 Finance expenses















(23)

(81) 58 71.6 Other income (expenses)















1,000

(324) 1,324 408.6 Income before income taxes













$ 26,616 $ 26,161 455 1.7 Provision for income taxes















5,019

5,519 (500) (9.1) Net Income for the period













$ 21,597 $ 20,642 955 4.6



























Basic earnings per share















0.39

0.37 0.02 5.4 Diluted earnings per share















0.39

0.37 0.02 5.4



























Operating cash flows















24,342

20,545 3,797 18.5 Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital















38,743

41,715 (2,972) (7.1)



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities















35,705

40,699 (4,994) (12.3)



























Depreciation















720

735 (15) 2.0 Depreciation of right-of-use assets















2,112

2,703 (591) 21.9 Special charges















18

383 (365) 95.3 Adjusted EBITDA













$ 38,555 $ 44,520 (5,965) (13.4)



























Adjusted EBITDA margin















34.7%

37.4%































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share













$ 0.69 $ 0.80 ( 0.11) (13.8)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at January 31,

2021 As at October 31,

2021 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 210,899 $ 195,890 Short-term investments



3,915

2,944 Accounts receivable



108,927

89,374 Prepaid expenses and other assets



13,669

13,322 Income taxes recoverable



-

2,130





337,410

303,660 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



5,090

6,246 Right-of-use assets



24,153

25,943 Intangible assets



93,038

101,822 Goodwill



223,194

223,021 Deferred income tax assets



16,399

13,932





361,874

370,964



$ 699,284 $ 674,624











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 61,690 $ 71,506 Income taxes payable



1,373

- Dividends payable



8,889

8,889 Provisions



3,933

5,588 Deferred revenue



100,222

80,614 Lease obligations



8,130

7,941





184,237

174,538 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



2,325

2,949 Deferred income tax liabilities



14,046

13,392 Deferred revenue



8,574

9,111 Net employee defined benefit obligation



2,655

2,663 Lease obligations



15,889

17,660





43,489

45,775





227,726

220,313 Shareholders' equity









Share capital



106,470

106,470 Contributed surplus



7,819

7,406 Retained earnings



367,727

355,019 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(10,458)

(14,584)





471,558

454,311



$ 699,284 $ 674,624

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three months Periods ended January 31





2022 2021











Revenue Software licenses





$ 23,778 $ 28,300 Hosted and maintenance services





66,427 72,243 Professional services





17,952 15,829 Hardware





2,945 2,728







111,102 119,100 Direct costs









Software licenses





1,327 1,201 Services





29,594 28,472 Hardware





1,907 1,835







32,828 31,508 Revenue, net of direct costs





78,274 87,592











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative





22,407 22,951 Research and development





17,312 20,121 Depreciation





720 735 Depreciation of right-of-use assets





2,112 2,703 Special charges





18 383







42,569 46,893











Results from operating activities





35,705 40,699











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships





(9,657) (10,774) Foreign exchange losses





(336) (3,110) Interest expense – lease obligations





(202) (329) Finance income





129 80 Finance expenses





(23) (81) Other income (expenses)





1,000 ( 324) Income before income taxes





26,616 26,161











Provision for income taxes





5,019 5,519









Net income for the period





$ 21,597 $ 20,642 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment





4,126 (4,868)











Other comprehensive income (loss)





4,126 (4,868)











Comprehensive income





$ 25,723 $ 15,774 Earnings per share









Basic





$ 0.39 $ 0.37 Diluted





$ 0.39 $ 0.37

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)



Three months Periods ended January 31





2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period





$ 21,597 $ 20,642 Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation





720 735 Depreciation of right-of-use assets





2,112 2,703 Interest expense – lease obligations





202 329 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships





9,657 10,774 Stock-based compensation expense





413 608 Provision for income taxes





5,019 5,519 Finance and other (expenses) income





(977) 405







38,743 41,715











Changes in non-cash operating working capital





(11,202) (11,355) Income taxes paid





(3,199) (9,815) Net cash provided by operating activities





24,342 20,545











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Sale (purchase) of property and equipment





235 (678) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*





- (27,829) Sale of short-term investments





- 2,546 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





235 (25,961)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of share capital





- 154 Repayment of lease obligations





(2,093) (2,830) Dividends paid





(8,889) (7,472) Net cash used in financing activities





(10,982) (10,148) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents





1,414 (3,251)











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





15,009 (18,815) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period





195,890 244,792 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period





$ 210,899 $ 225,977



* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $1,463 for the three months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended January 31, 2022 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 61,871 $ 49,231 $ 111,102 Direct costs

(15,444)

(17,384)

(32,828) Revenue, net of direct costs

46,427

31,847

78,274 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(19,551)

(11,172)

(30,723) Depreciation

(596)

(124)

(720) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,327)

(785)

(2,112) Segment profit $ 24,953 $ 19,766 $ 44,719 Special charges









(18) Corporate and shared service expenses









(8,996) Results from operating activities







$ 35,705

















Three months ended January 31, 2021 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 70,303 $ 48,797 $ 119,100 Direct costs

(15,457)

(16,051)

(31,508) Revenue, net of direct costs

54,846

32,746

87,592 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(22,663)

(12,125)

(34,788) Depreciation

(671)

(64)

(735) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,818)

(885)

(2,703) Segment profit $ 29,694 $ 19,672 $ 49,366 Special charges









(383) Corporate and shared service expenses









(8,284) Results from operating activities







$ 40,699

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on telehealth, visual computing and communications networks. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call

+1-647-689-4521 or North American Toll-Free +1-833-235-7649. Confirmation code: 8096823. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

