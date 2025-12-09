Air Transat operations are returning to normal

MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing its pilots for the renewal of their collective agreement. This agreement, which marks an important milestone in the process, lifts the risk of a strike and now allows its customers to travel with peace of mind. It will be submitted for ratification by the union members in the coming days.

"We are pleased to have finally reached a tentative agreement with the union representing our pilots, marking a complete overhaul of their collective agreement. We would have greatly preferred to avoid the threat of a strike, which forced us to modify our operations. We are aware that this period has created significant uncertainty, and we extend our sincerest apologies to our customers whose flights were disrupted in recent days. Our priority now is to quickly restore our operations and deliver on our commitment to provide service that meets our standards," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat.

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

