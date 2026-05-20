CED will enable Amec Corporation and Les Bâtiments Unico, two manufacturing businesses affected by U.S. tariffs on aluminum, to remain competitive in uncertain and changing market conditions.

BEAUPRÉ, QC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Steeve Lavoie, Member of Parliament for Beauport–Limoilou, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a total of $1,757,025 in non‑repayable contributions for two tariff-impacted businesses in the aluminum industry. This support is being granted under the Government of Canada's Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), delivered by Canada's regional development agencies.

The recipients are Amec Corporation Inc. and Les Bâtiments Unico Inc. Through this action, CED is helping these aluminum processing businesses to diversify their markets and improve their productivity in order to remain competitive in the long term. Implementing these projects will also make it possible to consolidate 120 well-paying jobs in the region.

Founded in 1995, Amec Corporation specializes in the manufacture and assembly of high-precision parts for highly standardized advanced sectors such as aeronautics, energy, medicine, defence and optics-photonics. The business is receiving a $960,952 contribution to modernize its production equipment and accelerate its digital shift by installing new integrated software and systems, in addition to deploying a marketing strategy aimed at conquering new markets.

For its part, Les Bâtiments Unico--an SME that manufactures outdoor coverings from steel and aluminum, primarily mouldings and architectural panels for residential and commercial buildings--is being granted a $796,073 contribution. This funding will enable it to acquire production equipment to improve its productivity and production capacity, thereby strengthening its resilience in the face of tariff uncertainty.

Steeve Lavoie also took the opportunity to highlight the $1.5 billion in new measures announced on May 4, 2026, by Minister Joly. These measures aim to counter the tariff pressures resulting from the adjustment as of April 6, 2026, of U.S. tariffs on Canadian products containing steel, aluminum and copper. These measures include an additional $500 million through the RTRI and a new $1 billion financing program through the Business Development Bank of Canada. This program will enable SMEs to meet their urgent liquidity needs, maintain their operations and adapt to this unprecedented trade climate.

In the current economic context, the Government of Canada is focusing on structural measures to strengthen the Canadian economy. This involves supporting businesses as they diversify their markets in order to reinforce their economic resilience and consolidate their competitiveness to help them face tariff pressures. By investing in workers and businesses in strategic sectors such as the aluminum industry, the Government of Canada is helping to build a more resilient economy that is better able to adapt to market fluctuations, to the benefit of the entire country.

Quotes

"The aluminum industry is central to Quebec's manufacturing ecosystem and is an essential contributor to the economic vitality of several regions. In a climate where tariffs are placing increased pressure on this pillar of our economy, it is crucial to support businesses in this industry. Through CED, our government is helping SMEs so they can strengthen their competitiveness, evolve their business models and seize new market opportunities. This funding is a direct investment to ensure that the aluminum industry continues to play a key role in the Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"This CED funding for Amec usinage and Les Bâtiments Unico, two well-established businesses in the Québec region, reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to support the development of homegrown SMEs that demonstrate resilience, in particular in the prevailing tariff climate. By assisting these businesses with their projects aimed, among other things, at acquiring new equipment, we are giving them an extra boost to help them maintain quality jobs and remain competitive in order to stimulate the regional economy."

Steeve Lavoie, Member of Parliament for Beauport–Limoilou

"In today's economic climate, the Government of Canada's support, through CED, sends a strong signal to Quebec's aluminum processing industry. We welcome this funding with much gratitude, as it will enable Amec Corporation to pursue its development by strengthening its manufacturing performance and its shift to advanced digital technology, increase its competitiveness internationally, and ensure the business's future, all while consolidating highly specialized jobs right here in Quebec. This assistance also represents a major vote of confidence in our team, our know-how and our region's manufacturing future."

François Doyon, President, AMEC Corporation

"This CED funding represents an important lever for Unico. It will enable us to accelerate our projects to automate and acquire new equipment in order to better face our industry's current challenges. This signals our willingness to innovate and develop new, more accessible products, while also continuing to offer quality solutions to our customers."

Étienne Audet Gagnon, Vice-President, Les Bâtiments Unico

Quick facts

CED is taking action to support aluminum processors. Quebec has over 1700 aluminum processing businesses, representing 30,000 jobs. These businesses generate a total of $11.6B in sales annually.

The funds have been provided under the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), which is part of CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program.

With a budget of $1.5 billion, this national initiative aims primarily to help SMEs negatively affected by tariffs to overcome their challenges to commercialization and to transform in order to remain competitive in the long term.

The RTRI aligns with a broader Government of Canada tariff response plan, which includes over $6.5 billion in new measures to protect Canadian businesses and workers, including an expansion of the Strategic Innovation Fund, labour market development agreements, and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan facility.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]