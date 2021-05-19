ENERGY STAR® Canada Recognizes Leaders in Energy Efficiency
May 19, 2021, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Improving energy efficiency in our homes and businesses can be a 'hidden fuel' in tackling climate change. It will help us reach our Paris goals, lower emissions where people live and work, and provide opportunities for Canadians to be part of building a clean and prosperous future for all.
Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, congratulated the winners of the prestigious 2021 ENERGY STAR Canada Awards for their outstanding contributions in promoting the most energy-efficient products, new homes and buildings — inspiring Canadians to think differently about how energy is used every day.
ENERGY STAR Canada is a voluntary partnership between the government and more than 1,000 organizations working to use our natural resources more wisely through greater energy efficiency. Behind each ENERGY STAR label is a product, home, building or industrial facility that is certified to use less energy, reducing emissions that contribute to climate change. In 2020 alone, ENERGY STAR-certified products saved enough energy to power over 392,000 homes for a year — the equivalent of removing about 825,000 cars from the road.
Global momentum to improve energy efficiency is increasing and Canada has the opportunity to lead by providing local solutions. It drives economic growth and creates local trades' jobs for installers and manufacturers of energy efficient equipment like windows, smart thermostats and appliances.
The following businesses and organizations were recognized for their outstanding achievements in promoting and improving energy efficiency, especially given the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic:
ENERGY STAR for Products
- Manufacturer of the Year – Appliances: Samsung Electronics Canada – Mississauga, Ontario
- Manufacturer of the Year – Windows and Doors: JELD-WEN Canada – Toronto, Ontario
- Manufacturer of the Year – Heating and Cooling Equipment: Panasonic Canada Inc. – Mississauga, Ontario
- Manufacturer of the Year – Lighting: SEG Products – Montreal, Quebec
- Retailer of the Year – Regional: Corbeil Appliances – Laval, Quebec
- Retailer of the Year – National: The Home Depot Canada – Toronto, Ontario
- Utility Program of the Year: takeCHARGE (Newfoundland Power and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro) – St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
- Promoter of the Year – ENERGY STAR Most Efficient: Stirling Marathon – Elora, Ontario
- Advocate of the Year: Canadian Coalition for Green Health Care – Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Promotional Campaign of the Year: takeCHARGE (Newfoundland Power and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro) – St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
- Recruit of the Year: National Energy Equipment Inc. – Montreal, Quebec
- Sustained Excellence: Columbia Manufacturing Co. Ltd. – Burnaby, British Columbia
- Special Recognition: Arctic Energy Alliance – Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
- Special Recognition: Lowe's Canada – Boucherville, Quebec
- Energy Efficiency Program Administrator of the Year: efficiencyPEI – Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
ENERGY STAR for New Homes
- New Homes Builder of the Year – Small: WrightHaven Homes Ltd. – Fergus, Ontario
- New Homes Builder of the Year – Mid-Size: Doug Tarry Limited – St. Thomas, Ontario
ENERGY STAR for Existing Commercial and Institutional Buildings
- Commercial Building of the Year: Commerce South Office Park – Building B – Edmonton, Alberta
- Commercial Building of the Year: Sun Life Waterloo King – Waterloo, Ontario
- Commercial Building of the Year: 6985 Financial Drive – Mississauga, Ontario
- Commercial Building of the Year: Brian Canfield Centre – Burnaby, British Columbia
- Institutional Building of the Year: Sunrise of Windsor – Windsor, Ontario
Quotes
"When you see the ENERGY STAR label, you know it means energy savings. It saves money on energy bills, helps consumers and businesses make informed decisions, and lowers energy use. This year's winners are building a more sustainable, energy-efficient and prosperous future."
The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.
Minister of Natural Resources
