OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. ('Hydro Ottawa') presented its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting successes in maintaining a safe and reliable supply of electricity, enabling sustainable energy solutions for customers and achieving milestones across its diverse lines of business.

Board Chair, Bernie Ashe, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Bryce Conrad, presented the company's 2024 financial results during the Annual General Meeting before Ottawa City Council. They also provided an update on local clean energy project partnerships, the recently completed financial restructuring of the company and plans for investing in distribution system infrastructure over the coming years to support the city's growth and increased electrification.

As part of the presentation, the company introduced its refreshed brand identity—Hydro Ottawa Group. This change reflects a more comprehensive identity focused on empowering customers through the delivery of sustainable energy solutions and reflects the promise to enable a smarter energy future by leading innovation, fostering community and embracing sustainability.

Quick Facts

In accordance with the City Council-approved dividend policy, Hydro Ottawa's dividend payment to the City will be $22.3 million this year, which will be used by the City to fund municipal programs and services.

this year, which will be used by the City to fund municipal programs and services. In 2024, Hydro Ottawa maintained best-in-class reliability and achieved its best-ever outage frequency result. On average, customers had power 99.98 per cent of the time.

As part of its ongoing focus on improving emergency preparedness and response, the company introduced two-way outage communications, enabling customers to report outages and register for outage alerts via text message.

Hydro Ottawa undertook a corporate restructuring to better position the company for long-term financial success. This provided an immediate benefit to its credit rating, creating a stronger posture for executing on major investment plans and increasing capacity for growth and diversification.

undertook a corporate restructuring to better position the company for long-term financial success. This provided an immediate benefit to its credit rating, creating a stronger posture for executing on major investment plans and increasing capacity for growth and diversification. Significant milestones were achieved in support of the City of Ottawa's Zero Emission Bus project, including completion of the first tranche of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure installation and the initiation of a new electrical substation project providing dedicated capacity for bus charging.

Zero Emission Bus project, including completion of the first tranche of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure installation and the initiation of a new electrical substation project providing dedicated capacity for bus charging. Planning and design advanced for two major local sustainability partnerships: the energy-efficient central utility plant for The Ottawa Hospital's new Civic campus and a wastewater heat recovery pilot project for a residential development in downtown Ottawa .

. Portage Power, the company's renewable energy subsidiary, produced a record-high volume of clean electricity across its 36 stations as a result of hydroelectric plant upgrades and water flow optimization.

Envari, the company's energy solutions provider, continued to support key partners like the Ottawa International Airport Authority, Ottawa Community Housing and Renfrew County school boards in reducing their energy consumption and carbon emissions through sustainable energy initiatives.

International Airport Authority, Ottawa Community Housing and Renfrew County school boards in reducing their energy consumption and carbon emissions through sustainable energy initiatives. Hiboo networks, the company's telecommunications subsidiary, completed its first full year of operations. It continued to focus on acquiring customers, expanding its network and building internal capacity for long-term value creation. It was also a founding partner in CommuniFi, a pilot project offering free Wi-Fi for Ottawa Community Housing tenants.

As part of its commitment to achieving net-zero operations, Hydro Ottawa expanded its corporate EV fleet, installed additional EV chargers at its work centres and broke ground on the Piperville Municipal Transformer Station, its first substation being designed and constructed using low-carbon techniques. As noted in the Annual Report, there was a 24 per cent year-over-year reduction in corporate emissions within the company's control (known as Scope 1 emissions) relative to the prior reporting year.

Hydro Ottawa is dedicated to making the communities it serves better places to live, work and play. In 2024, its employee-driven charitable campaign raised approximately $142,000 for United Way East Ontario and $151,000 for The Royal Ottawa Prompt Care Clinic. The company also contributed $76,000 through its Community Investment Program to sponsor local organizations seeking to build stronger and healthier communities and support vulnerable groups.

Quotes

"2024 marked a year of strong financial and operational performance across our core business lines. With a new organizational structure in place, Hydro Ottawa is well-positioned to build on this momentum as we prepare to embark on the largest grid investment program in our history. We look forward to elevating our engagement and partnerships with customers and stakeholders as we help deliver the energy transition and lead the way to a smarter energy future."

- Bernie Ashe, Chair, Board of Directors

"Everywhere you look in the nation's capital, Hydro Ottawa is at the forefront of transforming how we use and think about energy—whether it's meeting the demand for more clean electricity or deploying customized solutions for high-rises, hospitals, homeowners and everyone in between. We will remain relentless in our quest to be the trusted energy advisor and partner for our customers, and to unlock new value for our community through sustainability and innovation."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Hydro Ottawa Group

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. [operating under the brand 'Hydro Ottawa Group'] is a private company 100 per cent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose strategic business lines include electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, energy solutions, telecommunications and utility services. As a future-powered energy provider and partner in key green energy projects, the Hydro Ottawa Group is committed to innovation, community and sustainability. It owns and operates four primary subsidiary companies that drive its vision for a dynamic energy future: Hydro Ottawa Limited – a local distribution company that delivers electricity to approximately 372,000 customers in Ottawa and Casselman; Portage Power – the largest municipally-owned producer of renewable energy in the province of Ontario with 131 megawatts of installed green generation capacity (enough to power 110,000 homes); Envari – an innovative energy solutions company offering products and services designed to improve energy efficiency and drive cost savings for municipalities, industrial and business clients, governments and utilities; and hiboo networks – a high-speed fibre optic network solutions and internet services company focused on powering a strong digital future by providing secure and scalable connectivity for customers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

