OTTAWA, ON, January 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro Ottawa Group (Hydro Ottawa) was recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People. This award highlights the company's commitment to fostering a new generation of talent through cutting-edge technology, robust apprenticeship programs, and a culture of continuous learning.

Courtney Mosley, apprentice meter technician (left), and Brandon Krakana, safety partner, at Hydro Ottawa. (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa Group)

Hydro Ottawa is in the midst of an organization-wide knowledge transfer. About 35 per cent of the company's employees are under the age of 35 -- a figure that continues to rise as the company recruits the next generation of talent to help meet growing energy demands while its long-term employees prepare for retirement.

To support the expanding demographic of young employees, Hydro Ottawa is leveraging innovative technologies, such as virtual reality (VR), to provide immersive technical and safety training. These tools allow apprentices and students to get "hands-on" experience working through complex scenarios in a controlled, safe environment before heading into the field.

Hydro Ottawa offers exciting careers and programs designed to ensure young workers can make meaningful contributions to the organization and community early in their careers.

Quick Facts

Approximately 35 per cent of Hydro Ottawa's workforce is under the age of 35, with many long-term employees getting ready to retire.

The company is bringing back recent retirees as instructors for its powerline technician program delivered in conjunction with Algonquin College, and as mentors for its apprenticeship programs, to make sure younger employees can take advantage of their decades of knowledge and experience.

The company has partnerships with Algonquin College and Carleton University to promote careers in the energy sector and encourage women to enter skilled trades, technical and engineering roles.

Hydro Ottawa is leveraging VR and video-based training to help employees master complex technical tasks in a risk-free environment before performing them in the field.

This is the 11th time Hydro Ottawa has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People

Quotes

"I'm always proud when I hear we've won this award. As the energy sector undergoes its most significant transformation, we're looking to the next generation to help us lead the way as our business continues to grow. By empowering young talent with the latest technologies and interactive training, we're helping to ignite the passion and innovative thinking needed to build a smarter, more sustainable future for our community."

Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. [operating under the brand 'Hydro Ottawa Group'] is a private company 100 per cent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose strategic business lines include electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, energy solutions, telecommunications and utility services. As a future-powered energy provider and partner in key green energy projects, the Hydro Ottawa Group is committed to innovation, community and sustainability. It owns and operates four primary subsidiary companies that drive its vision for a dynamic energy future: Hydro Ottawa Limited – a local distribution company that delivers electricity to approximately 372,000 customers in Ottawa and Casselman; Portage Power – the largest municipally-owned producer of renewable energy in the province of Ontario with 131 megawatts of installed green generation capacity (enough to power 110,000 homes); Envari – an innovative energy solutions company offering products and services designed to improve energy efficiency and drive cost savings for municipalities, industrial and business clients, governments and utilities; and hiboo networks – a high-speed fibre optic network solutions and internet services company focused on powering a strong digital future by providing secure and scalable connectivity for customers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

