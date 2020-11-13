KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The annual Empire Life United Way campaign exceeded its goal, raising $278,000 to benefit United Ways across Canada. The company matched employee and retiree pledges up to a total of $125,000 and also made a $20,000 donation to the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund earlier in the year.

"2020 has been a difficult year for people, especially those who are most vulnerable," says campaign co-chair Renée Belzile. "Our message to employees this year was simple: If you are in a position to give, give what you can. We are so proud our employees stepped up and showed their generosity and compassionate spirit when it was needed most."

The theme of this year's campaign was "local love" with a focus on supporting local businesses and agencies who have partnered with the company on previous Empire Life United Way campaigns. With most employees working from home, and to ensure the health and safety of employees, the committee ran a fully virtual campaign. Employees were encouraged to shop local and show their support for local businesses and United Way by posting on social media, through an online scavenger hunt and silent auction, and a TikTok style video. United Way agency speakers joined online huddles and meetings to share their stories.

"The stories of the work United Way has been doing on the front lines during the pandemic have been simply inspiring," says Renée. "United Way and its agencies have been heroes and we are so proud we were able to reach our goal to support the critical work they are doing in our communities."

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2020, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.2 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

