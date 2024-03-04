MONTRÉAL, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The fight against biodiversity loss and climate change starts with protecting nature. Investing in nature means helping to create a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient and sustainable environment. To halt the loss of biodiversity and restore Canada's natural environments, collaboration between the provinces, territories, Indigenous peoples, and other partners is essential.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced up to $7.5 million in funding over the next five years through the Habitat Stewardship Program for Species at Risk. This funding will support 56 conservation projects across Canada, led by communities, individuals, and non-government organizations taking action to recover species at risk in their communities.

The Habitat Stewardship Program for Species at Risk plays an important role in the implementation of the Species at Risk Act through the conservation of land-based species at risk. In Quebec, 12 projects will receive up to $1.5 million. The recipients include:

Centre d'interprétation du milieu écologique du Haut-Richelieu is working to conserve land, mitigate forestry-related pressures, control invasive species, and protect species at risk, including the Chimney Swift, the Least Bittern, and White Wood Aster in Montérégie, Quebec .

is working to conserve land, mitigate forestry-related pressures, control invasive species, and protect species at risk, including the Chimney Swift, the Least Bittern, and White Wood Aster in Montérégie, . Saint-Lawrence Valley Natural History Society will implement various mitigation measures for existing road developments, such as exclusion walls, wildlife crossings, and shoulder modifications to reduce road mortality for certain species, creating safer habitat connectivity. The organization is also working to consolidate the protected areas network in the Shawinigan River watershed.

will implement various mitigation measures for existing road developments, such as exclusion walls, wildlife crossings, and shoulder modifications to reduce road mortality for certain species, creating safer habitat connectivity. The organization is also working to consolidate the protected areas network in the Shawinigan River watershed. Nature-Action Québec Inc. is working to expand existing habitat conservation and management across a larger area, including controlling invasive species and addressing predation of an endangered species in Montérégie, Quebec .

Protecting species and their habitats is critical, and by continuing to work closely with partners, the Government of Canada is making meaningful progress on this matter. The Government of Canada is undertaking the largest conservation campaign in Canadian history, backed by over $5 billion in investment, with the goal to halt and reverse biodiversity loss and protect 30 percent of land and water by 2030.

"By working together, we can build a nature-positive future. That is why, across the country, individuals, organizations, and communities are doing their part to protect nature, biodiversity, species at risk, and their habitats. I'm inspired by Canadians taking leadership to protect biodiversity now, and for future generations."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"For several years now, thanks to Habitat Stewardship Program funding, the Centre d'interprétation du milieu écologique (CIME) has been working with landowners to improve the quality of habitats that are important for maintaining populations of species at risk. The Habitat Stewardship Program acts as a lever to encourage other partners to provide financial support for the Centre d'interprétation du milieu écologique's conservation projects. Furthermore, multi-year funding gives organizations the opportunity to plan actions over the medium term, measure their impact, adjust measures where necessary, and react quickly to any new threats. For over 20 years, the Government of Canada, through the Habitat Stewardship Program, has been an important partner in the implementation of ecosystem and species protection projects in Quebec."

– Renée Gagnon, Executive Director, Centre d'interprétation du milieu écologique du Haut-Richelieu

"In this great quest to preserve biodiversity and protect our fragile ecosystems, every stakeholder and every action counts. By investing in effective measures to mitigate our impacts on wildlife, and by raising public awareness of the important role they can play, we are working to protect ecosystems as a whole and contribute to a better future for species at risk, as well as the human species."

– David Rodrigue, Executive Director, Saint-Lawrence Valley Natural History Society

"Nature-Action Québec is firmly committed to accelerating the protection and restoration of habitat for species at risk in southern Quebec in order to pursue the objectives of the Global Biodiversity Framework. We would like to thank the Minister of Environment and Climate Change for the financial support granted to Nature-Action Québec through the Habitat Stewardship Program for Species at Risk."

– Jérôme Maurice, Director of Natural Environment Restoration, Nature-Action Québec

The Government of Canada established the Habitat Stewardship Program for Species at Risk as part of Canada's national strategy for the protection of species at risk. Environment and Climate Change Canada administers Habitat Stewardship Program funds for terrestrial stewardship projects that contribute directly to the recovery objectives and population goals of species at risk listed on Schedule 1 of the Species at Risk Act and that prevent others from becoming a conservation concern.

established the Habitat Stewardship Program for Species at Risk as part of national strategy for the protection of species at risk. Environment and Climate Change Canada administers Habitat Stewardship Program funds for terrestrial stewardship projects that contribute directly to the recovery objectives and population goals of species at risk listed on Schedule 1 of the and that prevent others from becoming a conservation concern. The Government of Canada is committed to working toward halting and reversing nature loss in Canada by 2030 and achieving a full recovery for nature by 2050, as well as conserving 30 percent of land and water by 2030.

is committed to working toward halting and reversing nature loss in by 2030 and achieving a full recovery for nature by 2050, as well as conserving 30 percent of land and water by 2030. The Habitat Stewardship Program for Species at Risk contributes to Canada's biodiversity and conservation goals by protecting and restoring habitats of species at risk.

biodiversity and conservation goals by protecting and restoring habitats of species at risk. Since its establishment in 2000, the Habitat Stewardship Program for Species at Risk has supported approximately 3,800 new and enhanced conservation projects by providing more than $226 million in funding.

