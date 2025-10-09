MONTRÉAL, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Montréal has lifted the boil-water advisory in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Water tests have confirmed that the boil-water advisory in effect since October 7th could be lifted.

Montréal has obtained the confirmation that the water quality meets all regulatory requirements at this time. As a result, residents are no longer required to boil their tap water in the area.

Important precautions:

Turn on all the cold water taps and let the water run for a few minutes before using it.

Repeat the same process for outdoor taps, water hoses, and drinking fountains.

Empty, wash and disinfect coffee makers and ice-making machines.

Change the filters if you have a water treatment or filtration system (pitcher, faucet filter or under-sink filter, refrigerator water dispenser, etc.) by following the manufacturer's recommendations.

You do not have to empty your hot water tank.

For more information regarding this advisory, citizens may contact the city at all times, by dialing 311, or go to Montreal.ca. The free Montréal - Resident services app provides access to Notices and alerts regarding emergency situations and unforeseen incidents.

Thank you for your cooperation.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

