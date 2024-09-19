MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced today that Kamel Ghaddar, of Laval, Quebec, was sentenced on September 18, 2024, at the Montréal Courthouse, to 3 years in jail and was fined a total of $28,492. Mr. Ghaddar pleaded guilty on November 10, 2023, to a charge of conspiracy under the Criminal Code relating to tax evasion and laundering proceeds of crime. This is a fourth conviction related to tax evasion as part of the Collecteur Project.

An investigation revealed that Mr. Ghaddar acted as an intermediary for Mohamad Jaber, convicted in June 2023 as part of the same investigation. Mr. Jaber had set up a system to launder money derived from the illicit activities of various individuals. In the context of this scheme, Mr. Ghaddar was meeting with Mr. Jaber's clients to collect and remit cash money, checks and false invoices.

All case-specific information above was obtained from the court records.

Collecteur Project is a joint investigation by the CRA and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) into a money laundering and tax evasion scheme. In addition to Kamel Ghaddar and Mohamed Jaber, two other taxpayers, Nader Gramian-Nik and Frederick Rayman, were also convicted.

The CRA helps to prevent, detect and disrupt money laundering by investigating suspected cases of tax evasion, tax fraud and other serious violations of Canada's tax laws. The CRA has reinforced partnerships whereby investigators work closely with various law enforcement agencies, such as the RCMP, on Joint Forces Operations (JFO). Working with partners, the CRA shares knowledge, expertise, and best practices and identifies tax schemes and their participants.

In addition to the court imposed fines and/or jail sentences, convicted taxpayers have to pay the full amount of tax owing, plus related interest and any penalties assessed by the CRA.

The CRA is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Canada's tax system, thereby contributing to the social and economic well-being of Canadians. The CRA continues to aggressively pursue tax evasion, and false claims with all the tools available to it. The CRA works to make sure that individuals and businesses report all income earned and only claim benefits to which they are entitled, so that important benefit programs can be administered to those who need them. Any individual or business who underreports income, or claims losses or benefits to which they are not entitled may have to repay the benefit amounts and may be subject to other possible action.

The CRA has set up a free subscription service to help Canadians stay current on the CRA's enforcement efforts.

Associated links

Collecteur Project: heavy sentence for a third taxpayer involved in a money laundering network - Canada.ca

Collecteur Project: CRA joint forces operation leads to the conviction of two taxpayers guilty of tax evasion - Canada.ca

Reporting suspected tax or benefit cheating in Canada

Voluntary Disclosures Program

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on X – @ CanRevAgency

CanRevAgency Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency