ENABLING CANADIANS TO INVEST IN A SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC FUTURE

"Our goal is to be a leader in the transition toward the economy of the future. To help do that, we developed a solution to allow Canadian investors to build wealth, while also addressing long-term environmental and social challenges through the same framework we use in our own investments," said Rob Wesseling, CEO of Co-operators. "We believe Canadians want to be responsible investors and this empowers our clients to invest in a way that aligns with their risk tolerance, while aiming to contribute to positive, meaningful change for future generations."

Co-operators Sustainable Investment Portfolios – managed by Addenda Capital, a member of The Co-operators Group of Companies and a pioneer in the Canadian impact investing space – are comprised of five portfolios at different risk levels that leverage mutual funds from Addenda Capital.

"With major environmental and social matters before us, standing idle isn't an option," says Roger Beauchemin, President and CEO at Addenda Capital. "We endeavour to enhance investment analysis with the consideration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors to better assess risks and opportunities that could impact performance. We also try to leverage the assets entrusted by our investors to create positive outcomes for a better world."

There is legitimate financial opportunity in prioritizing ESG factors and impact investing strategies. More than ever, companies are implementing projects to reduce emissions and advance climate solutions. By supporting the transition to net zero through investments, Canadians can help shape the sustainable economy of the future.

"We believe that when asked the question, 'Do you want cleaner air, more affordable housing, and more beds in long-term care?' Canadians will respond by saying 'yes.' It is our obligation to provide an investment vehicle that has the potential to enable investors to join us in contributing to that outcome," Wesseling said.

About Co-operators

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. The company has more than $61.5 billion in assets under administration. Co-operators has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 76 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and is listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

Co-operators® is a registered trademark of The Co-operators Group Limited. Not all products are available in all provinces. Co-operators is committed to protecting the privacy, confidentiality, accuracy and security of the personal information that we collect, use, retain and disclose in the course of conducting our business. Please refer to our privacy policy for more information. Mutual funds are offered through Co-operators Financial Investment Services Inc. to Canadian residents except those in Quebec and the territories. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Unless otherwise stated, mutual fund securities and cash balances are not insured nor guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Addenda Capital

With more than $34 billion in assets under management, Addenda Capital is recognized as a leader in sustainable investing. From climate transition to impact investing to traditional strategies, our multi-asset solutions seek to provide enhanced returns for a clientele that is both institutional and private. At one point, we enriched our investment process by integrating analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. Today, we are playing an active role in the shift toward a net-zero economy while staying true to our commitment: serving our clients and generating sustainable wealth for a better future. Visit us at addendacapital.com, join us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter @Addendacapital.

SOURCE The Co-operators Group Limited

For further information: [email protected]ors.ca