KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life), a leading Canadian life and health insurance company, today announced new corporate vision and mission statements as part of a brand refresh to reflect the company's commitment to its customers, its employees and its ongoing mission to help Canadians navigate life with confidence.

"It's our commitment to exceptional service and products, and a spirit of teamwork that makes our company unique and our refreshed vision and mission better reinforce why we do what we do–keeping the customer central to our brand promise," says Mark Sylvia, President and CEO. "We feel our refreshed brand will resonate with our customers and enhances our recognition in the marketplace. We're excited to announce this brand refresh as Empire Life celebrates our 102nd year in business."

Empire Life's new vision: Be the industry leader for service excellence and innovation.

Empire Life's new mission: Provide expertise and intelligent solutions to help Canadians navigate life with confidence.

"Empire Life's focus is on three foundational brand pillars: intelligent solutions, renowned service, and a culture of integrity and care. Everything we say and do as a company reinforces our new refreshed brand messaging," says Mike Stocks, Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Our updated mission– Helping Canadians navigate life with confidence–resonates not only with our customers but also with our employees who take immense pride in offering intelligent solutions and renowned service to help meet the needs of Canadian customers, small businesses and our distribution partners."

The brand refresh is modern, approachable, and reflective of the company's values of integrity, care and respect in dealing with our customers and each other.

The new brand identity will be rolled out across all of Empire Life's channels in the coming weeks and months. Visit empire.ca/NavigateLife for more information.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. As of September 30, 2024, Empire Life had total assets under management of $19.6 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife.

