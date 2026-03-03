OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - By investing in the specialized skills and career trajectories of its engineering and technical teams, Hydro Ottawa Group (Hydro Ottawa) has once again been recognized as one of the National Capital Region's Top Employers .

As the electricity sector undergoes an unprecedented expansion to support population growth and community-wide electrification, Hydro Ottawa is distinguishing itself through a dedicated focus on 'upskilling' opportunities and versatile career development for its employees. This year's recognition highlights the company's commitment to providing engineers and technical professionals with the freedom to work across disciplines - from solar installations and hydroelectric maintenance to dam safety and grid operations.

To meet the demands of a rapidly evolving energy landscape, Hydro Ottawa has launched new programs and enhanced existing ones aimed at internal mobility. This includes a specialized development program for engineering interns and new graduates to help them meet the knowledge and experience requirements of the licensing process, alongside a new technical career path that allows engineers to advance into intermediate, senior and lead engineering roles without being limited to a traditional management pipeline.

Quick Facts

Hydro Ottawa invests heavily in a culture of continuous learning, offering role-specific training that allows employees to use the full breadth of their technical knowledge. Across its companies, Hydro Ottawa invests close to 40 hours per employee annually on training in trades and safe work practices, business skills, management and leadership development.

The company supports its employees' holistic well-being with an $1,800 mental health practitioner benefit and access to virtual health and wellbeing resources and services.

Hydro Ottawa fosters a strong sense of community and purpose, with employees contributing 538 volunteer hours to local causes last year.

With nearly 17,000 job applications received last year, the utility remains a destination of choice for talent in the National Capital Region.

The National Capital Region's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau area that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

Quote

"As we transition to a smarter, decarbonized power grid, our work is no longer just about maintaining infrastructure; it's about pioneering the digital nervous system of our city. Our engineers are architecting solutions for a net-zero future, effectively redefining the role of the modern engineer. As one of the top employers in the electricity sector, we're counting on them to help us solve the greatest energy challenges of our generation."





- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Hydro Ottawa Group

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. [operating under the brand 'Hydro Ottawa Group'] is a private company 100 per cent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose strategic business lines include electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, energy solutions, telecommunications and utility services. As a future-powered energy provider and partner in key green energy projects, the Hydro Ottawa Group is committed to innovation, community and sustainability. It owns and operates four primary subsidiary companies that drive its vision for a dynamic energy future: Hydro Ottawa Limited – a local distribution company that delivers electricity to approximately 372,000 customers in Ottawa and Casselman; Portage Power – the largest municipally-owned producer of renewable energy in the province of Ontario with 131 megawatts of installed green generation capacity (enough to power 110,000 homes); Envari – an innovative energy solutions company offering products and services designed to improve energy efficiency and drive cost savings for municipalities, industrial and business clients, governments and utilities; and hiboo networks – a high-speed fibre optic network solutions and internet services company focused on powering a strong digital future by providing secure and scalable connectivity for customers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

