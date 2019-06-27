Enderby, BC named Canada's Most Active Community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The first annual ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge got Canadians across the country sitting less and moving more together with more than 265 million physical activity minutes tracked from May 31 to June 16. British Columbians alone tracked more than 110 million minutes across the province. In the end, Enderby, British Columbia was crowned Canada's Most Active Community and took home the top prize of $150,000, which will go toward local physical activity initiatives.

"Congratulations to Enderby for being named Canada's Most Active Community," said Elio Antunes, President and CEO of ParticipACTION. "The Community Better Challenge was an amazing opportunity to engage all British Columbians from community leaders and politicians to organizations and schools in physical activity and show how everything gets better when you get active – your sleep, your relationships, and even your community. British Columbians want to connect with others in their communities and the Challenge proved that."

Whether with neighbours, colleagues, family or friends, research shows that physical activity and sport participation can break down walls and act as a building block to grow stronger communities. It boosts the confidence and happiness of individuals, while connecting them to others with common interests. The social supports strong communities create are key to keeping people active in the long run.

"Congratulations to Enderby – being named Canada's most active community is a great achievement. Thank you for your dedication to making your community and residents more active through ParticipACTION's Community Better Challenge. And, a big thank you to all British Columbians who participated this year – including those in Mission, which was awarded the BC Community Award," said Ravi Kahlon, Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism. "Initiatives like this help to raise awareness of the benefits of physical activity on our overall health and it is great that people in communities throughout the province rose to the challenge."

Canada's Most Active Community

Enderby tracked 1,964,908 physical activity minutes during the Challenge by hosting events like Enderby Dash 'n' Splash, a Flash Mob and Foam Fest. Through teamwork, partnerships and events promoting physical literacy, they engaged the community to get "Active in Enderby". Enderby will use the $150,000 to improve community recreation infrastructure projects to keep their community active.

"On behalf of Enderby, I want to thank ParticipACTION for putting on this challenge and spearheading getting our nation moving," said Greg McCune, Mayor of Enderby. "It has been exciting to watch our already lively community band together to encourage, support and engage in the challenge. The stories and testimonials have been heartwarming. I look forward to the positive impact being Active in Enderby will have on our citizens of all ages in the months and years to come."

For their inspiring run and efforts to engage their community, Mission, BC was awarded the BC Community Award and received $10,000 toward local physical activity and sports initiatives. There were also five regional winners – Amqui, QC; Gamètì, NT; Harvey, NB; Headingley, MB; and Marathon, ON – which will be awarded $20,000 each.

The inaugural Challenge might be over but sitting less and moving more doesn't have to! Since everything gets better when you get active, individuals can continue to track their physical activity minutes on the ParticipACTION app for a chance to be entered into individual weekly, monthly and quarterly draws for great prizes. The Challenge will be back spring 2020 with another chance for a community to be named Canada's Most Active Community. For more information, please visit participACTION.com/challenge.

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge is supported by the Government of Canada, the Government of B.C., the Ontario Trillium Foundation and national media partner Corus.

About ParticipACTION

ParticipACTION is a national non-profit organization that helps Canadians sit less and move more. Originally established in 1971, ParticipACTION works with its partners, which include sport, physical activity, recreation organizations, government and corporate sponsors, to make physical activity a vital part of everyday life. ParticipACTION is generously supported by the Government of Canada. For more information, please visit participACTION.com.

