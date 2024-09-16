GANDER, NL, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Enforcement officers work across the country enforcing the laws and regulations that protect and conserve wildlife and its habitat. Their work aims to reduce threats and damage to biodiversity for the benefit of Canadians and all living things.

With the opening of the fall migratory bird hunting season in Newfoundland and Labrador last year, enforcement officers were in the field to ensure that hunters were complying with the applicable federal laws and regulations that outline when and where to hunt, daily possession and bag limits, and the proper equipment that must be used, among other prohibitions and restrictions. Enforcement officers carried out a series of patrols in collaboration with partner agencies, resulting in charges and $35,000 in total court-ordered fines for seven hunters provincewide for offences under the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994 and the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022. In addition to the fines, the convicted hunters are prohibited from holding a migratory game-bird hunting permit, and from hunting migratory birds for a period of one year. The fines will be directed to the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund.

Below is an overview of these enforcement actions:

On April 26, 2024 , Larry Quinlan , of Birchy Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador , was sentenced to pay $5,000 after pleading guilty to one offence under the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994. The charge resulted from an incident on November 5, 2023 , when Fisheries and Oceans Canada fishery officers were conducting patrols in the Bay of Exploits, Newfoundland and Labrador . The fishery officers observed an individual (later identified as Larry Quinlan ) onboard a boat shoot a seagull. The fishery officers approached the boat to conduct an inspection and found Quinlan in possession of a seagull and an Atlantic Puffin, an offence under the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994. The fishery officers seized a pump-action 12-gauge shotgun and case, 52 rounds of ammunition, one Ring‑billed Gull, and one Atlantic Puffin. The matter was turned over to Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers for investigation. In addition to the fine and hunting prohibition order, the court ordered Quinlan to forfeit all seized items.

To anonymously report wildlife crime, members of the public can call Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-711-1800 if you are in Quebec. Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Quick facts

Under the Migratory Birds Convention Act , 1994 , and its associated Regulations , Environment and Climate Change Canada is responsible for protecting and conserving migratory birds and populations of migratory birds, as well as their nests, by regulating potentially harmful human activities that may affect them.

, , and its associated , Environment and Climate Change Canada is responsible for protecting and conserving migratory birds and populations of migratory birds, as well as their nests, by regulating potentially harmful human activities that may affect them. When individuals are convicted for offences that contravene certain provisions of the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994 and Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022 , they face a mandatory minimum penalty. Mandatory minimum penalties are aimed at promoting compliance with federal environmental legislation.

and , they face a mandatory minimum penalty. Mandatory minimum penalties are aimed at promoting compliance with federal environmental legislation. Enforcement officers use a range of measures to address non-compliance, including warnings, administrative monetary penalties, summary offence tickets, compliance orders, and charges initiating prosecutions.

In addition to the enforcement actions described above, as part of their fall patrols during the 2023 migratory bird hunting season, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers in Newfoundland and Labrador issued a number of warnings and imposed $5,500 in administrative monetary penalties.

and issued a number of warnings and imposed in administrative monetary penalties. Hunters are encouraged to consult The Migratory Birds Hunting Regulations Summaries, which are one-page summaries of the annual hunting regulations for each province and territory, including season dates and bag limits.

Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund directs monies received from fines, penalties, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will repair environmental damage or benefit the environment. The Fund aims to invest in areas where the environmental damage occurred.

