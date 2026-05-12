OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - If you've filed your taxes but realized later that you forgot to claim a deduction, report income, or made an error, there's no need to worry! You can request changes to your tax return without filing a new one. This process helps ensure your tax return is accurate and that you're paying--or receiving--the correct amounts.

Since last tax season, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has introduced several improvements to make requesting changes to your tax return faster and easier.

What's new for requesting changes?

We've made some enhancements to help speed things up and improve your experience, including:

Faster processing: Most requests submitted online are processed within two weeks . As a result of ongoing efforts, mailed requests are now being handled within the eight-week service standard--a big improvement from the peak of 30 weeks in 2025. That said, online filing is still much faster. We continue to receive a high volume of mail submissions, which are processed manually.

Most requests submitted online are processed within . As a result of ongoing efforts, mailed requests are now being handled within the service standard--a big improvement from the peak of 30 weeks in 2025. That said, online filing is still much faster. We continue to receive a high volume of mail submissions, which are processed manually. Better tracking: The CRA's Check processing times tool is regularly updated so you can see how long requests may take--whether submitted online or by mail, with online requests processed much faster. You can also find updates on the status of your specific request without having to call the CRA. The Progress tracker in your CRA account displays the anticipated processing time and expected completion date.

The CRA's Check processing times tool is regularly updated so you can see how long requests may take--whether submitted online or by mail, with online requests processed much faster. You can also find updates on the status of your specific request without having to call the CRA. The Progress tracker in your CRA account displays the anticipated processing time and expected completion date. Improved digital tools: Based on feedback from tax professionals and industry groups, the CRA has made its web pages clearer and its online request options easier to find and use. Work is also ongoing to simplify how you submit supporting documents.

Over the next year and beyond, we'll continue to leverage automation and enhance our digital tools to make requesting changes to your tax return even faster, smoother, and more user-friendly.

How to request changes

Making changes to your tax return is simple and can be done in two ways:

Faster option: Submit your request online

In your CRA account, use the "Change my return" service.

In certified tax software, use the "ReFILE" service.

Slower option: Submit your request by mail

Complete Form T1-ADJ, T1 Adjustment Request and send it with any supporting documents to your tax centre.

Submitting supporting documents

For online requests to change your tax return, you only need to provide supporting documents if the CRA contacts you after you submit your request. At that time, we will give you a case number. You cannot submit or attach any documents until you've been given a case number.

When documents are required, you can submit them online through your CRA account using the case number provided. In some cases, you may receive your case number within 24 hours, but sometimes it can take longer. While waiting for the case number might feel like an extra step, more than half of online change requests are processed without needing any supporting documents.

For requests to change your tax return by mail, include all supporting documents and send them along with your completed T1-ADJ form to your tax centre.

Making a voluntary disclosure

If you have income or assets that weren't reported in a previous year, or if you never filed a return or form for a past year at all, the Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP) lets you come forward and set the record straight. In many cases, you can avoid penalties and reduce the interest you owe.

Visit canada.ca/voluntary-disclosures to learn more or to apply.

Tips to help avoid delays

Submit online: By choosing to submit your request online instead of by paper, you can receive your notice of reassessment, and any refund you may be owed, much sooner.

By choosing to submit your request online instead of by paper, you can receive your notice of reassessment, and any refund you may be owed, much sooner. Provide complete information: Include all changes in a single request, double-check that amounts are accurate, and keep supporting documents on hand in case the CRA needs them.

If your request is taking longer than expected, we recommend you check the status displayed in your CRA account rather than call us--the information in your account is the most current. Our contact centre agents do not have additional information. Your status will be updated as soon as there's any progress.

When requests may take longer

Due to a high volume of inventory, some requests are currently taking longer than usual. Processing times assume all required information is provided upfront; delays may occur if additional details or verification are needed.

Requests requiring additional review may take up to 49 weeks to process.

to process. Requests involving international or non-resident returns (including emigrant returns) may also take longer.

Rest assured – during this time, you will continue to receive any benefits and credits you're eligible for. Any adjustments will be applied retroactively once your request is processed.

Take action today

To make changes to your tax return, visit canada.ca/change-tax-return and submit your request online. It's the fastest, easiest, and most efficient option.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on X – @ CanRevAgency

CanRevAgency Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency