MARKHAM, ON, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today the information circular relating to its upcoming March 11, 2021 annual and general meeting misstated the number of shares held by Pierre Lassonde. He holds 5,603,400 shares (representing 10.12% of the issued and outstanding shares), not 4,306,200 (7.78%).

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company, which provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next-generation software-defined networks. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has nominal long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

