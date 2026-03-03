MONTRÉAL, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Montréal has lifted the boil-water advisory that had been in effect in an area including Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Dorval, Pointe-Claire and Saint-Laurent borough.

Water sample tests have confirmed the end of the boil-water advisory that had been in effect since March 1st, 2026 due to work being carried out on the water distribution system.

Montréal has obtained confirmation that all regulatory standards pertaining to drinking water are met. It is therefore no longer necessary to boil water before consuming it in the above-mentioned areas.

Important precautions:

Turn on all cold water faucets and let the water run for a few minutes before using it.

Repeat the process for outdoor taps, water hoses, and drinking fountains.

Empty, wash and disinfect coffee makers and ice-making machines.

Change the filters if you have a water treatment or filtration system (pitcher, faucet filter or under-sink filter, refrigerator water dispenser, etc.) by following the manufacturer's recommendations.

Hot water tanks do not need to be emptied.

For more information, residents can go to Montreal.ca or call 311.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

Source and information: Direction des affaires publiques et du protocole, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]