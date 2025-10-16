The great ShakeOut of Québec - Montréal is inviting its population to prepare for earthquakes

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - On Thursday, October 16, at 10:16 a.m., the annual earthquake simulation drill will be held across Québec. Since Montréal is located in a seismic area, the Civil protection department of the urban agglomeration of Montréal is inviting citizens to participate in this event meant to raise awareness and prepare residents to take the appropriate action at the right time, in case of an earthquake.

Drop, cover and hold on, until the shaking stops.

These three simple actions can make all the difference in the event of an actual earthquake. The city encourages every citizen to take these measures that are known to be safest in case of an earthquake.

The Great ShakeOut is held every year, on the third Thursday of October, and it aims to raise awareness regarding earthquake risks. It encourages families, schools, businesses and organizations to update their emergency plans and emergency preparedness kit.

To find out more about the Great ShakeOut, go to the following resources:

