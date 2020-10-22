Enghouse Interactive, Americas Earns Prestigious ISO 27001 Certification

Assures security of sensitive customer data residing in its Cloud Contact Center Solutions

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Enghouse Interactive, Americas (EIA), a division of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced it has earned ISO 27001 Certification, the world's premier standard in information security.

EIA's Security Management System has passed stringent audits and requirements designed to implement best practices for securing sensitive customer data housed in its public cloud (CCaaS) and private cloud Contact Center solutions. This accreditation consolidates alignment with customer requirements, enhances management processes and enables integration with Enghouse's corporate risk strategies, resulting in fewer incidents and service disruptions.

"We take the security and protection of our customers' sensitive customer data very seriously, especially once it leaves the confines of our customer's premises and is hosted on a remote server in the cloud," said David Thomas, Managing Director, Enghouse Interactive, Americas. "By obtaining ISO 27001 Certification we are ascribing to the highest standard of data security, designed to give our customers additional peace of mind. Our customers deserve and expect this from us and we are proud to meet those expectations."

This certification, however, is only the first step in a journey that involves ongoing audits to ensure certification standards are maintained. Adds Mr. Thomas, "This isn't just a one-time thing for us…it's now part of our DNA."

About Enghouse Interactive

Enghouse Interactive (EI) is a leading global contact center solutions provider that has been serving over 10,000 customers in more than 100 countries for over 35 years. EI solutions enable customers to deliver winning customer experiences by transforming the contact center from a cost center into a powerful growth engine.

EI core values – Reliability and Choice – are key differentiators in the global marketplace. Reliability speaks to EI's reputation for always honoring commitments to customers, staff, partners or investors. Choice is reflected in the unparalleled breadth of CX portfolio, which enables customers to choose from a wide array of solutions and consulting practices, whether they are deployed on-premises, in the cloud or on a hybrid platform.

By providing a broad range of technologies and capabilities based on open standards, EI simplifies the advanced integrations that customers require.

