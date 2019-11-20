Empire Life works wonders and raises $273,000 for United Way

KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The annual Empire Life United Way campaign exceeded its goal of $270,000, raising $273,000 to benefit United Ways across Canada. The company matched employee and retiree pledges up to $125,000.

"We chose the theme Working Wonders Together for our campaign this year because community is extremely important to us at Empire Life," says campaign co-chair Karen Swain. "Each year our wonderful employees and retirees work wonders together to help us reach our goal, whether it's making items for bake sales, potlucks, our popular online silent auction, or participating in events and donating their hard earned money. Seeing the difference the United Way makes in people's lives makes it all worthwhile."

While the focus is on pledges, campaign teams in Empire Life offices across the country held fun events including an international potluck, a silent auction, pyjama day and more. Many businesses generously supported the campaign making it a true community effort.

In 2018, Empire Life, its employees and retirees crossed $4 million mark in total campaign donations over the years.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2019, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.1 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

For further information: Laurie Swinton, Director, Communications Services, 613 548-1890, ext. 3374, laurie.swinton@empire.ca, www.empire.ca

