Employee Engagement Trends Report 2025: McLean & Company Publishes New Research on Shifts Shaping the Workplace

A new Employee Engagement Trends Report from McLean & Company underscores the importance of data-driven strategies to sustain engagement in a shifting workplace. As businesses contend with economic uncertainty and ongoing organizational transformation, the report uncovers both key engagement drivers and emerging challenges, providing concrete strategies to build more resilient teams.

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Organizations that strategically measure and act on employee engagement data are better positioned to navigate uncertainty and sustain workforce productivity, according to McLean & Company's newly published research insights in the firm's Employee Engagement Trends Report 2025. The report is based on insights from the firm's Employee Engagement Survey and the HR Trends 2025 report. This year's edition of the Employee Engagement Trends Report presents an in-depth analysis on survey data from 2024, and an overview of year-over-year engagement trends from 2019 to 2024. This is based on survey responses from over 216,000 employees across 236 organizations, providing critical insights into the evolving state of workplace engagement.

McLean & Company's 2025 report reveals that despite a challenging external environment in 2024, which was marked by global economic uncertainty, shifting labor market conditions, and continued workplace transformations, overall engagement levels have remained mostly stable. According to the HR research and advisory firm's Employee Engagement Survey database findings, 62.6% of employees are categorized as engaged, nearly 2% higher than pre-pandemic levels. However, the firm cautions that organizations cannot afford to be complacent. While high-level engagement scores have held steady, key drivers such as work-life balance, leadership communication, and career development opportunities showed incremental shifts that warrant proactive attention.

"As economic pressures and labor market uncertainties continue, maintaining employee engagement requires more than a once-a-year survey," says Laura Hansen-Kohls, vice president, HR Diagnostics, Advisory & Data Insights at McLean & Company. "Organizations that implement ongoing measurement and take targeted action to address engagement gaps will see the greatest success in retaining talent, driving performance, and fostering resilience. Employee engagement is dynamic, and companies that commit to sustained, data-driven strategies will gain a competitive edge."

Key Findings From McLean & Company's 2025 Employee Engagement Trends Report:

Work-life balance gains traction, but leadership burnout persists. Work-life balance saw a 1.1-point increase in 2024, suggesting progress in employee satisfaction with flexible work arrangements and wellbeing initiatives. However, managers continue to report significantly lower satisfaction compared to individual contributors, underscoring the need for more robust leadership support and workload management strategies. Leadership burnout remains a growing concern, as people managers are 1.7 times more likely to report high levels of workplace stress compared to non-managers.





Total compensation scores remain stagnant amid cost-of-living concerns. Despite economic fluctuations and rising inflation, employee satisfaction with total compensation remained relatively unchanged in 2024. Compensation and benefits continue to be among the lowest-scoring engagement drivers, reinforcing the need for organizations to build a comprehensive total rewards strategy that aligns employee expectations with organizational priorities.





Communication gaps in executive leadership persist. While organizations are increasing efforts to act on employee feedback, only 53.2% of employees reported understanding the rationale behind executive decisions, a slight decline from previous years. Transparency and clear communication from senior leadership remain critical areas for improvement, especially during times of organizational change and external uncertainty.





Career advancement and development shows modest growth but remains a concern. Employees seeking career progression opportunities saw minor improvements in 2024, yet perceptions of upward mobility within organizations remain a challenge. The report highlights that employees who receive meaningful feedback from their managers are 5.7 times more likely to feel supported in their career advancement efforts. Establishing well-defined career pathways, providing access to upskilling opportunities, and fostering a culture of continuous development will be essential for improving engagement in 2025 and beyond.





Coworker relationships remain a strong engagement driver. With 78% of employees reporting positive co-worker relationships, strong co-worker connections continue to play a key role in fostering engagement and resilience. Organizations can leverage this strength by encouraging mentorship, collaboration, and team-building initiatives that further enhance workplace culture.

Key Takeaways From the 2025 Report: Sustain Employee Engagement in an Evolving Workplace

McLean & Company's research emphasizes the critical role of ongoing employee listening strategies, executive leadership transparency, and targeted action planning in sustaining engagement. Engagement is not a static metric but a continuous effort that requires organizations to adapt to changing employee needs and external conditions. The 2025 Employee Engagement Trends Report provides organizations with the data and insights needed to move beyond measurement to meaningful, high-impact action in the future of work.

"Organizations that actively monitor engagement trends and adjust their strategies accordingly will be better equipped to retain top talent, improve performance, and create a more resilient workforce," explains Hansen-Kohls. "The findings from this year's report reinforce the importance of taking a proactive, human-centric approach to employee engagement."

To access the full Employee Engagement Trends Report 2025 and learn more about McLean & Company's employee engagement solutions, visit the research page. McLean & Company workshops offer an easy way to analyze and act on employee engagement data. To learn more about how to gather the employee voice to inform engagement action planning, please visit the workshop page.

