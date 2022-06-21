Empowering Canadians to Express Their Zest this Summer with Smirnoff Lemonades

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Following two years of summer lockdowns, there's never been a better time than now to responsibly celebrate life, come together and make this summer THE summer with Smirnoff Lemonades.

Smirnoff launches Express Your Zest, a campaign aimed at supporting Canadian makers within arts, music and entertainment. The campaign highlights new zesty additions to the Lemonades portfolio, including Smirnoff Ice Peach Lemonade and Smirnoff Ice Pink Lemonade ready-to-drink and premium flavoured vodka, along with NEW Smirnoff Seltzer Lemonades (in 4 delicious flavours), just in time for the summer! The new portfolio is available nationally in select liquor stores.

In collaboration with artist/painter Curtia Wright, multidisciplinary visual artist Kezna Dalz, Singer-songwriter Aqyila, content creator and DJ Elise Purdon, DIY experts The Sorry Girls, and fashion writer/editor and author of #TorontoMakes, Randi Bergman these established makers are showcasing their talents to the world, encouraging consumers to follow suit and pursue their creative dreams.

"For over two years, Canadians have been confined to the digital world, finding new and unique ways to unleash their creativity. We know creative expression is powerful, and when encouraged, it can have such a positive and lasting impact," says Amy Smith, Senior Marketing Manager for Smirnoff Ready-to-Drink portfolio. "With Express Your Zest, we are working with rising local makers to encourage Canadians to take the step forward and express their unique selves, with zest."

NEW Smirnoff Peach Lemonade Premium Flavoured Vodka: with bright peach notes over a sweet lemonade flavour

with bright peach notes over a sweet lemonade flavour NEW Smirnoff Ice Peach Lemonade Premium Vodka Beverage: a balance of refreshing, juicy, fresh peach flavour with the crisp bite of classic lemonade in a ready to drink can.

a balance of refreshing, juicy, fresh peach flavour with the crisp bite of classic lemonade in a ready to drink can. NEW Smirnoff Seltzer Lemonades Premium Vodka Beverage variety pack: full flavour at only 100 calories (per 355mL can), low sugar and low-calorie combined with natural flavours

full flavour at only 100 calories (per 355mL can), low sugar and low-calorie combined with natural flavours Pink Lemonade: a perfect balance of tart citrus and sweet red berries

a perfect balance of tart citrus and sweet red berries

Peach Lemonade: fresh, juicy peach balanced with the tart citrus of lemonade

fresh, juicy peach balanced with the tart citrus of lemonade

Blue Raspberry Lemonade: the crispness of lemonade balanced by the sweetness of blue raspberry

the crispness of lemonade balanced by the sweetness of blue raspberry

Pineapple Lemonade: vibrant, tropical pineapple taste balanced with lemonade acidity

vibrant, tropical pineapple taste balanced with lemonade acidity Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Premium Flavoured Vodka: delicious spirit with balanced flavours of lemon, strawberry, and raspberry.

delicious spirit with balanced flavours of lemon, strawberry, and raspberry. Smirnoff Ice Pink Lemonade Premium Vodka Beverage: crisp and refreshing lemon and lemonade flavours with hints of sweet red berries in a ready to drink can.

Follow @SmirnoffCA, @TheSorryGirls and #ExpressYourZest campaign for exciting news this summer. Remember to please enjoy responsibly.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since the brand's inception in 1864. Over the years as the "Vodka for the People," Smirnoff has changed the spirits game from inventing the Mule to reimagining the vodka martini.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone and every occasion. Smirnoff helped define the ready to drink category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice 21 years ago.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and ready to drink. Current offerings include the world's No. 1 selling Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, the top-selling line of flavours in North America, the Smirnoff Infusions line, and ready-to-drink beverages including Smirnoff Ice and Smirnoff Ice Light. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and lighter choices, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on having something for everyone.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, and Bulleit, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

SOURCE Smirnoff

For further information: Interviews available upon request. Media Contacts: Nicole Legate: [email protected] / 647-828-5128; Holly Wilks: [email protected] / 519-495-2568