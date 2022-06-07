ENERGY STAR® Canada Recognizes Leaders in Energy Efficiency

OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Promoting energy efficiency in our homes, products, businesses and industries is central to helping Canadians build a healthier, more resilient energy future while fighting climate change. By embracing new technologies, building materials, and innovative financing models, we are not only enabling the next generation of skilled energy efficiency workers but also accelerating our transition to net-zero by 2050.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, congratulated the winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Canada Awards for their remarkable contributions in promoting the most energy-efficient products, new homes and buildings — inspiring Canadians to regularly take action on climate change.

ENERGY STAR Canada is a voluntary partnership between the Government of Canada and more than 1,000 organizations working to use our natural resources more wisely in order to make high efficiency products readily available and visible to Canadians. The ENERGY STAR symbol is the internationally recognized and trusted mark of high efficiency, and behind every label is a product, home, building or industrial facility that is certified to use less energy, reducing emissions that contribute to climate change. In 2021 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products saved enough energy to power over 402K homes for a year.

With Canada's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 in mind, this year's award winners have demonstrated innovative climate action at the local level, providing solutions to building a cleaner, greener future for Canadians.

The following businesses and organizations were recognized as ambassadors of energy efficiency and as examples of the value of investing in smart energy choices. They have distinguished themselves with their efforts to promote the most energy-efficient products, homes and buildings:

ENERGY STAR for Products

ENERGY STAR for New Homes

New Homes Builder of the Year – Small: Terra View Homes ( Guelph, Ontario )

( ) New Homes Builder of the Year – Mid-Size: Huron Creek Developments ( Kitchener, Ontario )

ENERGY STAR for Existing Commercial and Institutional Buildings

Building of the Year – Multifamily Housing: 2001 Bonnymede Drive ( Mississauga, Ontario )

) Building of the Year – Office: Brian Canfield Centre ( Burnaby, British Columbia )

) Building of the Year – Office: 351 King Street East ( Toronto, Ontario )

) Building of the Year – Office: 6985 Financial Drive ( Mississauga, Ontario )

) Building of the Year – Office: 55 Commerce Valley Drive West ( Markham, Ontario )

) Building of the Year – Office: Commerce South Office Park - Building B ( Edmonton, Alberta )

) Building of the Year – Office: Sun Life Waterloo King ( Waterloo, Ontario )

) Building of the Year – Hospital: Horizon's Saint John Regional Hospital ( Saint John, New Brunswick )

) Building of the Year – K-12 School: Bliss Carman Middle School, Anglophone West School District (ASW-W) ( Fredericton, New Brunswick )

) Building of the Year – Senior Living Community and Residential Care Facility: Sunrise of Windsor ( Windsor, Ontario )

"I commend this year's ENERGY STAR Canada award winners, who have demonstrated innovation in energy efficiency, which is critical to our ambitious climate goals. Their efforts result in sustainable jobs for cleaner growth and will deliver energy savings for years to come. Their collective commitment to reach and inspire Canadians to make energy-efficient choices is contributing to Canada's target of net-zero emissions by 2050."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

Award winners earn the prized recognition of being the best in their class—and use of a special ENERGY STAR winner's symbol.

winner's symbol. Since the program's inception in 2001, ENERGY STAR -certified products are estimated to have saved approximately 237 petajoules of energy and avoided approximately 26 megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

-certified products are estimated to have saved approximately 237 petajoules of energy and avoided approximately 26 megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. Each year ENERGY STAR Canada recognizes businesses and organizations for their outstanding contributions to protecting the environment and saving energy.

recognizes businesses and organizations for their outstanding contributions to protecting the environment and saving energy. Winners are awarded based on their Canadian sales and marketing, but may still be eligible if their headquarters are located within the United States .

