End of an era as vehicle production ceases at GM Oshawa

OSHAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor members are saddened by the end of an era as vehicle production at General Motors Oshawa will cease this week after operating for more than a century.

"General Motors' decision to stop vehicle production at the birthplace of GM Canada is devastating to workers, many of whom come from GM families who have been at the plant for generations," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "There is no question that this is a difficult time for workers, for our union and for the people of Oshawa."

Final production of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra will wind down this week, bringing the storied assembly line to a halt.

In November 2018, General Motors announced plans to close the award-winning Oshawa plant. Following an aggressive multi-media campaign by Unifor the union secured an agreement from GM to maintain a manufacturing footprint in Oshawa, commit to parts manufacturing and to create an advanced vehicle testing track at the site.

"I want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the members who built General Motors into a world leading manufacturer," said Dias. "We're not giving up on that legacy and when we face GM in negotiations next year job creation will be a priority for our union."

The plant will transition to parts manufacturing operations and produce service parts such as doors, hoods, fenders, tailgates, and deck lids. Unifor believes there are new business opportunities that GM should aggressively pursue to expand work in Oshawa, including past-model parts production and products for other automotive industry customers.

