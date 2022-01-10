Enghouse Announces Retirement of Doug Bryson, Vice President Finance and Promotion of Rob Medved

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) announced today that Doug Bryson has informed the Company that he will be retiring from his position as Vice President Finance and Corporate Secretary, effective March 31, 2022. Mr. Bryson will remain with the Company in an executive advisory capacity to provide continuity and ensure a smooth transition.

"Doug has played a key role in our growth, leading the finance team over his 23-year tenure with Enghouse, during which we completed and integrated more than 50 acquisitions. I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his exemplary service and dedication to the Company and look forward to his continued contributions in maintaining the financial discipline that has been a hallmark of Enghouse," said Stephen Sadler, Chairman and CEO.

The Company is pleased to announce that Robert Medved, who currently serves as Corporate Controller, will be promoted to Vice President Finance and Corporate Secretary, effective April 1, 2022. Mr. Medved joined Enghouse as Corporate Controller in September 2017 and previously held senior finance and operational roles at Reliance Home Comfort and Pitney Bowes after obtaining his CPA-CA with Pricewaterhouse. "Rob brings a breadth of operational finance experience and has been a key member of the senior leadership team since joining Enghouse. Rob will hit the ground running, allowing for a smooth transition into his new role and will continue to support our acquisition strategy," added Mr. Sadler.

