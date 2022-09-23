MONTRÉAL, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The urban agglomeration of Montréal has lifted the boil-water advisory issued on September 22, 2022 for the City of Dorval, the Town of Dorval Island and Saint-Laurent borough.

Water sample tests show that water quality is back to normal in these areas.

The urban agglomeration can ascertain that water quality meets all regulatory standards for drinking water. It is thus no longer necessary to boil tap water in these areas prior to consumption.

The boil-water advisory issued on September 22, 2022 for the City of Dorval, the Town of Dorval Island and Saint-Laurent borough is lifted at this time.

For more information regarding this advisory, contact the city by dialling 311 or go to https://montreal.ca/en/articles/boil-water-advisory-6648. The urban agglomeration of Montréal thanks you for your cooperation.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

For further information: Division des relations de presse, Service de l'expérience citoyenne et des communications, [email protected]