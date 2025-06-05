Endlessly Entertaining. Bell Media Expands Crave to Offer More Leading Content in One Powerful Service

- For the first time ever, CTV, Noovo, content from Bell Media's extensive entertainment portfolio, news, select sports, and larger kids collection become available directly through a Crave subscription –

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company, today announced a game-changing evolution of its flagship streaming service, Crave. Slated to launch by the end of 2025, the newly enhanced Crave platform is set to offer unprecedented access to Bell Media's vast library of English and French-language content. All accessible within a single subscription, Crave's content portfolio will grow by more than 30%.

At launch, a subscription to the enhanced Crave service gives Canadian viewers wide-ranging choice and convenience, providing direct-to-consumer access to HBO and Max Originals, Crave Originals, CTV, Noovo, news, select sporting events, a deeper collection of programming for kids, and content from Bell Media's suite of entertainment specialty channels including USA Network, and Canal D. The expanded platform will also offer the option to register through a free account, providing ad-supported access to content from CTV, CTV 2, and Noovo including CTV Movies and CTV Throwback.

"Bell Media continues to charge forward with investment in Crave, dramatically broadening content available across entertainment, news, and sports" said Sean Cohan, President of Bell Media. "Our focus is unwavering: to deliver the best storytelling, enhanced discoverability, and an enjoyable user experience to our over 4 million subscribers."

"Crave's evolution reflects our commitment to putting customers first," added Kevin Cluett, SVP, Distribution, Out of Home, Direct to Consumer, and Product Platforms, Bell Media. "By integrating enhanced user features, and with the most sought-after content, we're making it easier than ever for audiences to discover and enjoy their favourite entertainment."

The enhanced Crave platform is set to feature numerous improvements to the user experience and interface, including improved personalization and recommendation features, multi-language capabilities, advertising experience, and enhanced Connected TV design, while providing subscribers with access to:

CTV, CTV 2, and Noovo: Including national and local newscasts from CTV News and Noovo Info, plus select sporting events.





Including national and local newscasts from CTV News and Noovo Info, plus select sporting events. Expanded Entertainment Choices : Content from Bell Media's vast entertainment specialty portfolio, including USA Network, Oxygen True Crime, and Canal Vie.





: Content from Bell Media's vast entertainment specialty portfolio, including Network, Oxygen True Crime, and Canal Vie. Extensive Free Catalogue: A vast catalog of movies and shows, including CTV Movies and CTV Throwback, previously only available on CTV.ca and Noovo.ca.





A vast catalog of movies and shows, including CTV Movies and CTV Throwback, previously only available on CTV.ca and Noovo.ca. The Best Content: Crave's premium slate of programming in both English and French, including HBO and Max Originals, the DC Universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter , blockbuster movies, and an ever-growing slate of Crave Originals such as CANADA'S DRAG RACE, EMPATHIE, LETTERKENNY, OD TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL, SHORESY, SO LONG MARIANNE, VIE$ DE RÊVE and BILLIONAIRE MURDERS.





Crave's premium slate of programming in both English and French, including HBO and Max Originals, the DC Universe, the Wizarding World of , blockbuster movies, and an ever-growing slate of Crave Originals such as DRAG RACE, EMPATHIE, LETTERKENNY, OD TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL, SHORESY, SO LONG MARIANNE, VIE$ DE RÊVE and BILLIONAIRE MURDERS. A Wide Selection of Kids Content: A deep catalogue of popular kids programming, including a wide selection from Nickelodeon.





A deep catalogue of popular kids programming, including a wide selection from Nickelodeon. Content through TV provider: Customers who subscribe to CTV and Noovo through a television provider can access the enhanced platform by authenticating their accounts. They will continue to enjoy their existing subscribed content, as well as have access to free content from CTV, CTV 2, and Noovo, including CTV Movies and CTV Throwback.

Additional details, including packages, supporting platforms, pricing, and launch date to be announced in the coming months.

