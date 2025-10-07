MONTRÉAL, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The urban agglomeration of Montréal has issued a boil-water advisory for Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough starting today. This measure is due to reduced water pressure.

AREAS COVERED BY THE ADVISORY

To see the area covered by the boil-water advisory, click on the following link: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/6e74e58714024d99b08aeface0ffb251?org=CSC

DIRECTIVES

Residents of the affected area must boil their tap water for at least 1 minute prior to consuming it or using it to brush their teeth. Unboiled tap water remains safe for personal hygiene and household use.

This advisory remains in effect until further notice. As soon as the situation is restored, a new advisory will be issued.

For more information, residents can go to Montreal.ca or contact 311.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

Source and information: Direction des affaires publiques et du protocole, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]