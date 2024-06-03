/C O R R E C T I O N -- Enghouse Systems Limited/

In the news release, Enghouse Q2 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call, issued 03-Jun-2024 by Enghouse Systems Limited over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the 1st paragraph should read "second quarter" rather than "first quarter" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Enghouse Q2 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MARKHAM, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it intends to release its second quarter fiscal 2024 results after market close on Monday, June 10, 2024.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 8:45 am ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

Local/ International: 1-289-514-5100

North American Toll- Free: 1-800-717-1738

Confirmation Code: 14684

This call will also be webcast and can be accessed at the following location:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=9ADE4CB8-85FC-4E2B-BC4F-2A5E2D9E2602

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.

